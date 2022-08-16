FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Police Department is investigating after shots were fired into a vacant home early Friday morning. Around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 19, officers responded to reports of shots fired in a residential neighborhood. They located a vacant home that had been struck by bullets in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road in the Sumerlin Trails subdivision, northwest of East 121st Street and Hoosier Road.

