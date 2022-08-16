Read full article on original website
Follow These 12 New York Wine Trails For A Delightful Experience!
Upstate New York has a whopping 12 different wine trails. These are ever-increasing in popularity as more and more visitors come to our region to experience our award-winning wines and our beautiful wineries and vineyards. The trails are organized to give the visitor a comprehensive "trail guide" to all of...
Largest Mcintosh Apple Orchard In The World Is Here In New York State- Delicious
New York State often gets referred to as the Big Apple. We honestly deserve that title. Did you know that New York State is home to the largest Mcintosh apple orchard in the world?. Mcintosh apples are considered to be the best tasting apples in the world. Their history has...
New York Governor Hochul Toughens Up Laws On Toy Guns
Little kids have been playing with toy guns since they were first manufactured by toy companies and even before then by shaping objects like sticks into guns to play cowboys or train robbers or whatever else their little minds could conjure. Playing with toy guns in New York is going...
Pulled Over In NY? You Might Not Even Realize This $300 Violation!
Your vehicle could be in violation right now and you don't even know it. This 5 minute fix could save you from getting a $300 ticket. Let's assume that your vehicle paperwork is in order. Before you take that daytrip this weekend take a look around your car. Is everything in order? Check your headlights, turn signals and brake lights. All good? There is one minor detail you may have missed.
This Was the Worst Year for Murder in New York State
Some people claim 2020 was the "worst year ever." There was even a Netflix movie made about it. While we can't say definitively that this is true -- none of us were alive in the 1300s during the Black Plague, for example -- it's certainly true that you don't meet too many 2020 "enthusiasts."
Buying Whipped Cream in New York? You’ll Need To Show Photo ID at the Register
Sorry parents, you can no longer send your teen to the grocery store in New York to buy, among other things, a can of whipped cream because the store will not be able to sell it to them. A new law quietly went into effect on November 25, 2021, but...
New York Gets Additional SNAP Benefits for August
In a press release on Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that all SNAP households will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for the month of August. According to the press release, it's estimated that the additional SNAP allotment will result in a $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York State economy. Households already near or at the maximum benefit level of $835 for a household of four will receive an additional payment of $95.
PHOTOS: Enjoy The Elegance of These Top Upstate New York Wine Bars
Full disclosure, I am not a wine guy. My wife is, but not me. Having said that, when she makes the call, and it is "wine night" I do enjoy going to our local wine bar for a night out. There is something special about them. They are elegant, almost all of them serve wonderful food, and I always feel, well, more educated after I spend an hour or two at a wine bar. Yes, that's the word: Educated.
Can You Live In A RV On Your Own Property Here In New York State?
With rent soaring in price, and truly the cost of living, maybe you're looking to save money. Can you live in a RV on your own property in New York State?. Anywhere you look on Facebook lately, it seems that Tiny Homes have made a huge splash as a way to cut costs. The same could be said about van life too. When it comes to RVs, is it possible to just buy land and move an RV there almost like a trailer?
Peaches And Jalapenos? The New York State Fair’s Newest Food Is A Unique One
It's hard to believe that the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse is almost here. I'm glad it's back at full speed after the last 2 years. It's one of the trips that I look forward to because of the famous butter sculpture, 25 cent milk, live music and most of all, the state fair food.
Did You Know New York is Home to Two Species of Cacti?
Besides maybe our gas tanks, there isn't a whole lot in New York that's dry, but that doesn't mean cacti can't grow here. As a matter of fact, there are not one, but TWO species of cacti you can find growing natively in the Empire State. According to scenichudson.org, hikers...
New York Governor Says “More Money Coming” to Struggling Families
There are people across New York State that are still being deeply affected by the pandemic of the last two-plus years. Some of the people most affected? Families. Governor Hochul announced this week that relief is coming to "struggling families." What exactly does that mean? If it's money, where is NYS getting the money from and how soon can people expect to see it?
Find Out Why SUNY Oneonta Selected This Candidate As Police Chief
Dirk R. Budd has been named Chief of Police for SUNY Oneonta. Budd replaces Acting Chief William Henn. Henn will return to his former role as assistant chief. "I am pleased that our search for a new Chief has resulted in such a talented and experienced individual as Chief Budd,” SUNY Oneonta President Alberto Cardelle said in a statement received by CNY News.
Lay Off the Gas Pedal During New York Speed Awareness Week
This week is speed awareness week in New York, and law enforcement agencies will be placing increased emphasis on catching speeding drivers across the state. According to a report by Hailie Higgins of Rochester First, from August 14 to August 21, law enforcement agencies will be targeting speeders with increased patrols as part of their annual Speed Awareness Week program.
No More Care Packages for Incarcerated Individuals in New York
According to a report by Maysoon Khan of The Associated Press, New York has restricted package deliveries to incarcerated individuals to combat illegal drugs and other contraband in state prisons. Incarcerated individuals will no longer be able to receive packages directly from friends or family either by mail or in...
What’s Happening to All of New York’s Bees?
To many people, bees are simply an insect designed for the sole purpose of making grown men shriek in fear. But they serve an important ecological function and their numbers in New York are declining. According to a study done by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, bees...
The County in New York with the Highest Suicide Rate
PLEASE NOTE: Suicide is a very serious issue, and we're not taking this information lightly. The unfortunate truth is that, in 2020 alone, over 45,900 Americans took their own lives, making it the 12th leading cause of death in the United States. The stress of the pandemic certainly didn't make it easier. People who already struggled with feelings of isolation were suddenly forced to stay home, exacerbating their feelings of aloneness.
Are These the 21 Most Mangled Town Names in Upstate New York?
New York State's history goes back so far that we are left, today, dealing with the tongue-twisting town names that were created by the early Native American and Dutch settlers in our region. And boy they can be doozies!. This is a list of 21 of the most commonly mangled...
Woman’s Remains Found in Remote Area of Upstate NY, Can You Identify Her Jewelry – State Police Ask for Help
The remains of an adult woman have been located in a remote area of Upstate New York and State Police have released photos of the woman's jewelry in hopes that someone can help identify her, and ultimately notify her family. At this time, State Police don't know if the unidentified...
These Lake Ontario Restaurants Mean Great Food and ‘Wow’ Sunsets
Upstate New York is blessed to have hundreds of miles of our own private "ocean" at our back door. Lake Ontario stretches all the way from Niagara County up through Cape Vincent, where it joins the St. Lawrence River. This beautiful watery backdrop affords residents everything from lakeside homes and camping areas to marinas with boats coming and going off the lake, and to some wonderful restaurants that take full advantage of the Lake Ontario waterfront.
