BBC
Robert Kaweesi: Body found in father search after River Nile rescue bid
A body has been found by police searching for a newly-wed father, missing after trying to save his son in the River Nile. Robert Kaweesi, 48, from Birmingham, was with his wife, Justine Katantazi, and their four children on holiday in Uganda when they went swimming. The 12-year-old got into...
BBC
Owami Davies: Missing nurse could be dazed and confused on trains
A nurse who vanished in south London six weeks ago could be travelling regularly by train, appearing dazed or confused, police have said. The last confirmed sighting of Owami Davies, 24, was in West Croydon on 7 July, three days after she left her home in Grays, Essex, on 4 July.
BBC
Mobility scooter death: Family's shock at 'horrendous' stabbing
The family of a grandfather who was fatally stabbed while riding a mobility scooter in west London have described his death as "horrendous". Thomas O'Halloran, 87, died at the scene in Cayton Road, Greenford, after being attacked on Tuesday afternoon. Lee Byer, 44, of Southall, west London, has since appeared...
BBC
Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse
A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
BBC
Maharashtra: Missing girl found after nine years recounts ordeal
After nine long years, 16-year-old Pooja Gaud is finally able to rest her head on her mother's lap. Pooja went missing on 22 January 2013 when she was seven years old. She says she was picked up from outside her school in Mumbai city in the western Indian state of Maharashtra by a couple who lured her with an ice-cream.
BBC
Bodies found in New Zealand auction suitcases were of two young children
Human remains found in two suitcases bought at auction in New Zealand contained the bodies of two young children, detectives have said. The bodies had probably been in storage for several years and the victims were thought to have been aged between five and 10 when they died, they said.
Police watchdog considers probe after Met officers spoke to missing Owami Davies
The police watchdog is considering whether to investigate Scotland Yard after officers came into contact with a student nurse who had been reported missing.Owami Davies, 24, from Grays, Essex, left her family home on July 4 and was last seen just after midnight in Derby Road, West Croydon, south London, on July 7, but has not been found.Ms Davies’s family reported her missing to Essex Police on July 6 and the force handed the investigation to the Metropolitan Police on July 23.On Saturday, the Met revealed its officers had spoken to Ms Davies on July 6.In a statement, the force...
BBC
Alan Barefoot death: Man appears in court over new father's killing
A man has appeared in court charged with the manslaughter of a man outside a pub in North Yorkshire. Alan Barefoot, 32, died from head injuries after he was assaulted in Thirsk Market Place on 16 October 2021. Benjamin Calvert, 22, of King's Gardens, Thirsk, appeared before York Magistrates' Court...
BBC
Love Island: Biker killed in Kem Cetinay crash, inquest hears
A motorcyclist died after a head-on crash with a car driven by Love Island star Kem Cetinay, an inquest has heard. Thomas Griggs, 28, died from his injuries shortly after the collision at Shepherds Hill in Romford, on 4 August, East London Coroner's Court was told. Reality TV star Mr...
BBC
France's deadly 'urban rodeo' bikers prompt crackdown
It is a summer scourge in France's suburbs that has left young people dead and injured amid complaints that the government is failing to act. Youths on motorbikes, scooters and other vehicles have taken over streets, carrying out high-speed stunts in what have become known as urban rodeos. Interior Minister...
BBC
Turkey: Separate bus crashes leave 32 dead and 51 injured
At least 32 people have been killed in two separate events in Turkey when vehicles crashed into first responders following earlier accidents. A bus hit the scene of a road crash near Gaziantep on Saturday morning, killing 16 people and injuring 21. Hours later a truck hit a crowd of...
BBC
Jack Fenton: Family tells of grief over Briton's Greek helicopter death
The family of a Briton killed by the tail rotor of a helicopter in Greece has spoken of the "unimaginably big and painful gap" he has left. It is believed Jack Fenton, 22, of Staplehurst, Kent, had just disembarked from the Bell 407 aircraft in Athens on 25 July. Greek...
BBC
Larkhall man jailed for killing friend in row after gaming session
A man has been jailed for eight years for killing his friend when they had a argument after playing on a PlayStation together. Dale Gardiner, 25, fatally stabbed 23-year-old William Wardrop at his home in Larkhall, South Lanarkshire. Gardiner was convicted of culpable homicide under provocation following a trial in...
BBC
Aberdeen rapist jailed after eight years on the run
A man who admitted raping an 18-year-old woman after being on the run for eight years has been jailed. Remus Covaciu, 28, attacked the teenager outside a club in Aberdeen in January 2013. A European Arrest Warrant was granted in July 2020 and the Romanian national was extradited from France...
BBC
Ullswater beachgoers horrified as cars driven along lakeside
Beachgoers said they were horrified when two cars were driven "at speed" alongside a Lake District beach within feet of families. Footage on social media shows two vehicles passing close to people at Glencoyne Bay on Ullswater. One witness said the vehicles were driven at an "unreasonable speed" putting "everyone...
For $230 a night, you and 12 friends can rent out a 16th-century castle in Scotland that was once in ruins. Take a look inside.
Fenton Tower on the east coast of Scotland was built in the 16th century and stood in ruins for more than 300 years until it was completely restored.
BBC
New discoveries at Orkney's Ness of Brodgar Neolithic site
Whale bones and some of the UK's oldest steps are among new finds unveiled at the famous Ness of Brodgar Neolithic settlement in Orkney. The Ness of Brodgar, next to the famous Ring of Brodgar, is one of the most important sites of its type in Europe. University of the...
Flight crew's kindnesses soothe a grief-stricken passenger
Jeff Harper was in line to board a plane that was on time but also too late. He was too sad, too alone and suddenly too old, and he began to sob. His nephew had called the night before from Boise, Idaho. Your big sister is dying, he said. Then he called again...
BBC
Cameron House fire victims cut arms trying to escape
Two men who died in the Cameron House fire cut their arms trying to escape from the flames, an inquiry has heard. The blaze at the luxury Loch Lomond resort in 2017 claimed the lives of Richard Dyson, 38, and his partner Simon Midgley, 32, from London. A Fatal Accident...
BBC
Two men in court charged with murder of ex-Fettes College teacher
Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a former Fettes College teacher. Paul Black, 63, and Paul McNaughton, 27, have also been charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice and theft. Former biology teacher Dr Peter Coshan, 75, has been missing since he was...
