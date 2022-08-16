ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

2 killed after 'catastrophic tire failure' on I-75 SB in Sarasota: FHP

By Emily McCain
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zaETk_0hJIKMa700

Two people were killed after a "catastrophic tire failure" on I-75 southbound in Sarasota County on Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the driver of a food truck was driving in the center lane near Fruitville Road when the tire blew.

The food truck overturned and, within minutes, was engulfed in flames, the sheriff's office said. FHP said the driver and passenger were trapped inside.

EMS later pronounced both victims dead at the scene, FHP said.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said many good Samaritans tried to rescue the victims but were unable to.

FHP said the investigation is underway. The Medical Examiners Officer will identify both of the victims.

Comments / 3

Related
iontb.com

Two motorcyclists dead in collision on US-19 in Palm Harbor

Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are currently on-scene of a double fatality crash involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck. The crash occurred at approximately 11:16 am. on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in the southbound lanes of US-19 near Eagle Chase Boulevard in Palm Harbor. One motorcyclist, a...
PALM HARBOR, FL
Longboat Observer

Man, two children injured in Siesta Key pedestrian incident

Two children and an adult were seriously injured on Siesta Key on Thursday night when they were struck in a crosswalk by a sport-utility vehicle, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. A 47-year-old man, a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital after the 8:47 p.m....
SIESTA KEY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
County
Sarasota County, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Sarasota County, FL
Crime & Safety
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office conducts DUI saturation patrol

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit conducted a DUI Saturation patrol according to a release from the Office. The Patrol took place on Friday, August 19th and according to the release resulted in three misdemeanor arrests on traffic-related charges, 35 written citations, several warnings, and two arrests of impaired drivers.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#In Flames#Accident#Fhp#Ems
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County woman helps bring arrest in hit and run case

OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - 65-year-old David Chang was arrested on Wednesday after a Sarasota County woman spotted his vehicle. According to Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Kenn Watson, the woman took pictures of the car and license plate and immediately called Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. “We had a woman who...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee Co. in desperate need of school crossing guards

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. - Parents, your kids walk the roads in Manatee County to and from school every day. Our Suncoast roads are getting very busy, making it increasingly dangerous for pedestrians and bike riders. This is why the sheriff’s office is scrambling to hire crossing guards. Little feet,...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Food truck rallies held to benefit family of parents killed in I-75 crash

SARASOTA, Fla. — Organizers are putting together food truck rallies to support a family that suffered a heartbreaking loss in a crash this week. Two food truck rallies are being held for the children in the Mendoza family. Their parents, Carlos Mendoza and Alondra Lopez, were killed when their food truck overturned and caught fire Aug. 16 on Interstate 75 near Fruitville Road, according to a spokesperson for the family and organizers.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

2 people killed in fiery I-75 crash near Fruitville Road

SARASOTA, Fla. — Two people heading south on Interstate 75 were killed when the food truck they were traveling in overturned and caught fire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes near Fruitville Road, according to a crash report. Troopers...
SARASOTA, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy