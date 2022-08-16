Read full article on original website
NBC12
James River Regional Cleanup to include seven localities across central Va.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Advisory Council (JRAC) is holding the 23rd Annual James River Regional Cleanup in September. The cleanup spans over 75 miles of the James River. There will be 12 different cleanup sites in seven different localities, including:. Appomattox and Buckingham Counties. Chesterfield County.
NBC12
Back to School: Tips to help older students adjust to a new routine
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - School starts Monday for tens of thousands of students across Central Virginia, which means catching school buses, using Chromebooks and adjusting to new teachers and schedules. We have some tips from the experts for parents of older students about getting back into the swing of things.
NBC12
Love Like Adam Foundation set to start college hazing prevention presentations
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WWBT) - On Saturday, the Love Like Adam Foundation is set to start their first in-person hazing prevention presentation in front of hundreds of students and parents at the University of Lynchburg. The presentation is part of a new state law called “Adam’s Law,” which passed through this...
NBC12
Virginia’s home-school population continues to grow
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Stephen Yokeley is excited for and nervous about this school year. Maybe more so than his children. “We feel great about it, but at the same time nervous,” he said. “Are we gonna mess up, you know as parents? So you do have that feeling.”
NBC12
Virginia Board of Education delays history standards review
The Virginia Board of Education is delaying a vote on the state’s new history and social science standards by a month to address concerns with timing and a number of errors and content issues Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration said were in the proposal. At a Wednesday board meeting...
NBC12
Groups offer $1M in cannabis scholarships to Virginia students
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At one point, getting an education in cannabis, also known as marijuana, was unheard of. “I think this is a period of change. I think this is a period of growth,” Dr. Bobby Vincent III said. Dr. Vincent is a cannabis pharmacist treating patients at...
NBC12
Ex-Gov. Doug Wilder drops lawsuit against VCU leaders
RICHMOND, Va. - Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder has withdrawn a lawsuit he filed against leaders of the public university in Richmond where he works following a personnel dispute. Court records show Wilder filed a notice of voluntary dismissal of the matter Thursday. A judge has issued an order closing...
NBC12
Youngkin proposes $400M in tax relief in next budget
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin is proposing nearly $400 million in tax relief in the next budget. He’s touting a record year for Virginia’s economy as one reason the state can afford it. “Together, we provided $4 billion in tax relief – record tax cuts at...
NBC12
Man charged with DUI after injuring Virginia firefighter, passengers in accident
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A Maryland man is facing several serious charges after driving under the influence and injuring a Stafford firefighter and four passengers in a car crash. On Aug. 18 at 11:08 p.m., deputies responded to an accident on I-95 North at the 134-mile marker and found a...
NBC12
Health officials urge people to get flu shots ahead of possible busy season
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As COVID-19 cases continue to spread across the Commonwealth, health experts are urging people not to let their guard down regarding the flu. Over the past few years, the Richmond-Henrico Health District said flu seasons have been mild, but officials have seen more cases in the past few months.
NBC12
Ex-Virginia official sues after losing job over Jan. 6 posts
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A former Virginia official has filed a defamation lawsuit against Attorney General Jason Miyares and his staff after she lost her job over social media posts praising the Capitol rioters as “patriots” and falsely claiming Donald Trump won the 2020 election. Monique Miles alleges...
NBC12
Staying cyber safe: FBI Richmond holds cyber security round table
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cyber fraud is a multi-billion dollar criminal enterprise that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) says is causing headaches for people all over the country, especially in the Commonwealth. Thursday, cyber squad experts from the Richmond Field Office of the FBI held a cyber security roundtable,...
