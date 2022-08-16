Read full article on original website
Anthony Joshua lost to Oleksandr Usyk in their heavyweight championship fight at Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, and he was not happy with the outcome. Usyk won the fight via split decision for his second consecutive win over Joshua. Usyk won last September via unanimous decision, but in the rematch, one judge scored the fight for Joshua, while two gave it to Usyk.
The beaten heavyweight looked a broken man after losing to Oleksandr Usyk as 10 years of pressure finally told
