Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says
Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war
Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others
A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
Trump supporter who flew on private jet to Jan. 6 riot and threw media equipment outside the Capitol pleads guilty
WASHINGTON — A woman who flew on a private plane to the nation's capital ahead of the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Thursday to engaging in disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. Katherine Schwab of Texas, who said she accepted an offer to fly on the personal...
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Trump in 'Really Dangerous Territory,' Maybe Committed 'Treason': Kirschner
The former federal prosecutor said Trump's "declassified" argument is "not a defense," and that "it doesn't matter."
Trump's ex-chief of staff said it's hard to understand how such highly classified documents ended up at Mar-a-Lago and that they are 'not accidentally moved anywhere'
"There's supposed to be folks tracking where they are," Mick Mulvaney said of classified documents reported as seized during the Mar-a-Lago raid.
Judge says Mormon church can't withhold information in abuse case
A judge in Arizona ruled that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can't withhold information in a sex abuse lawsuit under the state's "clergy-penitent privilege." Driving the news: The man, who died in 2017, posted footage of himself abusing his daughters and bragged about it online, so he effectively waived his own confidentiality, the judge ruled.
Appeals court upholds ruling ordering DOJ to release memo on Mueller report
The Department of Justice must release a 2019 memorandum supporting then-Attorney General Bill Barr's decision to clear former President Donald Trump of obstruction of justice, a federal appeals court in Washington ruled on Friday. The big picture: Special Counsel Robert Mueller's 2019 investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential...
Video of ICE agent putting foot on neck of migrant released as part of lawsuit
Editor's note: The footage above contains graphic images that may be disturbing. A video released Friday in a federal civil court case showed an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent with his foot on the neck of a migrant during a raid in 2018, NBC News reports. The big picture:...
Why all those Trump documents exist in the form of physical paper
The FBI's seizure of 11 sets of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago has raised a litany of questions about presidential records. One of those questions: Why, in the era of digital everything, is the U.S. government still relying so heavily on paper in the first place?. The answer: Much of the...
Romney: Cheney will lose if she seeks 2024 Republican nomination
If Liz Cheney seeks the GOP’s presidential nomination in 2024, the outgoing congresswoman's bid will end in another defeat, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) predicts. Driving the news: After losing her primary this month to a Trump-backed challenger, Cheney has indicated she will begin laying the groundwork for a potential run for the White House as an alternative for anti-Trump Republicans.
Americans Are Dangerously Divided (And Not Just Over Trump)
Is America coming apart at the seams? A new Generation Lab poll of rising college sophomores conducted for NBC News confirms that young Americans are segregating themselves along partisan lines. And as Axios notes, 46 percent of respondents “said they would probably/definitely not room with someone who supported the opposing...
Cheney says she wants Pence to testify to Jan. 6 panel
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney says she hopes former Vice President Mike Pence will testify before the House Jan. 6 committee soon, according to a new interview. Why it matters: Pence was in the Capitol during the insurrection and faced death threats for resisting then-President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Pence has yet to testify before the committee, even though many of his aides have done so.
House panel probes online threats to federal law enforcement
The House Oversight Committee is investigating threats made against federal law enforcement on social media. Why it matters: The probe comes amid a spike in threats after the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago, including against FBI and DOJ officials and the judge who approved the search warrant. It also comes after...
Trump's Reset?
We got big developments this week from Trump world and ongoing investigations into the former president and his inner circle. And Liz Cheney was the latest Republican to lose to a Trump-backed challenger in a primary. Meanwhile many Trump supporters feel like the former president has had a kind of reset, especially since the search of Mar-a-Lago.
