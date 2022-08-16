Read full article on original website
SheKnows
Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look
Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
ETOnline.com
Inside Jennifer Lopez’s and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: All Guests Wear White
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don't subscribe to the old adage that wedding guests are never to wear white. In their case, they insist!. ET has learned that guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday's big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."
Kimora Lee Simmons Defends Daughter Aoki's Modeling Career Amid Criticism: 'It's Absolutely Absurd'
Kimora Lee Simmons is proud of her daughter Aoki for following her passion. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on Thursday, the mother of five, 47, revealed that she thinks it's "absolutely absurd" that people criticized the 20-year-old Harvard student for wanting to model despite getting an Ivy League education.
Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Wedding Dress With Feather Skirt & Long Dramatic Veil As She Marries Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez, 52, wore the most perfect dress for her Georgia wedding reception. The stars stunned next to husband Ben Affleck, 49, in a custom Ralph Lauren gown on Saturday, Aug. 20. The exquisite number featured what appeared to be a feather skirt skirt with a train and short sleeves, per photos obtained by TMZ. The “Dear Ben” singer added a dramatic 20 foot long veil which gently blew in the wind as she walked alongside her new husband on a bridge overlooking the river. Ben was also looking dapper in a matching white jacket, along with black pants.
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
hypebeast.com
Fivio Foreign Drops New Track and Music Video “London Freestyle”
A few months after the release of his debut album B.I.B.L.E., Fivio Foreign has returned with some new music. Accompanied by an official video, “London Freestyle” hears the New York drill rapper reflect on his newfound success in the music industry and the pressure to keep moving upwards.
Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple’s Hamptons party shut down by cops
The Apple has fallen far from the tree this time. Cops shut down a rowdy Hamptons party thrown by Gwyneth Paltrow’s eldest child, Apple Martin. A source tells Page Six exclusively that the angelic-looking 18-year-old invited around 50 friends to her mom’s sprawling estate in Amagansett on Aug. 13. The rager became so rowdy that several neighbors called the police, who put an end to the festivities and allegedly fined Martin. “Apple invited too many friends to her mom’s house, and things got out of hand,” the source says. “They were partying like rock stars and making so much noise that multiple neighbors were furious and called...
hypebeast.com
Pusha T Performs "Brambleton" and "Dreamin of The Past" for Vevo Ctrl Series
Pusha T recently graced the Vevo Ctrl stage to perform two cuts off his latest album, It’s Almost Dry. The rapper shared a live performance of the album opener “Brambleton,” produced by Pharrell Williams, and the Kanye West-featuring and produced track “Dreamin of The Past,” which saw King Push in all-white outfit while performing in front of a hanging microphone.
Fans applaud Victoria Beckham for ‘finally’ launching new plus-size clothing range
Victoria Beckham has “finally” expanded her fashion line to accomodate plus-size body types – and fans cannot wait to get their hands on the beautiful garments.It follows reports that the former Spice Girl’s namesake fashion brand had acquired debts of £53.9m.According to a report by The Mirror, the company lost £6.6m in 2020 and was up to a debts of £15.6m in 2019.But in a bid to drum up some extra cash, Beckham, 48, will now offer a clothing line that will fit frames up to size 18.A source close to David Beckham’s wife’s label told the Mail on...
hypebeast.com
J.I.D. Drops New Seven-Minute Loosie "2007" Featuring His Dad, J. Cole and Ib Hamad
With his new album The Forever Story set to drop at the end of August, J.I.D. continues to build momentum with his new track “2007.”. Clocking in at approximately seven-and-a-half minutes long, the cut is produced by Latrell James, Christo and the artist himself and features guest appearances from his dad, Carl Louis Route Jr, who delivers the interlude, Dreamville President Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad, who is on the first verse and J. Cole, who hops on the outro. “2007” tells the full journey of his musical career, starting from meeting EARTHGANG in university to signing with Dreamville rather than Quality Control and releasing The Never Story in 2017.
