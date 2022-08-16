ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 29

Candie
4d ago

Keeping her alive for their sake is selfish! I wouldn’t want to ever be in their shoes but I hope I would do the right thing

Reply
10
Marsha Rayle
4d ago

Here we go again let her go home and let the parents do all the work. if she continues to need hospitalized or death is intiment then let them decide when to take her off life support. Just take alittle time and see what she does.

Reply(1)
4
Linda clevenger
4d ago

wow another one of these crazy stories. if it's her time let her go. why keep them alive ?

Reply
5
Related
The Independent

Girl, 12, diagnosed with brain tumour after trip to Specsavers dies before £200K raised for treatment

A 12-year-old girl diagnosed with a brain tumour after a routine trip to the opticians has tragically died while her family battled to raise £200,000 for treatment unavailable on the NHS.Grace Kelly went to Specsavers for a check-up when opticians discovered swelling behind her eyes in August 2021.The schoolgirl was referred to Leicester Royal Infirmary where an MRI scan discovered she had a glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) tumour the size of a 50p piece.Grace, of Oadby, Leicestershire, underwent an eight-hour operation and several courses of both radiotherapy and chemotherapy, but despite this gruelling treatment a scan revealed the tumour had...
CANCER
BBC

Father taken ill during girl's ventilator treatment hearing

A man had to be treated by paramedics during a hearing to decide whether his daughter's life-support treatment can continue. The six-year-old has a rare and incurable neurological condition and is being treated at Birmingham Women and Children's NHS Trust. Medical experts say continuing her treatment is not in her...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BBC

Great Barr: Distress of man, 76, repeatedly harassed by youths

A 76-year-old man says he "can't keep going like this" as youths repeatedly attack him and his home. Roy Muller's family has shared video footage on social media of a clash on his driveway amid criticism of the response by police. Mr Muller said over the last 12 months masked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ventilator#Ventilation#Refugees#Lebanon#Uk#Birmingham Women#Abl
BBC

Calls for 'proper' compensation after NHS infected blood scandal

A woman left infected with contaminated blood when she was a child has told how "no amount of money will replace having a normal healthy life". Mel McKay, from Bridlington in East Yorkshire, was among some 4,000 people given blood that led to them developing viruses like hepatitis and HIV.
HEALTH
Fox News

Archie Battersbee: 12-year-old boy dies hours after hospital ends life support against parents' wishes

A 12-year-old boy who was comatose in the United Kingdom has died after a lengthy legal battle ended with the determination that doctors could remove him from life support. Archie Battersbee, 12, died at a London hospital around noon on Saturday, about two hours after doctors discontinued treating him. Young Archie has been in a coma since April 7, when he was initially found unconscious in the family’s home.
HEALTH
The Guardian

Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process

Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

Tragedy as children ‘sit next to the body of their mother for eight hours’ after she died suddenly on flight as family returned to start a ‘new chapter’ in Britain after living in Hong Kong for 15 years

Children were 'sat next to the body of their mother for eight hours' after she died suddenly on a flight as the family returned home to the UK to begin a 'new chapter' after living in Hong Kong for 15 years. Helen Rhodes, a 'devoted' mother, died suddenly as she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man who raped woman hours before her death jailed for life

A man who raped a vulnerable woman who was found dead just hours later has been given a life sentence. Lars Pedersen, 38, attacked Alison McAllister at the Forth and Clyde Canal in the Maryhill area of Glasgow. The 56-year-old victim had been sitting alone and was said to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

The forgotten four who 'burned to death' and were left in a grave of rubble for TWO MONTHS: Police reveal identities of 'trafficked' Vietnamese migrants 'who died in Oldham mill fire' - including married father, 39

The four Vietnamese nationals who are believed to have been inside a mill when a blaze ripped through the building in May have been named by police, who are also probing if they were all illegally trafficked to the UK. Specialist officers began searching Bismark House Mill, in Oldham, Greater...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Identical Twins Die Hours Apart, Get Matching Coffins

Identical twins who spent their lives together passed away from separate illnesses just hours apart at the age of 70. Brothers Alan and Geoff Bates died only three hours apart and had a joint funeral and matching coffins. Shelley Bates, Alan's daughter, knew her father only had "months" to live...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy