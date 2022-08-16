Read full article on original website
Related
Luis Suarez fires warning to Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez after red card
Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez warns Darwin Nunez that Premier League defenders will target him more often after his red card against Crystal Palace.
Manchester City 6-0 Tomiris-Turan: Player ratings as City progress in Champions League
Player ratings from Manchester City's Champions League victory over Tomiris-Turan.
Celta Vigo 1-4 Real Madrid: Player ratings as post-Casemiro era begins with victory
Match report & player ratings from Celta Vigo 1-4 Real Madrid.
Real Madrid send Casemiro classy message ahead of Man Utd transfer
Real Madrid thank Casemiro for his years of service ahead of his move to Manchester United.
UEFA・
RELATED PEOPLE
Transfer rumours: Chelsea enquire about Maguire; Real Madrid eye Hojbjerg
Saturday's transfer rumours include Harry Maguire, Christian Pulisic, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Nicolas Pepe, Cristiano Ronaldo, Cody Gakpo, Marcos Alonso & more.
Transfer rumours: Real's funds for Bellingham move; new Bernardo Silva contract
Sunday's transfer rumours, including stories on Jude Bellingham, Cody Gakpo, Antony, Bernardo Silva and more.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Celta Vigo - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Celta Vigo.
Antonio Conte: Harry Kane would trade goal records for trophies
Antonio Conte reflects on Harry Kane breaking another Premier League record.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man City maintain Bernardo Silva transfer stance amid Barcelona and PSG links
Manchester City still have no intention of selling Bernardo Silva despite continued links to Barcelona and rumoured interest from PSG, 90min understands.
The transfers Man Utd should try to complete before the summer window closes
The transfers Manchester United need to target before the end of the summer transfer window, including Casemiro, Antony, Frenkie de Jong and more.
Thomas Tuchel in talks over new Chelsea contract
Chelsea have opened talks with manager Thomas Tuchel over extending his contract at Stamford Bridge.
Eric Bailly close to joining Marseille on loan from Man Utd
Eric Bailly is on the verge of joining Olympique Marseille on loan from Manchester United, 90min can confirm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Utd make fresh offer for Antony but Ajax stand firm over £78m valuation
Ajax standing firm as Manchester United make new move for Antony
Chelsea working on deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona
Chelsea will continue to hold talks with Barcelona over a deal for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is valued around £20m
Fulham agree Justin Kluivert loan with option to buy
Fulham have agreed a loan deal for Roma forward Justin Kluivert and will have the option to make the move permanent.
Man Utd announce agreement for Casemiro transfer
Man Utd have reached an agreement to sign Casemiro.
Casemiro agrees personal terms with Man Utd & set to undergo medical
Casemiro has agreed personal terms with Man Utd and is set for a medical ahead of a move away from Real Madrid.
Real Madrid unveil new Bernabeu-inspired third kit for 2022/23 season
Real Madrid's 2022/23 third kit has been released.
UEFA・
Unai Emery urges Villarreal to reject Barcelona's interest in Juan Foyth
Unai Emery has urged Villarreal to reject Barcelona's interest in right-back Juan Foyth.
Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal: Player ratings as Martin Odegaard brace sends Gunners top of the league
Match report and player ratings from Bournemouth's Premier League meeting with Arsenal.
90min
793
Followers
8K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0