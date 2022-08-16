Read full article on original website
Ogden teen, 2 others arrested for hold-up of 19-year-old, theft of 9mm, AR-15
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden teen and two young adults were arrested for the July hold-up of a 19-year-old at gunpoint while they stole a 9mm handgun and an AR-15. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that officers arrested Damerius McGee, 17, Christopher Stowers, 20, and Cordarius Gowdy, 20, all of Ogden in connection to a July aggravated robbery.
Manhattan woman’s stolen card used for $850 mall spree
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman’s bank card was stolen and used to purchase about $850 worth of items from the mall. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, officers were called to the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center with reports of criminal use of a financial card.
Manhattan man behind bars after gun, meth found on him
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan is behind bars after a gun and methamphetamine were found on him. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that officers have arrested Mark Rickenbaker, 32, of Manhattan on a Riley Co. District Court warrant. RCPD noted that the May 31 warrant was...
Topeka woman found guilty after adults, children held at gunpoint, robbed
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The woman accused of breaking into a Shawnee Co. home with two other men and holding four adults and three children at gunpoint while robbing them has been found guilty while her counterparts remain at large. On Monday, Aug. 15, Shawnee Co. Court records indicate that...
Reported robbery leads to vehicle pursuit
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police responded to reports of a robbery in the 2100 block of SW Potomac shortly before 3:45 a.m Friday Aug. 19. When officers arrived the suspected vehicle involved fleed and a pursuit began. No suspects are currently in custody.
Topeka teen arrested for Monday aggravated robbery
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka teen has been arrested for a Monday aggravated robbery. The Topeka Police Department says that just after 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, officers were called to the 5300 block of SW 10th Ave. with reports of an aggravated robbery. As a result of...
Topeka men arrested for aggravated assault following traffic stop
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka men were arrested for aggravated assault after they were recognized during a traffic stop on Wednesday. The Topeka Police Department says on Wednesday, Aug. 17, officers helped another agency during a traffic stop. During this stop, TPD noted that suspects from an ongoing investigation...
Topeka brothers arrested after multiple reports of gunshots fired
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka brothers have been arrested after a search warrant was served connecting them to multiple reports of gunshots fired. The Topeka Police Department says on Thursday, Aug. 18, that officers and detectives served a search warrant in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Ct. TPD...
2 Topeka men arrested following calls about gunshots
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two men are in custody at the Shawnee County Jail following an investigation into several calls about gunshots in Topeka. On Aug. 18, several Topeka Police Department officers and detectives armed with a search warrant went to a residence in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Court, according a release. As a […]
Search warrant drug bust led to arrest of 3 at Kansas home
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on multiple charges after a drug bust in Manhattan. Just before 9a.m. Thursday, officers conducted a search warrant in the 1300 block of Colorado Street in Manhattan that led to three arrests and the recovery of a significant amount of meth, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
RCPD arrests three after “significant amount” of meth found in home
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after a search warrant revealed a “significant amount” of methamphetamine in a Manhattan home. The Riley Co. Police Department says on Wednesday, Aug. 18, that a search warrant was conducted in the 1300 block of Colorado St. leading to the arrest of three residents.
2 people hurt in central Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people are in the hospital after an early morning shooting in central Topeka. It happened around 12:53 a.m. in the 2400 block of Southwest 10th Avenue. The two were sent to the hospital by ambulance. Topeka Police said they have non-life threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have […]
Las Vegas driver hospitalized after semi roll over near Salina
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Las Vegas driver was sent to a Salina hospital after the semi-truck he was driving rolled over on I-135. The Kansas Highway Patrol says around 9:25 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, officials were called to the area of mile marker 80.2 along northbound I-135 - about 9 miles south of Salina.
78-year-old woman given citation after crash sends 17-year-old to hospital
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 78-year-old Manhattan woman was given a citation after a crash that sent a 17-year-old girl to the hospital. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Anderson Ave. and Westloop Pl. in Manhattan with reports of an injury accident.
Riley County Arrest Report August 19
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. BRANDY MICHELLE SANCHEZ, 40, MANHATTAN, Aggravated endangering a child; Reckless situation to child <18; Battery, Knowing/recklessly causing bodily harm; Bond $2,500. HIGINIO M...
Poyntz Ave. reopened following Manhattan fire
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Poyntz Ave. has been reopened near Manhattan City Park after a fire on Saturday afternoon. The Manhattan Fire Department says that just after 11:40 a.m., crews were called to 1209 Poyntz Ave. with reports of a structure fire. When they arrived, a single-story wood frame home could be ween with smoking coming from the structure.
Inmate body slams, hospitalizes Riley Co. corrections officer
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Riley Co. corrections officer was sent to the hospital after an inmate body slammed him. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, officers were called to the Riley Co. Jail at 1001 S Seth Child Rd. with reports of battery on a law enforcement officer and aggravated robbery.
Kan. corrections officer injured after body slammed by inmate
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack on a jail officer in Riley County. Just after 3p.m. Wednesday, officers filed a report for battery on a law enforcement officer and aggravated robbery at the Riley County Jail in Manhattan, according to the Riley County police department activity report.
Officials search for missing Junction City woman
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for a missing Junction City woman after a bag with her belongings was found behind Wal-Mart. The Grandview Plaza Police Department and the City of Grandview say they are looking for missing Christina Kate Smith, 26, of Junction City, and anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact law enforcement immediately.
KBI arrests Salina man for 2011 murder
SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested a Salina man Friday for a 2011 murder in New Cambria, Kansas. Steven Couch, Jr., 51, was arrested by KBI agents at the Salina Municipal Court. The KBI says Couch is suspected of 2nd-degree murder in the February 17, 2011, death of Carol Williams, 39. His bond was set at $1 million.
