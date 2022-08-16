Read full article on original website
Jordan 4 “Red Thunder” And More Restocking On Jordan SNKRS Reserve
Another restock on the SNKRS App in the form of the sporadically scheduled Jordan SNKRS Reserve is scheduled to go down today at 11am ET. Among the available pairs arriving exclusively through the SNKRKS App is the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Red Thunder”, Air Jordan 3 Retro “Pine Green”, Air Jordan 6 Retro Low “Lunar New Year”, Air Jordan 5 Retro “Green Bean”, Air Jordan 3 Retro “Cardinal Red”, and Air Jordan 5 Retro “Racer Blue”.
Official Images Of The Nike Air Max Scorpion “Triple Black”
Nike’s next big thing in Max is set to arrive later this year, ushering in an all-new overtly bulbous Air Max unit fixed below an engineered Flyknit upper. The model is called the Air Max Scorpion, and while combination of Flyknit uppers and zonal Air Max units isn’t new, the Scorpion introduces an unmatched height stack that’ll lift you in more ways than one.
LaMelo Ball's Puma MB.01 To Drop In "Iridescent Dreams:" Photos
LaMelo Ball is becoming a fantastic star in the NBA, and he is someone that will likely be successful for a very long time. He has a great mentor in Michael Jordan, and just like MJ, he has his very own signature shoe. This sneaker is called the Puma MB.01, and so far, it has proven to be one of the most popular basketball shoes on the Puma line. LaMelo's attachment to the shoe has drawn in fans, and the early colorways have been quite fun to look at.
Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 OG "Chicago"
Part of Jordan Brand‘s Holiday 2022 collection, the Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” serves as a retro of the original 1986 release. Sported by Michael Jordan during the early years of his basketball career, the shoe expresses the classic mix of “White/Varsity Red/Black.”. The Air Jordan...
An Official Look at the Nike Air More Uptempo "Red Toe"
The Air More Uptempo has officially surfaced in an all-new bold black and red colorway. The latest color scheme appears to be a nod to the classic NBA team, the Chicago Bulls. Nike has expanded its offering of the Air More Uptempo with the “Red Toe” which comes dressed in the black and red color blocking. The shoe features a black nubuck base and arrives with mesh tongues while the color red is used to highlight the “AIR” branding on the upper and the toe box. The shoe sits atop a white rubber outsole, a contrasting accent from the black.
Fully Reflective Uppers Appear On The Nike Air Max Plus
At first glance, this Air Max Plus doesn’t look too far off from the original model. The exterior “lava” cage has been more streamlined as it’s been pressed into the upper mesh, while a familiar gradient color approach blends red and black into a Darth Maul look.
The Air Jordan 1 Low Is Coming Back With A New “Split” Colorway
The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is making another comeback with a new asymmetric colorway. A nod to the “Split” series, Nike’s latest offering combines not just two, but three popular tones on each shoe. The sneaker features two different color-blocked detailing that can be seen across...
The Nike Air Max Scorpion Appears In Golden Wheat Colors
As the Nike Air Max Scorpion continues to find its footing, the eye-catching, ultra-cushioned silhouette keeps emerging in new styles. The latest?: A fall-friendly wheat-colored pair for women. Flyknit construction across the upper indulge in a muted gold tone that couples well with the yellowish plump Air Max unit underfoot....
The adidas YEEZY Foam Runner Surfaces in "MX Carbon"
Joining the offerings set to arrive as part of YEEZY Day this year, the YEEZY Runner is releasing in a new “MX Carbon” colorway. This time around, the unique slip-on model is coming in a bold swirled multi-color look. The adidas YEEZY Foam Runner “MX Carbon” features a...
Air Jordan 11 "Navy Velvet" Gets New Release Date
One of the most beloved Jumpman models of all time is the Air Jordan 11. It is the shoe that Jordan wore when he returned to the NBA in 1995, and over the years, this sneaker has remained a top 3 silhouette, of all time. Fans love it when new colorways come out, and every year, you can expect at least one new model to arrive around Christmas time.
Graffiti-Dressed Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Sample Revealed
Virgil Abloh explored a wide range of techniques, styles, and motifs up to his unfortunate passing. And when he used the Air Force 1 to bridge the gap between Louis Vuitton and Nike, the designer dressed the much-beloved silhouette in graffiti. Abloh’s vandalism would not end there, evidently, as he’s also left his tag atop this Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid sample.
