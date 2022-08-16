Family separations at the border continue under Biden

Lucy, center, is photographed with her son Anner, 18, left, and daughter Mariela, 10, at their home in Los Angeles on Aug. 15, 2022. The family was separated near the Calexico border by Border Patrol agents. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

A Salvadoran mother was separated from her children at the border earlier this year in a case that legal advocates say illustrates the way border policies continue to cause trauma under the Biden administration.

Lucy, who is not being fully identified because of family members still in danger, said that a Border Patrol agent attacked her when she was apprehended in the Imperial Valley desert. But the agent instead claimed she had assaulted him, and he pushed for a felony prosecution.

Because she was being charged with a crime, she was separated from her children.

Though the prosecutor later dropped the charges against her, it was too late for Lucy and her family — they had already been split apart.

"I didn’t know that this was going to happen. It hurt me so much to be separated from my children," Lucy said in Spanish. "It's horrible."

And though the federal government is supposed to work to reunite families separated at the border once criminal prosecutions have concluded — or in this case dismissed — that doesn't appear to have happened in this case.

She remained apart from her 10-year-old daughter and 18-year-old son for about five months until three legal services organizations got involved in her case. Her 18-year-old stepson was sent back to El Salvador, so she is still separated from him.

"The reunification that happened was only possible through the help of the attorneys and the organizations," said Monika Langarica, an attorney with the UC Los Angeles Center for Immigration Law and Policy. "The government agencies are not the ones who facilitated that."

The Trump administration used family separations at the border as a way to discourage migration. But stories of small children being ripped away from their parents and held in Border Patrol holding cells alone led to a public outcry — and a federal lawsuit in San Diego that pushed the Trump administration to work to reunite more than 1,000 children who remained separated from their parents.

Though President Joe Biden railed against the Trump administration's policies that caused mass separation of parents and children at the border, family members are still being separated under some circumstances, including if a parent has a criminal history, has health issue, or is being criminally prosecuted.

The judge in the federal lawsuit ruled that if parents were going to be prosecuted criminally, then the government must work to quickly reunite those migrants with their children once the criminal cases had concluded.

About 13 percent of the family separations from January through May of this year were because parents were referred for criminal prosecutions, according to reports from the Department of Health and Human Services.

A demand for protection

On Tuesday, the organizations that helped Lucy in her case — the UC Los Angeles Center for Immigration Law and Policy, Jewish Family Service of San Diego and the American Civil Liberties Union of San Diego and Imperial Counties — sent a letter to the head of the Department of Homeland Security using what happened to her family as an example to urge the Biden administration to do more to prevent further family separations and to work to reunite those it has separated.

Part of that, they argue, can be addressed by the Biden administration taking a stronger stance against separations of asylum-seeking families overall and to implement a series of policy changes that do not require acts of Congress.

While the Biden administration has convened a task force to address family separation, it only covers parents and children who were split apart under former President Donald Trump. It is not able to work on separation cases that have happened more recently. The letter asks the administration to change that.

"Just because this hasn’t been covered in the news as it was in 2018, it doesn’t mean that it’s not happening anymore," said Esmeralda Flores, an attorney with the ACLU. "We hope for them to expand and include protections for families that we see are still being separated and are still being harmed by these awful policies."

The letter also asks the administration to do more to keep parents and their adult children together and to keep spouses together whether they have children or not.

Two of those organizations similarly sent a letter in July 2021 calling attention to continued family separations under the Biden administration and highlighting the case of a pregnant woman whose partner was separated from her and detained. The man was unable to be with her when she gave birth.

The Department of Homeland Security said it could not comment on specific separation cases for privacy reasons.

"Since day one of the Biden Administration, DHS has worked to reverse the cruel family separations of the Trump Administration," said spokesperson Marsha Espinosa. "Children are not separated from their parents unless there is a medical emergency, child welfare concerns, or public safety concerns, including a serious criminal background, warrant or referral for prosecution, or national security interests."

In fiscal 2021, Border Patrol agents conducted 227 family separations, including five along the California border, according to a DHS report to Congress.

Lucy's daughter was among 54 minor children separated from their parents or legal guardians during the first five months of this year who ended up in the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement as "unaccompanied minors," according to the reports from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Nearly half of the children separated during that period were age 5 and under.

"Family separation should never happen at the border, and asylum seekers should be treated with dignity," said Luis Gonzalez, an attorney with Jewish Family Service. "No mother and minor child should have to undergo the severe trauma that comes with family separation."

A family scattered

Lucy and her family know that trauma all too well.

In February, Lucy and her children crossed the eastern California border after fleeing death threats in El Salvador, according to her attorney. They were with a group of other migrants resting along a train line in Calipatria — a city about 35 miles north of Calexico — on Feb. 14 when Border Patrol agents found them.

