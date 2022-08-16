Read full article on original website
This Ultimate Luxury Dream Estate is a Private Family Resort
Situated on a seven-acre site in Lincoln, Massachusetts, this custom dream home surrounded by woodland features a main house with Colonial Revival Architecture and a New England style sports barn. The sprawling estate fuses a traditional New England aesthetic with forward-thinking sustainable elements. The project was designed by Catalano Architects...
nbcboston.com
Lady Gaga Comes to Fenway Park Friday Night
Pop superstar Lady Gaga is bringing her highly-anticipated Chromatica Ball tour to Boston's Fenway Park Friday night. This show was originally scheduled for August of 2020, but had to be rescheduled twice because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tour is in support of Gaga's fifth solo studio album, "Chromatica," which was released in 2020 and featured high-profile hit singles like "Stupid Love" and the Ariana Grande collaboration "Rain on Me."
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Massachusetts is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in New England.
A Piece of Kennedy History Sold for Above Asking Price in Boston
I love this right now! I absorb everything Kennedys, so running across this is quite exciting. Someone decided that owning a piece of Kennedy history was worth more than the asking price of $1,299,000. This piece of Boston history that is John F. Kennedy's grandparents' home was listed by Leslie MacKinnon of Compass Realty in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, and eventually sold for $1,340,000.
Best Pizza Cities in America: Boston’s surprising rank
Boston is very well known for its pizza. I’d put Boston up against any major city in the country in regards to pizza. When I think of pizza cities, I think of amount of pizza places, best bang for your buck, the type of pizza available and obviously the best tasting pizza. The website www.anytimeestimate.com has put together a list of the Best Pizza Cities in America. Now what do they base it on? According to the site, “we analyzed publicly available U.S. business data, Census data, economic and labor statistics, and Google Trends data, as well as findings from Thrillist, Pizza Today, Expensivity, and Menu With Price.” They come up with this list every year so this data is new for 2022. This is how the criteria is weighed: 5x: Google Trends interest in 20 pizza variations.
New Bedford Couple Unexpectedly Gets Kind Upgrade to Front Row at Bad Bunny Concert
I swear some people have all the luck in the world. On Aug. 18, Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny flew into Massachusetts to perform his hit songs Dakiti, Mia, and I Like It (ft. Cardi B). Little did 34-year-old New Bedford native Jason Perry know as he shipped...
Carver’s Edaville Family Theme Park Reveals New Ticket Pricing Model
Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver, which made headlines earlier this month with the announcement that it was no longer for sale, has released its ticket pricing for the upcoming 2022 holiday season – and it’s significantly more affordable than it was in years past for those who just want to come and see the millions of lights that illuminate the beloved park.
Gianna Puccio is ready to fly three stories high at the North End Fisherman's Feast
Some traditions never die. Other traditions are unbelievable and make you go, "what?". The first time someone told me about the Flight of the Angel, which has happened every year during the Fisherman's Feast in Boston's North End for 111 years, that's literally what I said. Let me explain. During...
Boston’s first black female CEO of a digital radio station looks to expand
BOSTON — August is National Black Business Month. One sector that really relies on support from the community is a radio station. Tucked away in a converted warehouse, Boston’s first black female Founder and CEO of a digital radio station, Danielle Johnson, runs Spark FM Radio. Every weekday...
Stop & Shop Opens New Health-Centric Boston Location
Keeping health and wellness part of the customer experience, Stop & Shop has refreshed a Boston store to include a new community wellness space. Re-opening on Aug. 19, the location in the Grove Hall neighborhood also will offer free nutrition programming and an array of fresh, good-for-you products. The company...
Car drives into top floor of South Shore Plaza
BRAINTREE, Mass. — In a sight you certainly don’t see every day, a car drove onto the top floor of the South Shore Plaza Thursday afternoon, leaving customers scratching their heads. Video shows the car driving in the middle of the walkway outside the G&D Customs store of...
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken tenders in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken tenders in every state which included Thornton's Fenway Grill as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Nestled in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston, known for its...
Rochester Native Making Big Name for Himself in Hollywood
Rochester native John Whoriskey Jr. has made quite the name for himself in the film industry and may have something to do with why we're seeing Hollywood in our backyard more often recently. Ever wonder how Hollywood films find places to shoot? They have location scouts or location managers. Well,...
Cuteness Tee-Ball Chaos in Boston Caught on Video is Hilarious
Was it a home run? What's happening, and where are the umpires?. I caught this (pun intended) on the Today Show Instagram and had to watch it several times, tearing up with laughter. This cute video is of little kids at a tee-ball game in Boston. By the way, the music in the footage is fantastically perfect.
New Bedford, Fall River Still Must Vote for South Coast Rail to Happen
After more than 30 years of waiting, the people of the SouthCoast cities of New Bedford and Fall River are on the cusp of having rail service to Boston sometime next year. The only problem is, someone forgot to ask them if they wanted it. On Thursday night, the New...
6 New England communities land on list of ‘hottest zip codes’ in America
BOSTON — New England is the hip place to be these days with many new homeowners flocking to the Northeast in 2022, according to a new report. Realtor’s “America’s Hottest ZIP Codes of 2022″ report revealed homebuyers are no longer targeting the best-known suburbs and are instead seeking out more affordable communities where they can buy a big home and still be within commuting distance of bigger cities.
Breakheart Reservation In Saugus Still Closed As Crews Battle Massive Brush Fire (PHOTOS)
Breakheart Reservation in Saugus has been closed for several days because of a multi-acre brush fire that has shown no signs of stopping. The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) originally closed the park on Wednesday, Aug. 17 but has since extended the closure until Sunday, Aug. 21. While...
I-Team: Falling debris latest problem at Suffolk Construction sites in Boston
BOSTON - Experts tell the WBZ I-Team that accidents involving falling debris from construction sites are rare. They say builders normally take a lot of precautions to make sure loose material doesn't cause an incident like the one in the Seaport Wednesday."It's not a very common occurrence," said construction safety consultant Peter Stavros.The 16-story complex at 400 Summer St.and 391 Congress St. is on track to combine lab space with retail space and even a public walkway. Stavros says it's one of the windiest spots in the city, the Seaport District, and a place where project managers normally take extra...
Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival Happening This Weekend
Calling all food lovers (small cheers from the crowd)!. Calling all beer lovers (enormous cheers from the crowd)!. I got an event for you this weekend: the 8th annual Portsmouth Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival at Cisco Brewers. "Thirty of New England's most popular food trucks will dish out...
1 person injured when object falls from Boston construction site, crushes car
BOSTON — An investigation is underway into an incident near a construction site in the city's Seaport District on Wednesday. Sky 5 flew over the scene just after 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Congress and Summer streets where an object fell and crashed through the roof of a silver Toyota Rav4 from a 16-story building which is under construction.
