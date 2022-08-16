ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Motley Fool

3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Ideal for Retirees

Bristol Myers, Cisco, and McDonald's are top dividend stocks. They have all been raising their dividend payments in recent years. All currently offer dividend yields above the S&P 500's payout. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 35% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Meta Platforms could boost advertising revenue by using AI-powered content recommendations. Moderna has a big opportunity with its omicron coronavirus boosters. Exact Sciences stands to benefit from an upcoming regulatory change. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? Here Is 1 Stock to Buy for the Long Term

Costco possesses outstanding fundamentals and a history of stellar performance. Its management team is intensely focused on always putting the customer first. The shares may appear expensive, but for long-term investors they could be worth it. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Hail Mary Plays to Bring Your Stock Portfolio Back From the Brink

Upstart Holdings shares are down more than 90% from their peak for all the wrong reasons. General Electric as we know it will soon cease to exist -- in a good way. Advanced Micro Devices faces stiff competition but firmly controls its market niches. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These Are the 6 Stocks Warren Buffett Sold in the Second Quarter

Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway eliminated their positions in two stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
ECONOMY
rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $100,000 (or More)

Apple saw strong gains during the pandemic and continues to show strength. Netflix also delivered 10x returns but has failed to retain them. Roku's share price soared to new highs in a brief span of time but fell even quicker. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Robinhood Stocks With Market-Beating Potential

Netflix is seeing slowing subscribers and plans to grow its financials through an ad tier and crackdowns on password sharing. Meta Platforms has tough headwinds from competition and Apple's new rules, but its apps are still popular. Both stocks have the potential to beat the market this decade. You’re reading...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Walmart Is Stuck With $59.9 Billion Worth of Inventory. Should You Buy the Stock Now?

It might also be sitting on the wrong mix of merchandise right now. Don't be surprised to see continued pressure on profit margins. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
RETAIL
Motley Fool

Want to Get Richer? 2 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Market downturns are an excellent time to pick up good, beaten-down growth stocks. Focusing on companies that still have the potential to grow for years to come is more important. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

The Best Warren Buffett Stock to Buy With $300 Right Now

Apple was the first U.S. company to hit $3 trillion in market cap. Apple has slowly but surely entered into financial services. For the first time, Apple will underwrite its own loans for Apple Pay Later. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
CUPERTINO, CA
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Be Massive Long-Term Winners

Floor & Decor is filling a niche in the market and has big growth plans this decade. PubMatic faces risks common for small companies but has a large safety net deployed as it steals market share. Amazon's future contracted revenue is hitting an all-time high in its most profitable business...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Smartest Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Alphabet's Google boasts over 80% search engine market share worldwide. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Secrets to Making Money in the Stock Market With Next to No Effort

Investing in the stock market is one of the easiest ways to build wealth. Small steps can add up to significant earnings over time. With the right strategy, you could earn hundreds of thousands of dollars or more. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Buying Roku Now Could Be a Genius Move

Roku shares are trading 84% below the all-time highs it hit last July. The second quarter was rough, and the third quarter will be even worse. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TECHNOLOGY
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Amazon's e-commerce business is grappling with inflation, but its industry-leading cloud segment is picking up the slack. Lemonade just delivered one of its best quarters ever, and it has unveiled a brand new machine-learning model. The Trade Desk alleviated concerns about slowing advertising spending in the second quarter by delivering...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Crypto to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid

Crypto prices have crashed several times over the past decade, but the market has always recovered. The Shiba Inu community has outlined an ambitious roadmap that aims to make the meme token more useful. Bitcoin is the most valuable, the most secure, and the most liquid crypto on the market.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Nvidia Stock: Looking At The Big Picture

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will talk about what...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Wolfspeed Stock Popped as Much as 25.2% This Week

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of Wolfspeed (WOLF -2.72%) popped...
STOCKS

