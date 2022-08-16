Car fire outside Springfield juvenile courthouse near MGM Casino shuts down part of State Street on Tuesday afternoon

Read full article on original website
Crash involving pedestrian on Memorial Ave in West Springfield
Members of the West Springfield fire were called to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Memorial Avenue Friday morning.
Hartford police: 2 people shot in 2 hours in overnight incidents
HARTFORD — Two people were shot overnight in separate incidents in the city, police said. Officers first responded to Saint Francis Hospital around 12:15 a.m. Saturday after a gunshot wound victim sought care, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. Boisvert said the man, who he described as being in his 40s,...
1 person, 4 cats displaced after East Alvord Street fire in Springfield
Springfield Fire Crews are working to put out a fire at 105 East Alvord Street Saturday morning.
Springfield house fire displaces one person and four house cats
A house fire that apparently started in the basement and extended into the first and second floors of a home at 105 East Alford Street Saturday morning, drove the sole occupant and their pets from their home. Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said arriving firefighters saw smoke coming from the...
Serious crash closes part of Route 116 in Amherst
Two Connecticut men arrested in Springfield for attempting to steal car parts. Two men from Connecticut were arrested in Springfield after firefighters saw them allegedly trying to steal car parts. Updated: 10 hours ago. For Yan and Yana, refugees from Ukraine, their journey to get married has not been easy.
Crews respond to a tractor trailer crash on I-90 in Warren
WARREN, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews respond to a tractor trailer accident on I-90 Westbound near mile marker 68. Officials say the crash was around 3 a.m. Friday morning. No injuries have been reported and all lanes have been re-opened. State police investigate the cause. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM)....
Stephen Baker and Timothy McDonald of Connecticut face charges related to attempting to steal car parts in Springfield
Two Salisbury, Connecticut, men were arrested on Thursday afternoon after they reportedly attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle near Eastern Avenue, according to the Springfield Police Department. On Thursday at 4:45 p.m., Stephen Baker, 32, and Timothy McDonald, 33, both from Simsbury, Conn., were arrested and both...
23-Year-Old Worcester Man Arrested on Gun Charges
WORCESTER - Worcester Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Illinois Street on Saturday at around 10:45 PM. As officers arrived at the scene, vehicles drove away. One vehicle, a black Jeep, drove around a cruiser and failed to stop at a stop sign at Canterbury Street and Walpole Street. An officer initiated a vehicle stop, but the Jeep sped away.
Scooter rider hospitalized after being struck by car in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in West Springfield. West Springfield Police Sgt. Joe LaFrance said emergency crews were called to the area of Memorial Avenue and Bresnahan Street just before 9 a.m. Friday after a man on an electric scooter was hit by a car.
Suspect in Springfield Symphony Hall brass railing theft in custody; accused of stealing other railings as well
SPRINGFIELD - The man suspected of last week’s brazen midday theft of four brass railings from the steps of Symphony Hall is in police custody. Elvin Andino, 41, was arrested by detectives on Wednesday evening on Dickinson Street where he was tracked by members of the Firearms Investigation Unit under the direction of Capt. Brian Keenan, according to Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh.
Suspect arrested in connection with railing theft at Symphony Hall
MGM Springfield provides update on sports betting as gaming commission works on regulations. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission signaled in a public meeting on Thursday that it could be some time before regulations for sports betting are solidified, but once they are, MGM Springfield said they will be ready to go live with sports betting within 90 days.
Police investigating Brattleboro’s second homicide of the summer
Authorities have released few details about Friday night’s shooting at Great River Terrace, an apartment complex for people who lack permanent housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police investigating Brattleboro’s second homicide of the summer.
Simsbury men arrested for allegedly attempting to steal catalytic converter in Springfield
Two men from Simsbury, Connecticut were arrested Thursday for allegedly attempting to steal a catalytic converter on Wilbraham Road in Springfield.
Possible new location for Springfield’s Roderick Ireland Courthouse in the works
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News has learned new information about the future of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse and its employees, after dealing with mold problems since last summer. The state is now looking into options for a temporary courthouse should they decide to renovate the current building. The state’s...
West Springfield Police looking for robbery suspects
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two robbery suspects. Police said that the people pictured in the photo stole $600 in merchandise from a business off Riverdale Street on Monday around 1 p.m. They added that the two...
Woman Steals From Massachusetts Walmart Then Leaves In Stolen Car
Do you know what really sucks, Berkshire County? Stolen vacuum cleaners. I know, very bad pun, but really, is there anything these days that people will not try to steal? The other day, I was reading a story about someone stealing sections of the brass railings from the stairs at Symphony Hall in Springfield. Sections of the stair railings. I mean, c'mon.
Sinkhole reported on Main Street in Three Rivers
The town of Palmer is informing residents of a sinkhole discovered on Main Street in Three Rivers Thursday afternoon.
Crash closes part of River Road in Whately
WHATELY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of River Road in Whately is closed following a crash. Whately Police said that a vehicle crashed into a utility pole near Nourse Farm around 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, causing the pole and utility lines to fall onto the roadway. No injuries were reported. Crews are...
1 person injured after vehicle crashes into Great Barrington store
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been hospitalized following an afternoon crash in Berkshire County. Great Barrington Police Chief Paul Sorti said that several 911 calls came into their department just before 1 p.m. Wednesday to report a crash in the parking lot of Barrington Plaza on Stockbridge Road.
TRAFFIC: Portion of I-91S closed in Holyoke overnight for light pole removal
Southbound lanes on I-91 in Holyoke are scheduled to be closed to traffic Wednesday night for construction.
