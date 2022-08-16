Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Motorcycle club tries to raise awareness of Indiana permitless carry law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcycle club on Saturday tried to raise gun safety awareness in Indianapolis. UnDefeated MC was working to educate people about a new Indiana law that repealed the requirement of a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. It’s known as permitless carry. Their event...
WIBC.com
Mears: What Led to a Quick Arrest in Park Rape
INDIANAPOLIS–The capture of a man who police believe raped an 11-year-old girl at an Indianapolis park was quick. James Howard, Jr., 51, of Indianapolis, could go to prison for 20 to 40 years, says Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, who said Friday that several factors came together to help him charge Howard with child molesting, kidnapping and confinement.
WIBC.com
Indianapolis Police Union Considering “No Confidence” Vote on Prosecutor, Court System
INDIANAPOLIS–Members of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police are considering “no confidence” votes on the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office and on the Marion County judicial system. They have been taking votes on the matter this week. Results are expected Monday. “It’s no secret that we’ve been...
City buying tougher windshields after cop killed in cruiser
ELWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana city where a police officer was killed by gunshots fired into his cruiser is investing in bullet-resistant windshields for its 19 police vehicles. The Elwood Board of Public Works and Public Safety voted unanimously Monday night to spend $35,000 to purchase the new windshields. The initiative led by […]
Man kicked out of Indiana State Fair for having rifle parts in backpack
INDIANAPOLIS — State police have confirmed that a man shown in a viral TikTok at the Indiana State Fair did have rifle parts in a backpack. A video posted to TikTok that has gained many views on social media this week shows police talking with a man and going through a backpack. Indiana State Police […]
Woman found shot and killed at hotel on northeast side of Indianapolis
A woman was found shot and killed Friday morning at the Red Roof Inn in the 8100 block of North Shadeland Avenue in Indianapolis, according to police.
Man found dead in Indianapolis home after shooting
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 4400 block of Fullwood Court around 1 a.m. Saturday and found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.
Violent crime on the decline in Indianapolis, IMPD data shows
INDIANAPOLIS — Violent crime is down significantly in Indianapolis this year, but remains higher than it was before the pandemic. It's progress that city leaders are happy to see, while remaining focused on efforts to further reduce the violent crime that has been plaguing the city. New data from...
wamwamfm.com
11 Year Old Helps Cops Catch Attacker
The girl is 11. She was attacked Tuesday at a park in Indianapolis, a black rag stuffed in her mouth. She still managed to help the cops catch her attacker. Chris Davis reports…
Indiana man gets 27-year jail sentence in Detroit dating app murder
DETROIT (AP) — An Indiana man who prosecutors said used a dating app to target members of the LGBTQ community has been sentenced to at least 27 years in jail for the killing of a Michigan man. Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Kevin Cox sentenced Diabolique Paris Johnson on Wednesday to 25 to 45 years […]
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Indiana Man Sentenced to Prison on Homicide, Robbery and Weapons Charges
LANSING – An Indianapolis man has been sentenced in felony cases related to targeting members of the LGBTQ community, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today in conjunction with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office and Fair Michigan Justice Project (FMJP). Diabolique Paris Johnson, 35, of Indianapolis, IN, was...
cbs4indy.com
New high-tech crime unit in Madison County helping investigators solve crimes
ANDERSON, Ind. — A new crime fighting unit that specifically works with technology is up and running in Madison County. It is one of 10 high-tech crime units across Indiana that is helping investigators solve crimes. The goal of these new units is to help investigators look into anything technology-related. That could include cell phones, computers or surveillance video.
Court docs: Witness hid in bathroom during drug deal turned deadly; murder suspect still at large
BLOOMINGTON, Ind — Court documents reveal a Greenwood man wanted by law enforcement is the sole suspect who remains at large in a drug deal turned deadly in a Bloomington mobile home park. Malik Bennett, 26, of Greenwood is being sought by police from Indianapolis and Bloomington. Bennett has an active warrant and is charged […]
State Police say backpack at state fair contained rifle parts
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police said Friday they are investigating an incident involving the discovery of gun parts in a backpack at the Indiana State Fair. A video posted to the social media platform TikTok purported to show officers talking to a man and examining the contents of a bag on Thursday.
Woman arrested after standoff that shutdown I-65
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police have now said that a standoff caused the shutdown of I-65 for two hours Friday night near downtown, and have arrested a woman in connection with the incident. Troopers were called to the scene of a minor rear-end crash on southbound I-65 near the Boone-Hendricks County Line around 6:30 p.m. […]
Stolen truck out of Plymouth found in Indianapolis, child arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Flock Safety license plate reading cameras helped IMPD locate a stolen vehicle from a Plymouth office. On Aug. 9, Plymouth police said a suspect went through a window at an office in the 1600 block of North Michigan Street, near Baker Street, and stole a city-owned truck parked in the garage. Later that evening, police said the stolen truck was seen in Indianapolis on a Flock Safety camera.
Ex-Indiana lawmaker sentenced in casino money scheme
INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indiana state senator has been sentenced to 10 months in federal prison for his role in a scheme that illegally funneled about $40,000 from a casino company to his unsuccessful 2016 congressional campaign. The federal investigation into contributions to Republican Brent Waltz’s campaign tied to...
Case dismissed against IMPD officer accused of marijuana grow operation
INDIANAPOLIS — The case has been dismissed against a former Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer who was accused of taking part in a marijuana grow operation. According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the case against the officer was dismissed due to the court determining that the defendant’s constitutional rights were violated by law enforcement […]
kiiky.com
15 Highest-Paid Jobs In Indiana
The job market in Indianapolis has been growing over the past few years. No doubt, it’s expected to keep growing. Looking for your first job or a new career after many years? The highest-paid jobs in Indiana are your best bet at making a lot of money. Are you...
19-year-old killed in shooting near Ball State University
The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. near W University Avenue and N Dill Street in a shopping and dining area known as The Village.
