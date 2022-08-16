Read full article on original website
Centennial Santa Fe Indian Market begins Saturday
Tomorrow on Santa Fe Plaza, visitors and artists will congregate for the first full Indian Market since 2019. About 1,100 artists will participate in the event, which awards prizes to Native artists from New Mexico and beyond, and connects them directly with buyers. Indian Market had its beginnings in 1922....
What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 19 – Aug. 25 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
APD seeking info on missing local man
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police need the public’s help finding an elderly man. His family says he could be in danger. Francisco Acevedo-Aguirre, 66, has been missing since Tuesday morning. He left his home around 7:00 a.m. in a silver 2000 Chevy Silverado truck with a New Mexico license plate LWC-937. Francisco suffers from depression […]
STUDY: New Mexico ranked worst state for obesity rate
Every single New Mexico county has become fatter over 10 years, finds study (county breakdown included). Colfax County residents have gained the most weight (13% more obese). Eddy County has gained the least weight (3%). Infographic included showing which states are the biggest losers (of lbs). At the end of...
Albertsons hosting in-person event hiring across all New Mexico stores
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Albertsons is hosting in-person hiring event across all New Mexico locations. The events will be at any Albertsons Market and Market Street on August 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Applicants to show up to any store location for an on-the-spot interview for a position in multiple departments. Anyone […]
Dark chapter of America’s history buried beneath neighborhood park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On a parcel of land, nestled in a quiet neighborhood, sits 4-H Park. "4-H Park is a city park," said Terry Sloan, Intergovernmental Tribal Liaison for the City of Albuquerque. "It is a nice park." It's also something else: a final resting place for children. "There...
KRQE Newsfeed: Concerned neighbors, Murdered at work, Heavy weekend rain, Teacher pay, Grand opening
Friday’s Top Stories Martineztown residents push back against planned homeless camp Is chile a dying industry in New Mexico? What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25 High school football Thursday night highlights – week 1 Crime Stoppers seek info in woman’s shooting KRQE En Español: Jueves 18 de Agosto 2022 FEMA says […]
Celebrate New Mexico: Clayton Lake State Park
CLAYTON, N.M. — Millions of years ago, dinosaurs paced Clayton Lake State Park where visitors today can see their movements. The number of dinosaur tracks is one of the largest in the United States. A boardwalk was built so visitors could observe the footprints without concern of damage or...
BlueHalo celebrates grand opening of new Albuquerque facility
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – BlueHalo, an aerospace company, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest facility in Albuquerque. The company hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning for the new facility off Gibson in the Sandia Science and Technology Park. The 73,000 square foot facility will serve as a hub for the technology, research, development and […]
Fourth annual largest car event ‘New Mexico Cruise’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bringing the cruise to Belen, the New Mexico Motor’s event is proud to present its largest annual event “New Mexico Cruise 2022” this weekend. The event will consist of a static car show, vendors, food trucks, and entertainment. This event will be...
Is chile a dying industry in New Mexico?
HATCH, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a time when New Mexico’s farmers harvested tens of thousands of acres of chile a year. Last year, farmers harvested just 8,500 acres, a 75% decrease from the all-time high, back in the 1990s. In fact, in 2021 New Mexico had its smallest chile pepper production in more than a […]
Strong men and women compete in Rio Rancho Strongman competition
Strongman competitor Jordan Anderson competes in the farmer walk event. This is Anderson’s favorite event. (Daniel Zuniga/for the Observer) …it’s the, I think – THE most versatile show of strength that you can do — Strongman competitor Nick Fleming. On July 30, Rio Rancho’s Westside Power...
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Join the party of the century at Santa Fe Indian Market, visit the Asian Expo & Marketplace, see "Predator" at the planetarium, hit Bug Fest, and catch The Roswells in concert. 1 Join the party of the century. Hundredth birthdays call for a party, and this weekend’s Santa Fe Indian...
New Mexico restaurants still struggling post-COVID
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The worst of the COVID pandemic is behind us, but the impact it had on local restaurants is still visible. Many restaurants ended up closing their doors, and those still open are struggling. Rory Miranda is the owner of the cafe, Empire Board Game Library in Nob Hill. He says he’s seen […]
Regional Officials Celebrate Long Delayed Pinon Hills Extension Project with Gov.
The state investment will total $39.9 million in ARPA funds appropriated to the New Mexico Department of Transportation. The project has also received $1.5 million in congressionally directed spending for a total commitment of $41.3 million. From New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. Friday, July 19, 2022. Gov. Michelle Lujan...
Albuquerque CBD store owner frustrated after latest break-in
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The owner of My CBD on San Pedro near Paseo after her store was broken into once again. Hunter Kelly says a man broke in early Friday morning through the back door. They say he shut the breakers off so the alarm didn’t go off when he broke in but they still caught […]
High school football in New Mexico gets underway; Centennial upsets #1 ranked Cleveland
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - High School football in New Mexico is officially underway, and we already a major upset involving a team from Las Cruces. The Centennial Hawks pulled off a monumental upset Friday night as they took down the number one team in the state of New Mexico, Rio Rancho Cleveland.
Native-led nonprofit may move in at site of 2014 murders, long-awaited memorial still possible
Eight years after the murders of two Indigenous men at a lot on Albuquerque’s westside, the city appears poised to make something meaningful of the site. Bella Davis (Yurok Tribe), Indigenous affairs reporter with New Mexico In Depth, spoke with KUNM about her reporting on what happened there and what’s to come.
APD investigates uptown homicide
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning near 6250 Indian School Rd. NE that left one person dead. Officers responded to a call around 4:00 a.m. from Kaseman Hospital that a man had been taken there with at least one gunshot and had died from his injury. Police […]
Police investigating murder-suicide in the South Valley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide on Romana Street SE west of Broadway and Gibson. They were called to the home around 1 p.m. Friday. Police believe it was a murder-suicide. “This residence has a previous history of domestic violence and preliminarily in the investigation, it’s indicating it’s a murder-suicide. […]
