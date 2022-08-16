ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pigeon Forge, TN

A Long-time Bearden Restaurant is Closing it’s Doors for Good

A Knoxville staple is closing its doors for good. S&S Cafeteria says they will be going out of business on August 31 after opening their doors in 1974. The Bearden cafeteria has been in Knoxville for nearly 50 years and is known for their fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, and their chocolate pie.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Nike “Smokey Grey” Series Launches on Rocky Top

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Nike’s “Smokey Grey” uniform makes its triumphant return to Rocky Top in 2022. The fan-favorite, alternate design will serve as a uniform option for Tennessee football this fall as part of the new Smokey Grey Series. The new initiative will see the Volunteers...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Morristown Police Looking For Missing Woman

The Morristown Police Department is looking for a missing homeless woman. According to a release, Mary Ann Sampson, 55, has not been seen or heard from her family since August 14th. Sampson is white, is 5′ 6″ tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has auburn hair and brown eyes....
MORRISTOWN, TN
Quotes: Preseason Camp Winds Down, Kickoff Two Weeks Away

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The formal portion of preseason camp is complete for Tennessee football. After three weeks of practices, the Volunteers will now shift their attention to game planning with the start of classes next week. Tennessee practiced in pads on Friday morning with kickoff less than two weeks...
KNOXVILLE, TN
KPD Identifies Victim in East Knox Shooting

The Knoxville Police Department identifies the victim of fatal East Knoxville Shooting. Officials say officers responded to the shooting on Rosedale Avenue on Tuesday and found Richard Wynn, 24, shot. He was transported to UT Medical Center. Officials say Wynn did not survive his injuries. Officials say they do not...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Suspect On The Run After Police Pursuit

A suspect remains on the run following a police pursuit on I-75 on Thursday in Monroe County. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol officials, troopers tried to stop a Jeep Cherokee for a traffic violation but the driver kept driving. Authorities tried to use spike strips to stop the car but...
MONROE COUNTY, TN

