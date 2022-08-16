Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WAPT
Suspect identified after arrested for business burglary
JACKSON, Miss. — A man has been arrested and charged with breaking into a Regions on Highway18. According to JPD, John Turner, 37, broke into the Regions Bank Thursday morning and stole $800 in coins. Turner was arrested shortly after the break in and charged with one count of...
WAPT
MBI report reveals some new information about Capitol Police firing shots during incident
JACKSON, Miss. — 16 WAPT News has obtained the initial incident report from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation in an incident in which Capitol Police officers fired shots. The report is redacted and does not reveal a lot of information, but it does confirm Sinatra Jordan, 30, is the...
WAPT
2nd straight day of residents reporting illegal garbage disposal in Jackson streets
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson residents are frustrated by trash piling up in the Capitol City. Garbage on Mount Vernon Avenue is the second report this week to our newsroom. "Driving by it in the community every day is just sad. It's sad," said a neighbor. Ward 5 Council member...
WAPT
Jackson residents frustrated by illegal garbage disposal on heavily trafficked street
Trash is piling up on McCain Avenue in Jackson after people illegally dumped garbage in the middle of the street. Ward 5 councilman Brian Grizzell says he wasn't aware of the problem until 16 WAPT crews contacted his office. Grizzell says he reported the issue to Jackson's solid waste department but a quick fix seems unlikely.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAPT
Two dead in head-on Yazoo County crash, according to MHP
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Yazoo County. MHP took to Twitter early Saturday saying two people died in a head-on crash near mile marker 133 northbound. The names of the drivers have not been identified.
WAPT
MDHS hires new law firm to recover misspent TANF money
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Human Services has hired a new law firm to recover money that was misspent as part of the state'swelfare fraud case. The Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funds are part of a lawsuit filed against 38 people or companies that seeks to recover millions in federal funds. Those named in the lawsuit include Nancy New and her son, Zach New, who pleaded guilty to state and federal charges for their involvement in an embezzlement scheme that also included former DHS Director John Davis.
WAPT
Jackson water samples fail, residents asked to continue boiling
JACKSON, Miss. — It's been three weeks since the city of Jackson was put under aboil-water alert, with no immediate timeline for when it will be lifted. The mayor's office said the recent samples tested at the Mississippi State Department of Health failed. Technicians took 120 samples from across the city. Just one of the samples was bad. So, they have to start over with a set of new samples.
WAPT
City files motion in garbage collection lawsuit
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson City Council filed a motion for intervention with the garbage collection company Richard's Disposal. The company is suing the city for $1.6 million because it has not been paid for collecting trash since April. The Jackson City Council voted against a contract with Richard's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAPT
Contract battle could lead to closure of Ridgeland Library
RIDGELAND, Miss. — The Ridgeland Library could ultimately have to shut down due to lack of funding from the city. In a statement, the city of Ridgeland said it cannot legally pay the third and fourth quarter payments to the library system without a valid contract. The Madison County Library System said that if funding is not restored by Oct. 1, services could possibly be suspended.
WAPT
2,000 Philadelphia school district workers vote to authorize strike ahead of school year
Philadelphia — A union representing about 2,000 School District of Philadelphia employees voted to authorize a strike on Saturday, just over one week before school starts, the union announced in a news release. 32BJ SEIU, the union, voted to strike if it does not have a new contract by...
WAPT
National organization bringing runners to take part in Mississippi Blues Marathon
JACKSON, Miss. — The National Black Marathoners Association will bring its runners to the Mississippi Blues Marathon. The group is also holding its annual summit in Jackson. Jackson leaders said they are excited to have the more than 400 runners see the city on food and for the economic impact the event could bring.
WAPT
JSU students move in after delay due to low water pressure
JACKSON, Miss. — After Jackson State University postponed move-in because of low water pressure in some residence halls, students were finally able to move in on Thursday. The doors opened at 8 a.m. to freshmen and transfer students. The move-in process will continue Friday, and returning students will move in Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAPT
Jennifer Hudson spreads joy as show debut approaches
JACKSON, Miss. — From Fenway Park in Boston to youth baseball practice in Kansas City, Jennifer Hudson is on a mission to "Jenniferize" the world ahead of her daytime show premiere on September 12. The singer, now the youngest recipient in history of the coveted EGOT title, received the...
WAPT
Blitz 16 Preview: Ridgeland Titans
After a first round playoff bounce in 2021, the Titans are ready to change the narrative. “Everything you thought you knew, you don’t know no more,” Ridgeland offensive lineman Brendon Magee said. Magee said the conditioning established by second-year head coach Teddy Dyess is elevating the team’s play....
Comments / 0