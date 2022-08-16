ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, MS

WAPT

Suspect identified after arrested for business burglary

JACKSON, Miss. — A man has been arrested and charged with breaking into a Regions on Highway18. According to JPD, John Turner, 37, broke into the Regions Bank Thursday morning and stole $800 in coins. Turner was arrested shortly after the break in and charged with one count of...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

MDHS hires new law firm to recover misspent TANF money

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Human Services has hired a new law firm to recover money that was misspent as part of the state'swelfare fraud case. The Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funds are part of a lawsuit filed against 38 people or companies that seeks to recover millions in federal funds. Those named in the lawsuit include Nancy New and her son, Zach New, who pleaded guilty to state and federal charges for their involvement in an embezzlement scheme that also included former DHS Director John Davis.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Jackson water samples fail, residents asked to continue boiling

JACKSON, Miss. — It's been three weeks since the city of Jackson was put under aboil-water alert, with no immediate timeline for when it will be lifted. The mayor's office said the recent samples tested at the Mississippi State Department of Health failed. Technicians took 120 samples from across the city. Just one of the samples was bad. So, they have to start over with a set of new samples.
WAPT

City files motion in garbage collection lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson City Council filed a motion for intervention with the garbage collection company Richard's Disposal. The company is suing the city for $1.6 million because it has not been paid for collecting trash since April. The Jackson City Council voted against a contract with Richard's...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Contract battle could lead to closure of Ridgeland Library

RIDGELAND, Miss. — The Ridgeland Library could ultimately have to shut down due to lack of funding from the city. In a statement, the city of Ridgeland said it cannot legally pay the third and fourth quarter payments to the library system without a valid contract. The Madison County Library System said that if funding is not restored by Oct. 1, services could possibly be suspended.
RIDGELAND, MS
WAPT

JSU students move in after delay due to low water pressure

JACKSON, Miss. — After Jackson State University postponed move-in because of low water pressure in some residence halls, students were finally able to move in on Thursday. The doors opened at 8 a.m. to freshmen and transfer students. The move-in process will continue Friday, and returning students will move in Saturday.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jennifer Hudson spreads joy as show debut approaches

JACKSON, Miss. — From Fenway Park in Boston to youth baseball practice in Kansas City, Jennifer Hudson is on a mission to "Jenniferize" the world ahead of her daytime show premiere on September 12. The singer, now the youngest recipient in history of the coveted EGOT title, received the...
BOSTON, MA
WAPT

Blitz 16 Preview: Ridgeland Titans

After a first round playoff bounce in 2021, the Titans are ready to change the narrative. “Everything you thought you knew, you don’t know no more,” Ridgeland offensive lineman Brendon Magee said. Magee said the conditioning established by second-year head coach Teddy Dyess is elevating the team’s play....
RIDGELAND, MS

