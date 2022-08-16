Read full article on original website
Related
KYTV
Rebuild Downtown Illinois grants $106 million to revitalize downtown areas across the state
The best chance of storms will be Saturday, with most places dry Sunday. Temperatures may flirt with 90° before a cold front arrives. Greene County detectives say the woman and man left the victim's home on a motorcycle.
KYTV
Judge sentences man in death of Greene County man in 2020
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a man to life in prison, plus another 44 years, in the death of a Greene County man in October of 2020. Riley Collier faced several charges in the death of Stanley Simon. Simon was found dead at his home in Bois D’arc,...
KYTV
Drought may impact the black walnut harvest in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The recent drought in the Ozarks could impact the size and amount of black walnuts. Trees conserve water. During a drought, there is not as much available for other processes like walnut growth. The good news is that our walnut trees are more able to handle...
KYTV
Lawyer representing Ozark County man accused of threatening an Arizona election official says he is ‘embarrassed’
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A lawyer representing an Ozark County, Mo. man accused by federal authorities of threatening an Arizona election official says he is ‘embarrassed and humbled’ by the attention on the case. Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, of Tecumseh, is charged with one count of communicating an...
Comments / 0