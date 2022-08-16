Read full article on original website
Branson Police warn parents about sharing school photos
The Branson Police Department is warning parents to be careful about the Back-to-School photos they post on social media. The department shared information on their social media channels about the kinds of items parents should keep from their social media accounts, because it could allow someone enough information to prey on their children.
Hollister School District Holds Adopt-A-Teacher Program
The Hollister School District held their new Adopt-a-Teacher program Monday evening, Aug. 15, at the Titanic Museum in Branson. The program was created as a way for local businesses, organizations and individuals to help “refill teacher’s cups”, according to a previous press release from the Hollister School District.
Some Branson students must pay for lunches again
Branson Public Schools is reminding parents of the free school lunches paid for by the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic ended on June 30, 2022. School lunches will again be charged to students unless they qualify for free lunches based on their family’s income. Branson school officials are...
Pro rodeo and Garth Brooks to reopen Thunder Ridge
Bass Pro Shops announced the reopening of Thunder Ridge at the end of September with a rodeo event and a country music legend. Thunder Days will take place from Sept. 23 to 25, featuring a Professional Bull Rider team series event, followed by a concert by Garth Brooks on Oct. 1.
Shirley E. Ascherman
Shirley E. Ascherman, 95, of Forsyth, Missouri, passed on peacefully August 11, 2022, with members of her family at her side. Shirley was a resident of Forsyth Nursing & Rehabilitation in Forsyth. SHE was born July 23, 1927, in Westfield, Massachusetts, to Ernest J. Roy Sr. and Emma (Hebert) Roy.
Marcia Wilkey
Marcia Wilkey, 76, of Hollister passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at her home. Services will be in Derby, Kansas at Smith Mortuary at a later date. Local arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Marcia Jean Wilkey was born July 28, 1946 in...
Marcella Leora (Mefford) Mease
Marcella Leora (Mefford) Mease, 91, of Reeds Spring, Mo, daughter of Hadley and Maggie Belle (Bushong) Mefford, was born March 7, 1931, at Brixie, MO, and departed this life on August 11, 2022. Marcella came to Reeds Spring with Hadley and Maggie in 1935, and has lived here since. Marcella...
