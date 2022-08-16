ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WIBC.com

Mears: What Led to a Quick Arrest in Park Rape

INDIANAPOLIS–The capture of a man who police believe raped an 11-year-old girl at an Indianapolis park was quick. James Howard, Jr., 51, of Indianapolis, could go to prison for 20 to 40 years, says Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, who said Friday that several factors came together to help him charge Howard with child molesting, kidnapping and confinement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WDTN

City buying tougher windshields after cop killed in cruiser

ELWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana city where a police officer was killed by gunshots fired into his cruiser is investing in bullet-resistant windshields for its 19 police vehicles. The Elwood Board of Public Works and Public Safety voted unanimously Monday night to spend $35,000 to purchase the new windshields. The initiative led by […]
ELWOOD, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
wamwamfm.com

11 Year Old Helps Cops Catch Attacker

The girl is 11. She was attacked Tuesday at a park in Indianapolis, a black rag stuffed in her mouth. She still managed to help the cops catch her attacker. Chris Davis reports…
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WDTN

Indiana man gets 27-year jail sentence in Detroit dating app murder

DETROIT (AP) — An Indiana man who prosecutors said used a dating app to target members of the LGBTQ community has been sentenced to at least 27 years in jail for the killing of a Michigan man. Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Kevin Cox sentenced Diabolique Paris Johnson on Wednesday to 25 to 45 years […]
DETROIT, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Indiana Man Sentenced to Prison on Homicide, Robbery and Weapons Charges

LANSING – An Indianapolis man has been sentenced in felony cases related to targeting members of the LGBTQ community, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today in conjunction with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office and Fair Michigan Justice Project (FMJP). Diabolique Paris Johnson, 35, of Indianapolis, IN, was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

New high-tech crime unit in Madison County helping investigators solve crimes

ANDERSON, Ind. — A new crime fighting unit that specifically works with technology is up and running in Madison County. It is one of 10 high-tech crime units across Indiana that is helping investigators solve crimes. The goal of these new units is to help investigators look into anything technology-related. That could include cell phones, computers or surveillance video.
WTHR

State Police say backpack at state fair contained rifle parts

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police said Friday they are investigating an incident involving the discovery of gun parts in a backpack at the Indiana State Fair. A video posted to the social media platform TikTok purported to show officers talking to a man and examining the contents of a bag on Thursday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Woman arrested after standoff that shutdown I-65

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police have now said that a standoff caused the shutdown of I-65 for two hours Friday night near downtown, and have arrested a woman in connection with the incident. Troopers were called to the scene of a minor rear-end crash on southbound I-65 near the Boone-Hendricks County Line around 6:30 p.m. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Stolen truck out of Plymouth found in Indianapolis, child arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — Flock Safety license plate reading cameras helped IMPD locate a stolen vehicle from a Plymouth office. On Aug. 9, Plymouth police said a suspect went through a window at an office in the 1600 block of North Michigan Street, near Baker Street, and stole a city-owned truck parked in the garage. Later that evening, police said the stolen truck was seen in Indianapolis on a Flock Safety camera.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Ex-Indiana lawmaker sentenced in casino money scheme

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indiana state senator has been sentenced to 10 months in federal prison for his role in a scheme that illegally funneled about $40,000 from a casino company to his unsuccessful 2016 congressional campaign. The federal investigation into contributions to Republican Brent Waltz’s campaign tied to...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Case dismissed against IMPD officer accused of marijuana grow operation

INDIANAPOLIS — The case has been dismissed against a former Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer who was accused of taking part in a marijuana grow operation. According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the case against the officer was dismissed due to the court determining that the defendant’s constitutional rights were violated by law enforcement […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
kiiky.com

15 Highest-Paid Jobs In Indiana

The job market in Indianapolis has been growing over the past few years. No doubt, it’s expected to keep growing. Looking for your first job or a new career after many years? The highest-paid jobs in Indiana are your best bet at making a lot of money. Are you...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

