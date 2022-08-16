Read full article on original website
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek slams US Open balls as 'horrible' as she questions why women cannot use the same as the men, claiming the lighter type is 'really hard to control'
Tennis World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has slammed the balls used at the US open as 'horrible' and questioned why men and women use different ones at the major. The US Open is the only Grand Slam where two different types of balls are used for the men's and women's tournaments, with the latter using lighter balls.
