Franklin, IN

Indiana man rescued after getting lost on Alaska’s Mount Juneau

By Izzy Karpinski
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Juneau Mountain Rescue team helped an Indiana man find his way after he got lost on Mount Juneau.

Officials say 49-year-old Brian Klem of Franklin called for help around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. He told rescuers he started hiking Mount Juneau around noon and could not find his way back.

Six members from Juneau Mountain Rescue made it to Klem around 5:25 p.m. and helped get him back to the main trail. Together they hiked back down to the trailhead and reached it a little more than two hours later.

Klem had fallen a few times but was not seriously hurt.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