Lucy said she went to wake up her 18-year-old son Anner as the other migrants fled. A Border Patrol agent caught her and began beating her, she said.

"The truth is I thought he was going to kill me because he had hit me so much," she told the Union-Tribune.

Her children watched in horror and begged another agent to get him to stop, she said, but the other agent said that he couldn't because of who the agent attacking her was.

Lucy, who is less than 5 feet tall, attempted to free herself from the agent to save herself, she said. Anner threw a couple of rocks near the agent to try to get him to stop.

A view of the U.S.-Mexico border on May 20, 2020, in Calexico. (Sam Hodgson / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The agent did stop, and Lucy escaped to where the other agent was standing with her children, she said.

They were taken to a Border Patrol station, and though Lucy was bleeding from the head and lip and already quite bruised, she did not receive medical attention, she said.

She recalled the agents bullying her and laughing at her.

She was placed in a holding area with her daughter, but soon agents came to take Lucy away. It would be more than a month before she even had an idea of where her daughter ended up.

"They didn’t even give me a chance to say goodbye," Lucy said. "They took me out and handcuffed me."

She was taken to a federal facility in Arizona to wait because she was being charged with assaulting and intimidating the agent that she says attacked her, a felony. Anner was charged with a misdemeanor and held in another facility.

The FBI agent who investigated the incident noted in a court filing that Anner told him that the Border Patrol agent was punching his mother.

In May, the U.S. Attorney's Office asked the judge to dismiss the charges, and the case was dropped.

Customs and Border Protection, when asked to comment on Lucy's case or allegations about agent conduct, deferred inquiries to DHS.

After her charges were dropped, Lucy was transferred to an immigration detention facility.

At that point, she and Anner were both at Imperial Regional Detention Facility in Calexico, but they were unable to see each other. They communicated via letters while inside, Lucy recalled.

Lucy and two of her children are now living in Los Angeles where they are waiting on their asylum cases. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

She thought she would never see her 10-year-old girl again.

"Instead of reunifying her immediately after that case was dismissed, the federal government transferred her and her 18-year-old son to long-term ICE detention which obviously prolonged the separation," said Langarica, the UC Los Angeles attorney.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which oversees immigration detention and custody determinations as well as deportations, said that it allowed Lucy a parental phone call in coordination with its Juvenile and Family Residential Management Unit in early June.

"ICE is committed to the safe, effective, and humane enforcement of the nation’s immigration laws," said spokesperson Paige Hughes. "As part of this commitment, ICE will take actions aimed at ensuring the fundamental interests of parents, legal guardians, and their minor children or incapacitated adults for whom they serve as legal guardians impacted by civil enforcement activities, as detailed in ICE detained parental directive ."

Hughes said that ICE makes custody determinations on a case-by-case basis.

'This hell had finally ended'

Attorneys with UC Los Angeles and the ACLU met Lucy during a legal orientation visit at the detention facility and offered to help, and Jewish Family Service got involved as well.

"That was when I felt that there was hope," Lucy said. She'd become extremely depressed waiting alone for months in custody.

A few weeks later, on July 12, both Lucy and Anner were released from detention, though at different times and locations. Jewish Family Service sent someone to pick them up.

Lucy recalled getting dropped off at a bus station and hearing her son yelling for her.

"I said, 'Thank God, we are free,' and my son hugged me very tight and started to cry," Lucy said, her face lighting up as she remembered the moment. "I told him not to cry because this hell had finally ended."

Anner doesn't like to remember the time they spent apart. When asked if he wanted to add anything to his mother's account of what happened to them, he became too overwhelmed with emotion to speak.

The two went to the San Diego Rapid Response Network Migrant Shelter and then to Los Angeles to reunite with Lucy's daughter, who had been released from government custody to stay with a cousin.

Mother and daughter, too, had a tearful reunion.

"When she saw me, she didn’t recognize me very well, and she started to cry," Lucy said. "I also cried, and she said, 'Mommy, don’t cry. Your nightmare has ended. Now we’re going to be happy.'"

The family of three now rents a small room in Los Angeles while they wait to find out of they qualify for asylum. Jewish Family Service is representing both Lucy and Anner in their cases. Because the daughter was separated from them, she has a different attorney who took her case when she was considered unaccompanied.

The stepson who was sent back to El Salvador is living in hiding, as are Lucy's other son, 16, and stepson, 17. She didn't have the resources to bring them all with her.

Langarica said that it's not clear whether the stepson was given a chance to request protection from the dangers back home.

"We sadly have very little information about the circumstances of that deportation and whether he had a fair opportunity," Langarica said. "The lack of information leads us to believe that he did not."

Lucy hopes that if she's able to win her asylum case, she'll be able to reunite with all of her children in the United States.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .