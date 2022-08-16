SMITH: No understating what Gary Stokan has done for the Atlanta sports scene

LOCUST GROVE — The McDonough Warhawks earned their first victory of the high school football season with a dominating 43-7 victory over the Locust Grove Wildcats on Friday. Warhawks second-year head coach Rodney Cofield was proud of his team's win, but he is looking for more discipline on offense and defense as it heads into the next game.

LOCUST GROVE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO