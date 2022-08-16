Read full article on original website
Red Lodge fun for a great cause
The quaint city of Red Lodge is hosting several fun events to raise funds for flood relief after the eventful flood that impacted the town in June. The Snow Creek Flood Relief Concert starts on Aug. 20 in downtown Red Lodge from 6 pm to 1 am. Four bands will play throughout the night, with other musicians performing in between sets. The local bands playing include The Velvet Underdog, Limited Warranty, Stormz, and Ransom. There will also be plenty of chances to win prizes and a 50/50 raffle too.
Local sandwich shops to check out in Billings
Are you looking for a place a local place to eat? Here are a few sandwich shops serving originally made sandwiches, wraps, and more!. Chalet Market has been a part of the Billings community since the 1980s and has been enjoyed by many. They also have gluten-free and vegetarian options. Chalet Market has two locations: one on 24th St. W. and a downtown location in the First Interstate Bank Building. On top of artisan sandwiches, they also have a selection of desserts and sell Made in Montana products at each location.
3rd annual Yellowstone Dig It Days start Friday!
There are only two days left of the MontanaFair, and one activity is back for a second year: Yellowstone Dig It Days. Jonathan McNiven is the person who started Dig It Days and is also the Editor and Publisher of Yellowstone County News. McNiven said the event officially started in...
Rimrock Mall Back-to-School craft fair
If you’re looking for a way to jump start your “Back-to-School” energy, come support local small businesses, makers, and crafters at this year’s Back to School Craft and Vendor Fair at Rimrock Mall!. This year’s event will be held out in the beautiful Saturday sunshine in...
Jodie Drange makes the science of ag magical
Jodie Drange is the Owner of Drange Apiary in Laurel and she’s passionate about helping us all understand the importance and value of agriculture in our everyday lives. “Did you know many of our body lotions have beeswax in them? And Montana is the largest producer of chic peas?” Drange said. “I love teaching about the incredible ways ag is intertwined in our every day lives. I advocate strongly for everyone, at any age, to think about what goes into every product we use,” said Drange.
Royal Johnson Forum 2022 starts Sept. 14
The 2022 Royal Johnson Forum starts on September 14, hosted by the Billings Public Library Foundation, Montana State University Billings, and Yellowstone Public Radio. The day is full of knowledge and discussion of timely issues in the Treasure State. It is an event celebrating 50 years of the Montana constitution. The Royal Johnson Forum is a way to gather community members, discuss important topics relevant to Montana, and hear different perspectives on issues that could spark positive change. Guests can come with the purchase of tickets to events throughout the day or attend a panel discussion with Montana leaders that is free of charge.
Billings drivers beware of road projects
It’s easy, with our busy lives, to drive around town trying quickly running errands or trying to get to work, but please keep an eye out for ongoing road projects and construction. This road painting work puts drivers into the turn lane to get around the city paint trucks....
