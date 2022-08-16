ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

idesignarch.com

This Ultimate Luxury Dream Estate is a Private Family Resort

Situated on a seven-acre site in Lincoln, Massachusetts, this custom dream home surrounded by woodland features a main house with Colonial Revival Architecture and a New England style sports barn. The sprawling estate fuses a traditional New England aesthetic with forward-thinking sustainable elements. The project was designed by Catalano Architects...
LINCOLN, MA
nbcboston.com

Lady Gaga Comes to Fenway Park Friday Night

Pop superstar Lady Gaga is bringing her highly-anticipated Chromatica Ball tour to Boston's Fenway Park Friday night. This show was originally scheduled for August of 2020, but had to be rescheduled twice because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tour is in support of Gaga's fifth solo studio album, "Chromatica," which was released in 2020 and featured high-profile hit singles like "Stupid Love" and the Ariana Grande collaboration "Rain on Me."
BOSTON, MA
Travel Maven

This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Massachusetts is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in New England.
RAYNHAM, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

A Piece of Kennedy History Sold for Above Asking Price in Boston

I love this right now! I absorb everything Kennedys, so running across this is quite exciting. Someone decided that owning a piece of Kennedy history was worth more than the asking price of $1,299,000. This piece of Boston history that is John F. Kennedy's grandparents' home was listed by Leslie MacKinnon of Compass Realty in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, and eventually sold for $1,340,000.
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

Best Pizza Cities in America: Boston’s surprising rank

Boston is very well known for its pizza. I’d put Boston up against any major city in the country in regards to pizza. When I think of pizza cities, I think of amount of pizza places, best bang for your buck, the type of pizza available and obviously the best tasting pizza. The website www.anytimeestimate.com has put together a list of the Best Pizza Cities in America. Now what do they base it on? According to the site, “we analyzed publicly available U.S. business data, Census data, economic and labor statistics, and Google Trends data, as well as findings from Thrillist, Pizza Today, Expensivity, and Menu With Price.” They come up with this list every year so this data is new for 2022. This is how the criteria is weighed: 5x: Google Trends interest in 20 pizza variations.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Carver’s Edaville Family Theme Park Reveals New Ticket Pricing Model

Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver, which made headlines earlier this month with the announcement that it was no longer for sale, has released its ticket pricing for the upcoming 2022 holiday season – and it’s significantly more affordable than it was in years past for those who just want to come and see the millions of lights that illuminate the beloved park.
CARVER, MA
progressivegrocer.com

Stop & Shop Opens New Health-Centric Boston Location

Keeping health and wellness part of the customer experience, Stop & Shop has refreshed a Boston store to include a new community wellness space. Re-opening on Aug. 19, the location in the Grove Hall neighborhood also will offer free nutrition programming and an array of fresh, good-for-you products. The company...
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken tenders in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken tenders in every state which included Thornton's Fenway Grill as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Nestled in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston, known for its...
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Rochester Native Making Big Name for Himself in Hollywood

Rochester native John Whoriskey Jr. has made quite the name for himself in the film industry and may have something to do with why we're seeing Hollywood in our backyard more often recently. Ever wonder how Hollywood films find places to shoot? They have location scouts or location managers. Well,...
ROCHESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

6 New England communities land on list of ‘hottest zip codes’ in America

BOSTON — New England is the hip place to be these days with many new homeowners flocking to the Northeast in 2022, according to a new report. Realtor’s “America’s Hottest ZIP Codes of 2022″ report revealed homebuyers are no longer targeting the best-known suburbs and are instead seeking out more affordable communities where they can buy a big home and still be within commuting distance of bigger cities.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Falling debris latest problem at Suffolk Construction sites in Boston

BOSTON - Experts tell the WBZ I-Team that accidents involving falling debris from construction sites are rare. They say builders normally take a lot of precautions to make sure loose material doesn't cause an incident like the one in the Seaport Wednesday."It's not a very common occurrence," said construction safety consultant Peter Stavros.The 16-story complex at 400 Summer St.and 391 Congress St. is on track to combine lab space with retail space and even a public walkway. Stavros says it's one of the windiest spots in the city, the Seaport District, and a place where project managers normally take extra...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

1 person injured when object falls from Boston construction site, crushes car

BOSTON — An investigation is underway into an incident near a construction site in the city's Seaport District on Wednesday. Sky 5 flew over the scene just after 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Congress and Summer streets where an object fell and crashed through the roof of a silver Toyota Rav4 from a 16-story building which is under construction.
BOSTON, MA