Light Tan Neoprene Centers This Nike Air Huarache
The Nike Air Huarache may no longer be an obscure silhouette beloved by only retro running sneaker fans, but it continues to enjoy a cult-following. For its latest ensemble, Tinker Hatfield’s creation from 1991 has indulged in a rather simple white, light tan and black color palette, with some ruby-colored flair animating the shoe. As with debut styles of the scuba gear-inspired running sneaker, the bulk of the latest take’s upper and sole unit opts for a “colorless” arrangement, allowing for even the slightest bit of contrast to revel in the spotlight. Neoprene panels seen at the vamp, tongue and heel deviate in a sand-reminiscent hue, while Nike Huarache logos at the top of the heel and inner-lining opt for the sneaker’s bold red styling. Lastly, waffle-patterned traction underfoot reverts to a tried-and-proven black arrangement.
Air Jordan 7 "Afro Beats" Rumored Release Date Revealed
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 7. As a result, we have seen some nice retros make their way back to the market, all while new colorways have also been shown off. This should be exciting for all sneakerheads who are fans of the early 90s sneaker, as the Jordan 7 has oftentimes been forgotten about by the brand.
A New Trio of Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Styles Are Reportedly Releasing Soon
More iterations of the beloved Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker could be hitting stores soon. Sneaker leak social media account @Yeezyinfluence revealed on Instagram yesterday that three new iterations of Kanye West’s popular lifestyle runner will launch before year’s end. The aforementioned account shared mock-up depictions of the latest offerings, which revealed that the styles will don predominantly “Jade Ash,” Granite” and “Slate” color schemes throughout the entirety of the Primeknit upper and is offset by a stealthy black “SPLY-350” stripe on the lateral side. Each colorway features matching colored shoelaces, full-length Boost cushioning in the midsole, and a rubber outsole. In...
Air Jordan 9 "Fire Red" Release Date Delayed: Details
One of the more forgotten 90s Jumpman silhouettes is the Air Jordan 9. It is a sneaker that came out while Michael Jordan was out playing baseball, and as a result, we never truly got to see it on the court. With that being said, Jumpman still comes out with some new colorways from time to time, including the "Fire Red" model below.
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Phantom" Drops Soon: Best Look Yet
Travis Scott has come through with some very nice shoes ever since joining Nike and Jordan Brand over five years ago. He has done quite a bit of work with Jumpman, in particular, and one of his favorite shoes to work on has been the Air Jordan 1 Low. This is an oftentimes underrated shoe, and Travis has been working hard to make sure this sneaker gets the love it deserves.
Nike Air Force 1 Mid Comes Fitted With Japanese Izakaya-Inspired Details
Whether Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, sizzling bacon or fresh caught lobsters, food and beverages have often inspired. and its design teams to construct various footwear colorawys. And this season, the Swoosh is building its delicious sneaker catalog with a brand new Nike Air Force 1 Mid makeup that pays tribute to Japanese Izakaya culture.
An A Ma Maniére x Nike Air Ship "Game Royal" Surfaces
After special-edition Air Jordan 4 and Air Jordan 12 silhouettes surfacing, the retailer A Ma Maniére now works with Jordan Brand once again to bring back its. Air Ship silhouette. Last seen back in 2020 during NBA All-Star Weekend, the Air Ship is one of Nike‘s most iconic hoops silhouettes.
Nike Finishes the Dunk Low "Sail Blue" With Gum Outsoles
Has unveiled a “Sail Blue” iteration of the famed Dunk Low silhouette. Crafted with white leather uppers, the design is accompanied with blue mesh tongues and tumbled leather panel swooshes, with additional detailing found on the perforated shoe box and distinct Nike branding on the tongue, heel and red insoles. The shoe rests on a white midsole and gum rubber outsole — the latter of which matches the Nike heel insignia — to create a complementing pop of color, while white laces tie the model together for a clean finish.
The sacai x Nike Cortez 4.0 "OG" Receives an Official Release Date
Following months of anticipation, we now have an official release date for the sacai x. Cortez 4.0 “OG.” As part of the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the Cortez this year, the shoe was revealed alongside sacai’s Pre-Fall Women’s and Fall/Winter 2022 Men’s collections. The upcoming collaboration is expected to arrive alongside a “Grey” colorway and is set to continue Chitose Abe and Nike‘s relationship.
