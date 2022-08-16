ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Alabama Senator and his Revenue Commissioner wife charged over cows

By Elizabeth White
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=033ahT_0hJIGVhw00

OPELIKA, Ala. ( WRBL ) – Alabama District 13 Senator Randy Price and his wife longtime Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price are facing court charges over their wandering cows.

“We are proud to have raised our two sons on this same farm that has been in the family for more than 100 years and if there is one thing we can tell you as a parent and farmers is that you can’t always control your animals or your children,” said the couple in a statement to WRBL.

According to Opelika Circut Clerk documents the complaint was filed by David Morris who alleges both Oline and Randy Price on or about June 8, 2022, committed the offense of Animals Running at Large within the City of Opelika.

No. 1 Alabama tops preseason AP Top 25

In the complaint Morris alleges the Prices allowed, “two large animals of the bovine species (2 cows) to run or be at large on the premises of David Morris located at an address within the City Of Opelika, Alabama without the consent of the owner of said premises in violation of section 4–78 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Opelika.”

The couple turned themselves into the Lee County Detention Center, Monday, August 15th. They were released, and shared the following statement with WRBL News 3:

“Today my wife, Oline, and I responded to a warrant that had been issued against us.  A cow that is in our herd got off our property onto the neighbor’s property and the neighbor filed a complaint with the Opelika police department for a cow running at large which is a city ordinance.  Oline and I have been raising cattle and goats for more than forty years.  We are proud to have raised our two sons on this same farm that has been in the family for more than 100 years and if there is one thing we can tell you as a parent and farmers is that you can’t always control your animals or your children.  We are looking forward to resolving this matter.  Thank you for all your calls and texts of support.”

WRBL News 3 will let you know if Morris releases a statement. A court date will be scheduled within Opelika’s Municipal Court.

Oline Price has served Lee County residents as their longtime Revenue Commissioner.  Her husband, Randy Price, has served Alabama’s 13th Senate District since he was first elected in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FC9dW_0hJIGVhw00
In 2021 the couple discussed Price’s two-month hospitalization with COVID-19 in an effort to spread awareness.

Last year the couple spoke with WRBL about Price’s two-month hospitalization with COVID-19 and how East Alabama Medical Center doctors and nurses brought him back from the dead during his fight against the virus.

News 3 will keep you updated on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lee County, AL
Lee County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
Opelika, AL
Government
State
Alabama State
City
Opelika, AL
WRBL News 3

Driver crashes into Opelika High building during police chase

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A police chase in Opelika ended with the driver crashing into the concession stand and bathrooms at Opelika High School track facility. We are waiting to hear back from Opelika police on what charges the driver faces in the Friday night chase and crash. There are no reported injuries. Meanwhile, a gaping […]
OPELIKA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cow#Politics State#Opelika Circut Clerk#Wrbl News 3
WKRG News 5

Alabama woman sentenced for bank fraud in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pelham, Ala. woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 12 months and one day in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Tanya Shelby, 42, was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $621,411.51 for bank fraud. According to court documents, Shelby owned a car dealership named Tanya […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
WKRG News 5

3 Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
WESTWEGO, LA
AL.com

12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out

When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

2nd shooting reported along Interstate 85, hour after motorist shot in Auburn, Ala.

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Another shooting along I-85 North is under investigation Wednesday morning. This shooting happened in Troup County, Georgia about an hour after a motorist was shot along I-85 North in Auburn, Alabama. Investigators say the shooter’s vehicle was reported to be an older model white Cadillac.  Investigators with Auburn Police and the Troup […]
AUBURN, AL
WKRG News 5

Prosecutors: Clarksdale woman admits to RAMP program fraud

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WJTV) – A judgement was entered against a Clarksdale woman who prosecutors said admitted to trying to defraud the United States of more than $81,505 in Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program (RAMP) funds. According to court documents, 30-year-old Sylnanceia Saffold devised a scheme to defraud and to obtain RAMP funds by filing false […]
CLARKSDALE, MS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

49K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy