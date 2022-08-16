ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Kids: Meet Her Two Sons, Including Youngest Charlie Who Just Joined Cast Of HBO Series

By Eric Todisco
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 61, is a legendary actress who ties the record for the most Primetime Emmy Award wins for an actor, with eight total. She’s most famous for starring in beloved shows like Seinfeld, The New Adventures of Old Christine and Veep. Julia has been married to fellow actor and comedian Brad Hall, 64, since 1987 and they have two sons: Henry, 30, and Charlie, 25. Both boys have grown up into such talented and handsome men. They’ve become successful in their respective careers and one of them has even followed in Julia and Brad’s footsteps as an actor. Learn more about Henry and Charlie below!

Henry Hall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TMR98_0hJIFoUe00
Julia Louis-Dreyfus with her husband Brad and her sons Charlie and Henry at the 5th annual InStyle Awards on October 21, 2019 (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Julia and Brad’s eldest son was born on July 1, 1992, five years after his famous parents got married. Henry went to college at Wesleyan University in Connecticut, where he tested out his passion for music by joining a band called Grand Cousin. The band eventually split, but after college Henry pursued a solo music career. He released his very first solo album, Neato, in October 2020. Henry also recently dropped a single,” Am I In The Photo?”, in August 2022.

In a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, Henry talked about how having his mom’s support in his career. “My mom was very supportive of my music and still is and comes to all the shows. It’s great to have creative people in the family and bounce things off of. I really respect her opinion on all things creative,” he said.

Anytime Henry puts out new music, Julia uses her massive social media following (she has over 1 million followers on Instagram) to promote her son’s hard work. After he released Neato in 2020, Julia shared a photo of the album cover and implored her fans to listen to Henry’s music.

Charlie Hall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NnN6I_0hJIFoUe00
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her son Charlie Hall at Harlem Children’s Zone Friend of the Children Award Dinner on April 17, 2019 (Photo: Patrick Lewis/Starpix/Shutterstock)

Julia and Brad’s youngest son, Charlie, was born on May 30, 1997. Charlie went to college and played basketball at Northwestern University, which is where his parents went. While Henry has pursued music, Charlie is doing great things as an up-and-coming actor. One of his first television roles was a cameo appearance in his mom’s iconic HBO series Veep. Charlie also created his own web series called Sorry, Charlie with his friend Jack Price. More recently, Charlie had recurring roles in Single Drunk Female, Bel-Air, and Love, Victor. He also made his film debut in Amy Poehler‘s Netflix movie Moxie.

On August 15, it was announced that Charlie scored roles in one movie and two television shows. He’ll star in the HBO Max film Sweethearts opposite Kiernan Shipka and Nicola Hiram as a high school jock named Simon. On the small screen, Charlie is joining the second season of the Disney+ series Big Shot as Nick, a basketball player at the all-boys school Belford High. He’ll also star in Season 2 of Mindy Kaling‘s HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls, which stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Renee App, and Alyah Chanelle Scott. He’s playing Andrew, a student at Essex College.

Julia’s been supportive of Charlie being an actor. She proudly shared the news of his latest film/TV roles on Instagram. “That’s my boy! @charlie_hall,” the actress wrote. Julia’s sons are doing big things in the entertainment industry, and we can’t wait to see what they accomplish next!

ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

