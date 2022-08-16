SMITH: No understating what Gary Stokan has done for the Atlanta sports scene

Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
McDonough impresses in football season opener against Locust Grove
LOCUST GROVE — The McDonough Warhawks earned their first victory of the high school football season with a dominating 43-7 victory over the Locust Grove Wildcats on Friday. Warhawks second-year head coach Rodney Cofield was proud of his team's win, but he is looking for more discipline on offense and defense as it heads into the next game.
Henry County Daily Herald
All-Black women crew operates American Airlines flight from Dallas in honor of trailblazer Bessie Coleman
An all-Black female crew operated an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Phoenix in honor of Bessie Coleman, the first Black woman to earn a pilot's license in 1921. The airline hosted the Bessie Coleman Aviation All-Stars tour this week to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Coleman performing the first public flight by an African American woman in 1922.
Henry County Daily Herald
Renovated Abbey Church reopens at Monastery of the Holy Spirit
CONYERS — After more than two years of closure, the Monastery of the Holy Spirit community of Cistercian monks is reopening the Abbey Church to the public for prayer and Mass.
Henry County Daily Herald
Korean lithium-ion battery recycler SungEel HiTech to build first U.S. recycling facility in Georgia
ATLANTA – Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Thursday that lithium-ion battery recycler and raw materials provider SungEel Recycling Park Georgia LLC. will locate its first U.S. recycling facility in Georgia. A subsidiary of the Korea-based global industry leader SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd., the company will invest more than $37 million in the new facility and create 104 jobs in Stephens County.
Henry County Daily Herald
Former Georgia bookkeeper sentenced to prison for theft from employers
ATHENS — The former bookkeeper for several Georgia real estate businesses who admitted to stealing more than $600,000 from her employers was sentenced to prison this week for her crimes. Suzanne Brooks, 41, of Bogart, was sentenced to serve 46 months in prison to be followed by three years...
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge police taking steps to combat high crime, build community
STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Police Department will be utilizing more platforms to prevent an increase in lower level crimes for community members in coming weeks. In July the local police department documented 22 shoplifting incidents — typically occurring at the local Walmart located on Hudson Bridge Road. There have been an additional 18 incidents between Aug. 1 and Aug. 14.
