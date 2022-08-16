Read full article on original website
Kaley Cuoco Staged Her Own 'Intervention' on The Flight Attendant Set
For Kaley Cuoco, filming The Flight Attendant Season 2 was "one of the hardest years of [her] life." In a new interview with Variety, Cuoco opened up about her personal struggles and revealed how they played out on screen. "It was the first time that I started therapy — I've...
Steve Martin Is Ready to Retire After Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin is busier than ever, but he says he's ready to slow down. Martin, now 76, currently stars in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, alongside Martin Short and Selena Gomez. The series has already been renewed for a third season. Meanwhile, the actor is also on tour with Short, with whom he's performed live shows since 2015. He also has a 12th book coming out, as well as a documentary about his life and career.
Jon Hamm Joins The Morning Show Season 3
Jon Hamm is joining the third season of Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show. Hamm will play Paul Marks, a "corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory (Billy Crudup), Alex (Jennifer Aniston), and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) into his powerful orbit." News of Hamm's casting comes after Apple...
Physical Renewed for Season 3 at Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has renewed Physical for a third season, the streamer announced on Thursday. The half-hour dramedy stars Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, who embarks upon a journey of self discovery through aerobics. "I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue telling Sheila's story in creative collaboration with Rose Byrne...
Never Have I Ever Takes an 'If It Aint Broke' Approach to Season 3
Never Have I Ever Season 3 is unapologetically familiar, bringing back everything we know and love about the show. Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) is once again dealing with boy drama, vacillating between love interests, stirring chaos, and bumping heads with her mom. She's still obsessed with sex but not having sex, and she remains blissfully unaware Ben (Jaren Lewison) is in love with her. And of course, she continues to make poor choices for selfish reasons.
Tommy Dorfman Says She 'Would Have Transitioned Sooner' if Not for 13 Reasons Why
13 Reasons Why actor Tommy Dorfman is opening up about coming out as trans. In a new interview with actress Rachel Bilson on her podcast Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson, Dorfman speaks about her early years working in Hollywood, the reasons she married her ex-husband, and why she didn't begin transitioning sooner.
Selling The OC Trailer Introduces New Realtors and New Drama
The Oppenheim Group expands to Orange County in the new trailer for Selling The OC, a spinoff of Selling Sunset. Selling The OC is not short on drama, as a fresh set of realtors compete to establish themselves at the Oppenheim Group's new office on the Orange County coast. The just-released trailer sees the agents spreading rumors, starting fights, burning bridges, and partying together, all while selling multi-million dollar homes.
Lauren Ambrose Cast as Adult Van in Yellowjackets Season 2
Showtime has announced that Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant) will join the cast of Yellowjackets Season 2 as a series regular, playing the adult version of Van. Liv Hewson, who plays teenage Van, has also been promoted to series regular. Yellowjackets centers on a New Jersey high school girls'...
Everybody Hates Chris Star Tyler James Williams: Seeing My Face on Buses Was 'Traumatic'
Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams opened up about being a child actor on Everybody Hates Chris in an interview with Yahoo News published Friday. Williams got his start on Sesame Street at age seven, and within a few years, he was cast as the lead of Everybody Hates Chris, the sitcom inspired by Chris Rock's childhood.
Tales of the Walking Dead Creators Are Planning a Musical Episode
Tales of the Walking Dead, the upcoming anthology spinoff of The Walking Dead, has an entire musical episode already written, showrunner Channing Powell revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "We did come up with a musical episode, that just for production reasons was going to be a little bit...
Bella Hadid Plays a 'Weirdo Girlfriend' in Ramy Season 3
In an interview with GQ published Tuesday, Bella Hadid and Ramy Youssef previewed the third season of Ramy and Hadid's unconventional role on the Hulu series. Created by and starring Youssef, dramedy Ramy chronicles Ramy's life as a first-generation Egyptian, Muslim American in New Jersey. In Season 3, Hadid will...
Hotties Brings Romance to the Kitchen, Untold Charts the Manti Te'o Hoax
Hulu blends the dating and cooking competition formats in Hotties, a new series that sees blind dates face off in spicy food challenges. Also today: Netflix’s Untold looks at the headline-making story of Manti Te’o and his fake girlfriend, drama series Leonardo debuts stateside, Tim Dillon lands his first Netflix special, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:
Better Call Saul Creators Have 'No Plans' to Continue Breaking Bad Universe
Next week's Better Call Saul finale is set to be the end of the Breaking Bad universe. Speaking at the Television Critics Association press tour, Better Call Saul co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould put a pretty definitive end to the crime, drug, and drama-filled world that saw Bob Odenkirk's Jimmy McGill turn into Saul Goodman, the eventual lawyer for Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul).
John Corbett Will Reprise His Role as Aidan Shaw in And Just Like That
John Corbett will reprise his role as Sex and the City's Aidan Shaw in sequel series And Just Like That.. According to Deadline, Corbett is returning for a multi-episode arc in Season 2 of the HBO Max series. Corbett played Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) former love interest in Seasons...
Damon Lindelof Wishes Lost Ended After 4 Seasons
ABC's Lost ran for six seasons between 2004 and 2010, but Damon Lindelof, who created the series with J.J. Abrams and Jeffrey Lieber, reveals he wishes show had ended after four seasons. During an interview with the podcast "Into It," Lindelof said ABC originally wanted the show to run for...
Bob Odenkirk Posts an Emotional Thank You Video Following Better Call Saul Finale
Bob Odenkirk posted an emotional thank you video on Twitter late Monday night, following the Better Call Saul finale. "Everybody's been asking me how I feel about saying goodbye to Saul Goodman and Better Call Saul, and I'm not good at answering the question because it's frankly hard for me to look at that experience and even at that character too closely," said Odenkirk. "It's just — it's too many moving parts, and they fit together too beautifully, and it's a mystery to me how it even happened."
Wendy Williams Sets Pop Culture Comeback With New Podcast
Wendy Williams is returning to the limelight with a new podcast, "The Wendy Experience." On Tuesday, Williams posted a short promo for the podcast on Instagram, saying, "Co-hosts, I'm famous, and I'll be back. Trust me!" Williams' new venture comes one year after she took a leave of absence from...
Neve Campbell Will Play a Small-Town Detective in ABC Drama Avalon
Neve Campbell is slated to headline the upcoming ABC series Avalon, based on a short story by Michael Connelly, who serves as co-creator with David E. Kelley. Avalon takes place in the city of Avalon on Catalina Island, where LA Sheriff Department Detective Nicole "Nic" Searcy (Campbell) is in charge of a small office. Catalina serves over 1 million tourists per year, and everyday, hundreds arrive by ferry, bringing new mysteries with them. Detective Searcy, who serves as the lone detective on Catalina Island, is soon pulled into a new case that challenges everything she knows about herself and the island she calls home.
Great British Baking Show Goes Junior, Netflix Bows Look Both Ways
The Great British Baking Show’s kid-friendly spinoff Junior Baking Show first debuted in 2011, but the series is finally hopping the pond as it joins Netflix’s vast cooking competition library. The show's entire sixth season drops today. Also: Lili Reinhart explores alternate realities in the Netflix original movie...
Matthew Fox Plays a Chemist Searching for His Family in Last Light Teaser
Matthew Fox (Lost) is making his return to acting in Last Light, a new, five-episode limited series on Peacock, based on the novel by Alex Scarrow, which tells the story of a family fighting to survive during the fallout of an oil crisis. The new teaser features Fox playing petro-chemist...
