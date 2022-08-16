ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belen, NM

kunm.org

Centennial Santa Fe Indian Market begins Saturday

Tomorrow on Santa Fe Plaza, visitors and artists will congregate for the first full Indian Market since 2019. About 1,100 artists will participate in the event, which awards prizes to Native artists from New Mexico and beyond, and connects them directly with buyers. Indian Market had its beginnings in 1922....
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

What's happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 19 – Aug. 25 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD seeking info on missing local man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police need the public's help finding an elderly man. His family says he could be in danger. Francisco Acevedo-Aguirre, 66, has been missing since Tuesday morning. He left his home around 7:00 a.m. in a silver 2000 Chevy Silverado truck with a New Mexico license plate LWC-937. Francisco suffers from depression […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

STUDY: New Mexico ranked worst state for obesity rate

Every single New Mexico county has become fatter over 10 years, finds study (county breakdown included). Colfax County residents have gained the most weight (13% more obese). Eddy County has gained the least weight (3%). Infographic included showing which states are the biggest losers (of lbs). At the end of...
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: Clayton Lake State Park

CLAYTON, N.M. — Millions of years ago, dinosaurs paced Clayton Lake State Park where visitors today can see their movements. The number of dinosaur tracks is one of the largest in the United States. A boardwalk was built so visitors could observe the footprints without concern of damage or...
KRQE News 13

BlueHalo celebrates grand opening of new Albuquerque facility

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – BlueHalo, an aerospace company, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest facility in Albuquerque. The company hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning for the new facility off Gibson in the Sandia Science and Technology Park. The 73,000 square foot facility will serve as a hub for the technology, research, development and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fourth annual largest car event 'New Mexico Cruise'

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bringing the cruise to Belen, the New Mexico Motor's event is proud to present its largest annual event "New Mexico Cruise 2022" this weekend. The event will consist of a static car show, vendors, food trucks, and entertainment. This event will be...
BELEN, NM
KRQE News 13

Is chile a dying industry in New Mexico?

HATCH, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a time when New Mexico's farmers harvested tens of thousands of acres of chile a year. Last year, farmers harvested just 8,500 acres, a 75% decrease from the all-time high, back in the 1990s. In fact, in 2021 New Mexico had its smallest chile pepper production in more than a […]
rrobserver.com

Strong men and women compete in Rio Rancho Strongman competition

Strongman competitor Jordan Anderson competes in the farmer walk event. This is Anderson's favorite event. (Daniel Zuniga/for the Observer) …it's the, I think – THE most versatile show of strength that you can do — Strongman competitor Nick Fleming. On July 30, Rio Rancho's Westside Power...
RIO RANCHO, NM
Five Things to Do This Weekend

Five Things to Do This Weekend

Join the party of the century at Santa Fe Indian Market, visit the Asian Expo & Marketplace, see "Predator" at the planetarium, hit Bug Fest, and catch The Roswells in concert. 1 Join the party of the century. Hundredth birthdays call for a party, and this weekend's Santa Fe Indian...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico restaurants still struggling post-COVID

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The worst of the COVID pandemic is behind us, but the impact it had on local restaurants is still visible. Many restaurants ended up closing their doors, and those still open are struggling.  Rory Miranda is the owner of the cafe, Empire Board Game Library in Nob Hill. He says he's seen […]
KRQE News 13

APD investigates uptown homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning near 6250 Indian School Rd. NE that left one person dead. Officers responded to a call around 4:00 a.m. from Kaseman Hospital that a man had been taken there with at least one gunshot and had died from his injury. Police […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Police investigating murder-suicide in the South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide on Romana Street SE west of Broadway and Gibson. They were called to the home around 1 p.m. Friday. Police believe it was a murder-suicide. "This residence has a previous history of domestic violence and preliminarily in the investigation, it's indicating it's a murder-suicide. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

