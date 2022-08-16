Read full article on original website
Christopher Jensen
4d ago
Where is this river? This is just another way for Schilling to stuff his pockets some more on some nonsense
Reply
3
Related
warricknews.com
Residents frustrated by limits on public comment
MERRILLVILLE — There was almost no discussion about ordinances calling for the closure of the Town Court and to establish a new personnel policy during the Aug. 9 Town Council meeting, but the topics were on the minds of many at the session. The council on July 26 approved...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland Park giving incentives to fill big, empty spaces
Orland Park officials are looking to fill a few large vacant storefronts in the village and that’s not going to be easy. “It’s hard to fill because we have just about every large retailer here,” Mayor Keith Pekau said at the Aug. 1 village board meeting. “We have a few vacancies right now.”
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Palos Heights delays vote on ordinance that has advisory board upset
The Palos Heights City Council delayed a vote Tuesday night to draft an ordinance that has the Recreation Advisory Board up in arms. Among the sticking points of this ordinance is reducing the advisory board meetings from once a month to three times a year. After reading a long list...
nwi.life
Crown Point Mayor Pete Land Announces New Chief of Staff
Crown Point Mayor Pete Land announced his new appointment for chief of staff during the Wednesday, Aug. 17, Board of Public Works and Safety meeting. Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter will be the new chief of staff for the city of Crown Point following the departure of current Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
city-countyobserver.com
Gov. Holcomb announces new Commissioner for the Indiana Department of Workforce Development
INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb today announced that David J. Adams is the new commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. “David Adams has spent decades focusing on the connections between workforce talent and the needs of today’s industries, and he leads with a tremendous energy that brings results, time and time again,” said Gov. Holcomb. “I’m excited David is returning to Indiana and the impact he will make in helping our Department of Workforce Development to skill up our workforce to be second-to-none and prepared for the next phase of our economic growth.”
Committee formed by Mayor Lightfoot recommends Chicago Columbus statues not return
A committee formed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot to review Chicago's monument recommended Friday that two statues of Christopher Columbus should not be returned to their old spots in Grant Park and Little Italy.
vfpress.news
Last Day To Apply For Property Tax Exemptions Is Aug. 26
Thursday, August 18, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. The last day for homeowners to apply for property tax exemptions is Aug. 26, Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi recently announced. “My goal is to ensure that homeowners receive all the money-saving exemptions to which they are entitled,” Assessor Kaegi...
Inside Indiana Business
Four Winds Casino expansion opens in South Bend
The Four Winds Casino in South Bend on Thursday dedicated the addition of 40,000 square feet of gaming space. The casino expansion is part of a broader project that includes the construction of a 23-story hotel and event center. The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians first opened the casino in January 2018 and announced the expansion the following year.
RELATED PEOPLE
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana farms receive historic homestead award
The Indiana State Department of Agriculture is awarding 106 Indiana family farms with the Hoosier Homestead Award in honor of their longstanding commitment to agriculture. To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of 20 acres or more, or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year.
wjol.com
Project to Bring Lake Michigan to Will County has a Name
Leaders of the six municipalities involved with the Grand Prairie Water Commission. (left to right Crest Hill Mayor Raymond Soliman, Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk, Shorewood Mayor Clarence “CC” DeBold, Minooka President Rick Offerman, Channahon Mayor Missey Moorman Schumacher, and Romeoville Mayor John Noak) The Will County communities...
POLITICO
Bailey’s back with ‘hellhole’
SPRINGFIELD — Darren Bailey, the GOP nominee for governor, returned to calling Chicago a “hellhole” of a town Thursday during Republicans’ rally at the Illinois State Fair. "Chicago, that once-great city, didn't become a hellhole just because of Lori Lightfoot and Kim Foxx. Starting with JB...
panoramanow.com
Lowell Labor Day Festival – 2022
For 103 years the Lowell Labor Day Festival has been a part of the Labor Day weekend festivities held Sept 3rd- Sept 5th, 2022. The Labor Day weekend in Lowell is a tradition of the state as it incorporated the longest running Labor Day Parade in the state and the Festival has always kicked off the weekend with family fun.
IN THIS ARTICLE
warricknews.com
No Holcomb endorsement for new 2nd District Republican congressional candidate
Gov. Eric Holcomb is opting not to endorse any of the 12 Republicans competing to replace the late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart, on the ballot. Some 500 Republican precinct leaders from Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, which includes portions of LaPorte County, are meeting Saturday in Mishawaka to nominate candidates for the special election to complete Walorski's term, as well as to substitute for Walorski on the general election ballot.
Darren Bailey Calls Chicago A ‘Hellhole’ Again — And Chicagoans Respond: ‘This Should Work Out Well For Him’
CHICAGO — Darren Bailey, the Republican candidate for Illinois governor, called Chicago — the state’s largest city — a “hellhole” twice Thursday speaking at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. The line didn’t land well with Chicagoans. “Chicagoans are notorious for NOT obsessively...
thelansingjournal.com
J’dejean Fashion Cafe cuts ribbon on downtown Ridge Road storefront
LANSING, Ill. (August 17, 2022) – There’s a new cafe on Ridge Road, but it’s not for food. It’s for fashion. Owner Joi Houston treated family, friends, and members of the Lansing community to a taste of J’dejean Fashion Cafe on Wednesday as she cut the ribbon on her new clothing boutique. Located at 3431 Ridge Road, the clothing store has affordable clothes for women and will soon have similar offerings for men.
Inside Indiana Business
Governor names state fire marshal
Governor Eric Holcomb has named Stephen Jones Indiana state fire marshal. He most recently was Brownsburg Fire Territory Fire Marshal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
skokie.org
Village Statement on Possible Westfield Old Orchard Sale
During the recent creation of the Westfield Old Orchard Business District, the possibility of mall ownership changes or joint ventures were contemplated and addressed by Village leaders in the agreement between the Village of Skokie and Westfield Old Orchard. “The possibility always exists for significant properties to change ownership, as...
fox32chicago.com
Indiana taxpayers already seeing $200 refunds
INDIANAPOLIS - It’s turning out to be a big week for Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund. The second round of refunds are already hitting bank accounts for some Hoosiers, after the Indiana Department of Revenue said the payments would begin in "late August." Lawmakers approved the $200 refunds during...
95.3 MNC
Indiana Department of Natural Resources in need of workers
With many younger workers now heading back to school for the fall, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is in need of workers to maintain Indiana’s several state parks and recreation areas. Ginger Murphy with the DNR tells Indiana Outdoors Radio that they are short staffed just like every...
Comments / 4