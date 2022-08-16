Read full article on original website
A Long-time Bearden Restaurant is Closing it’s Doors for Good
A Knoxville staple is closing its doors for good. S&S Cafeteria says they will be going out of business on August 31 after opening their doors in 1974. The Bearden cafeteria has been in Knoxville for nearly 50 years and is known for their fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, and their chocolate pie.
Nike “Smokey Grey” Series Launches on Rocky Top
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Nike’s “Smokey Grey” uniform makes its triumphant return to Rocky Top in 2022. The fan-favorite, alternate design will serve as a uniform option for Tennessee football this fall as part of the new Smokey Grey Series. The new initiative will see the Volunteers...
Some UT Students and Business Owners Upset by New Construction Projects Planned Along “The Strip”
The Strip along the University of Tennessee campus will not look the same in the coming years; four new apartment buildings and a 10-story parking garage are in the works for Cumberland Avenue. The changes are causing a stir among some. Louie Albaba, the owner of Oscar’s Restaurant, has operated...
Morristown Police Looking For Missing Woman
The Morristown Police Department is looking for a missing homeless woman. According to a release, Mary Ann Sampson, 55, has not been seen or heard from her family since August 14th. Sampson is white, is 5′ 6″ tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has auburn hair and brown eyes....
Quotes: Preseason Camp Winds Down, Kickoff Two Weeks Away
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The formal portion of preseason camp is complete for Tennessee football. After three weeks of practices, the Volunteers will now shift their attention to game planning with the start of classes next week. Tennessee practiced in pads on Friday morning with kickoff less than two weeks...
One Person Hospitalized after Being Cut from Vehicle Involved in a North Knoxville Accident
A North Knoxville accident sends one person to the hospital after being cut from the wrecked vehicle. Rural Metro Crews responding the the crash involving two vehicles on Clinton Highway near West Emory Road last night (Thursday). Once on the scene, officials cut one person from the wreckage. The individual...
KPD Identifies Victim in East Knox Shooting
The Knoxville Police Department identifies the victim of fatal East Knoxville Shooting. Officials say officers responded to the shooting on Rosedale Avenue on Tuesday and found Richard Wynn, 24, shot. He was transported to UT Medical Center. Officials say Wynn did not survive his injuries. Officials say they do not...
Suspect On The Run After Police Pursuit
A suspect remains on the run following a police pursuit on I-75 on Thursday in Monroe County. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol officials, troopers tried to stop a Jeep Cherokee for a traffic violation but the driver kept driving. Authorities tried to use spike strips to stop the car but...
