TechCrunch
Mark Zuckerberg says the metaverse won’t be as cringey as his cursed selfie
If the image offended you — and personally, I’d find that reasonable given Meta’s influence over our virtual past and present — then perhaps you can find solace in this: Mark Zuckerberg hears you. He sees you. And no, he more or less says, the metaverse won’t look that wack. At least, not forever.
TechCrunch
Netflix may copy Disney+’s decision not to run ads during kids’ programming
Sources also told the outlet that original movies would initially stay ad-free, likely to appease filmmakers who don’t want their high-budget releases ruined by advertising. If true, subscribers would be happy about this as well. However, original series such as “Stranger Things,” “Bridgerton,” and “Squid Game” are expected to...
TechCrunch
Cameo now lets you have 10-minute calls with celebs
The feature is Cameo’s latest iteration on connecting fans with their favorite celebs. In 2020, the company tried the pricey service Cameo Zoom, which also offered 10-minute calls — but only through Zoom. That feature has since been shut down. The following year, Cameo introduced Cameo Calls, which follows a similar premise as Cameo Live, but on a shorter time limit (two minutes). It also only supported one-on-one calls, not groups of friends as the new offering does.
TechCrunch
YouTube Shorts will start adding watermarks to discourage cross-platform sharing
A YouTube community manager posted about the update yesterday on a support thread that chronicles feature updates for Shorts viewers and creators. The post reads:. If you’re a creator who downloads your Shorts from YouTube Studio to share across other platforms, you’ll now find a watermark added to your downloaded content. We’ve added a watermark to the Shorts you download so your viewers can see that the content you’re sharing across platforms can be found on YouTube Shorts. This is rolling out over the next few weeks on desktop, and we plan to expand to mobile over the coming months.
TechCrunch
Facebook is losing its grip as a ‘Top 10’ app as BeReal and TikTok grow
Last year, for instance, Facebook only fell out of the Top 10 free iPhone apps in the U.S. seven times. But in 2022, that figure has already soared to 97 — an indication that Facebook may be losing ground as new apps push their way into the App Store’s top rankings.
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple’s Hamptons party shut down by cops
The Apple has fallen far from the tree this time. Cops shut down a rowdy Hamptons party thrown by Gwyneth Paltrow’s eldest child, Apple Martin. A source tells Page Six exclusively that the angelic-looking 18-year-old invited around 50 friends to her mom’s sprawling estate in Amagansett on Aug. 13. The rager became so rowdy that several neighbors called the police, who put an end to the festivities and allegedly fined Martin. “Apple invited too many friends to her mom’s house, and things got out of hand,” the source says. “They were partying like rock stars and making so much noise that multiple neighbors were furious and called...
TechCrunch
Otter.ai slashes free monthly transcription minutes to 300, but opens recorder bot to all
The bad news, however, is that Otter.ai is scaling back on some features, like the number of monthly transcription minutes available for basic and pro accounts. Otter.ai first launched its bot to automatically record Zoom meetings last May, though it later added support for Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and Cisco Webex. The assistant integrates with the user’s calendar, and automatically joins any scheduled meeting, records it and shares the transcription with everyone in the meeting. So even if someone can’t attend a meeting, they can at least listen back to it and peruse the notes later.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: HBO Max is pulling 36 shows this week — Here’s the list
G’day, crunch bunch! We’re both starting to get a little bit excited about TechCrunch Disrupt coming up in October. Would you believe that, even though we’ve been working together for a long time, this will be the first time that your trusty Daily Crunch co-writers will meet in person? There will be high fives, terrible puns and perhaps a shared beverage or two. Good times.
TechCrunch
Pixelmator Photo is coming to Mac with a new subscription-based model
Going forward, the app will now cost users $4.99 per month (close to $24 per year) and will include the option for a lifetime purchase of $54.99. Current users will be allowed to continue as they are. “[This] is the best way forward for Pixelmator Photo and will make it...
TechCrunch
Apple is launching two new Top Charts for paid podcasts
The “Top Subscriber Shows” list includes 100 paid shows and the “Top Subscriber Channels” list has 100 paid channels with two or more shows. Apple first introduced paid podcast subscriptions last April and expanded to 170 countries later in the year. The company’s competitor Spotify also extended its podcast subscription program globally in November 2021.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Ending a 4-year partnership, DoorDash will stop delivering Walmart groceries next month
If you’re following the ups and downs of the crypto industry, you won’t want to miss this Twitter Space on Monday at 12:00 p.m. PDT/3:00 p.m. EDT. Senior crypto reporter Anita will be speaking with Sam Rosenblum and Breck Stodghill about where they’re seeing the most exciting opportunities among early-stage web3 companies.
TechCrunch
Snap, HBO Max partner to launch AR experiences for ‘House of the Dragon’ premiere
The selfie Lens transforms you into a fire-breathing dragon. In the worldview mode, the Lens leverages sky segmentation technology to unleash flying, fire-breathing dragons above you so you can pretend to be part of the Game of Thrones world. Snap says the Lens will go live in regions around the world, including Australia, Europe, India, the Middle East and Northern Africa, North America and more. The Lens can be accessed via the Lens Carousel in the app.
TechCrunch
TikTok’s in-app browser could be keylogging, privacy analysis warns
Image Credits: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images. ‘Beware in-app browsers’ is a good rule of thumb for any privacy conscious mobile app user — given the potential for an app to leverage its hold on user attention to snoop on what you’re looking at via browser software it also controls. But eyebrows are being raised over the behavior of TikTok’s in-app browser after independent privacy research by developer Felix Krause found the social network’s iOS app injecting code that could enable it to monitor all keyboard inputs and taps. Aka, keylogging.
TechCrunch
This Week in Apps: Android 13 arrives, apps plan for midterms, Amazon copies TikTok
Global app spending reached $65 billion in the first half of 2022, up only slightly from the $64.4 billion during the same period in 2021, as hypergrowth fueled by the pandemic has slowed. But overall, the app economy is continuing to grow, having produced a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. Global spending across iOS and Google Play last year was $133 billion, and consumers downloaded 143.6 billion apps.
TechCrunch
Do Kwon’s Terra trauma and drama lives to see another day
There are some events in your life that you look back on and think to yourself, “Wow, that was a really tough time.” We all have memories like that and I think the crypto community definitely shares one (or more) of those experiences together. For example, the Terra/LUNA collapse back in May. So when Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon resurfaced to speak publicly — after being somewhat silent following one of the biggest downfalls in the crypto industry — emotions were flowing for many.
TechCrunch
After CNN+ shutdown, Discovery+ adds a CNN Originals hub to its US service
Subscribers can access the hub within the Discovery+ app or on the web. Supported devices include Amazon Fire devices, iOS devices, Apple TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, Roku devices, Android TVs and other Android devices. According to the company, the hub will get an initial offering of CNN...
TechCrunch
Looks like time is up for Snap’s Pixy drone
All is not lost for the product, exactly. Snap will apparently continue selling through its already existing limited inventory of the $250 device. The company declined to offer a comment on the report. The firm hasn’t exactly been a hardware powerhouse. The Pixy joined the company’s Spectacle glasses, which have...
TechCrunch
HBO Max is removing 36 titles and creators are not happy
In order to prepare for the merger, the company has been silently removing titles for some weeks now. Earlier this month, during its quarterly earnings call, Warner Bros. Discovery said HBO Max will start showing Discovery+ reality shows from Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network starting September 30. “As...