hypebeast.com
Macklemore Delivers New Track and Video "Maniac"
On Friday dropped off a new cut, “Maniac,” featuring rising artist Windser and production by Ryan Lewis and Budo. The comeback track, which arrives after the Seattle artist’s previous single, “Chant,” comes with an accompanying Jake Magraw-directed music video that pays homage to Outkast’s 2003 hit single “Hey Ya!”
hypebeast.com
HOMECOMING and Jameson Whiskey Tap Patta for Limited-Edition T-Shirt Collaboration
Jameson Whiskey and African empowerment imprint HOMECOMING have joined forces to host a global, culture-connecting tour, titled #ALLCONNECT, with three landmark events in Atlanta, London and Lagos later this month. Ahead of the tour’s commencement, Jameson and HOMECOMING have recruited Black-owned, Amsterdam-based streetwear label Patta to create a limited-edition T-shirt collection in support of the cross-continental event.
hypebeast.com
Shazam Declares Drake Its Most Popular Artist
On the 20th anniversary of the service’s launch, Shazam has declared that Drake is the most Shazamed artist of all time. The rapper has over 350 million Shazams across his discography, counting both his own tracks and those he’s featured on. For those unfamiliar with Shazam, the app...
hypebeast.com
NEIGHBORHOOD Goes Camping for FW22
Following the release of custom electric bikes with Super73, NEIGHBORHOOD delivers a first look at its Fall/Winter 2022 collection featuring visuals styled by rapper IO from KANDYTOWN. The upcoming series incorporates everyday apparel, objects for living, and an expansive range of tools for an outdoor escape. Highlighting the upcoming apparel...
hypebeast.com
Offset Delivers Baby Keem-Produced Single "54321"
Offset has dropped off his latest single “54321,” produced by none other than pgLang‘s very own Baby Keem with additional work from Mike Dean, Jahaan Akil Sweet and Ruchaun Maurice Akers Jr. Clocking in at three minutes, the cut arrives with an accompanying music video that sees...
hypebeast.com
A Supreme x Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date is Rumored for FW22
After Supreme teased its Fall/Winter 2022 collection and shared a campaign image with André 3000, hinting at an upcoming photo tee, rumors are now circulating that the New York imprint is gearing up for a Rolex collaboration. As reported by Supreme insider, Supreme DROPS, a mockup is pointing toward a Supreme x Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date release for FW22.
hypebeast.com
Kangol Debuts Apparel Line Inspired by Old School Streetwear Styles
With a strong influence over hip-hop and fashion history, Kangol is channeling classic ’90s styling into its debut apparel collection. The inaugural launch features pieces for both men and women that include premium hoodies, jogger sets, tracksuits, graphic T-shirts and more. Details, colors and materials used all signify iconic old school styles, making the entire collective extremely versatile for everyday looks that bring a touch of flair.
hypebeast.com
Sean Wotherspoon and adidas Originals' Hot Wheels Collab Revs Into Action
Sean Wotherspoon and adidas Originals‘ collaborative partnership continues, but not as you expected it — the threeway collaboration that introduces Hot Wheels into the mix is finally, and officially, happening. Leading the collaboration is Wotherspoon’s adidas Originals Superturf Adventure and the latter’s signature slide, the Adilette. For the...
hypebeast.com
FISK and Ed Fella Unite to Release One-Of-One Drawings
An eclectic mix of artwork from the legendary American designer. Ed Fella has been a trailblazer in the world of graphic design for over 60 years. From his impact in typography to his avant-garde approach to advertising, the American artist and designer continues to work with a childlike curiosity at the age of 84.
hypebeast.com
Acne Channels Vibrant Opulence for FW22 Menswear Drop 3
Acne Studios is back with another artfully crafted campaign for its latest Fall/Winter 2022 menswear release. Marking the third drop, this time around the Stockholm-based brand joined forces with photographer Christopher Smith to bring forth a chic new campaign. Fusing vintage glam with rugged reverence, the campaign aptly portrays Acne...
