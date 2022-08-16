Jodie Drange is the Owner of Drange Apiary in Laurel and she’s passionate about helping us all understand the importance and value of agriculture in our everyday lives. “Did you know many of our body lotions have beeswax in them? And Montana is the largest producer of chic peas?” Drange said. “I love teaching about the incredible ways ag is intertwined in our every day lives. I advocate strongly for everyone, at any age, to think about what goes into every product we use,” said Drange.

LAUREL, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO