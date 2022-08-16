HUSD, a stablecoin that is supposed to hold parity with the U.S. dollar, fell almost 15% from its intended $1 peg. HUSD has become the latest stablecoin to lose its parity with the U.S. dollar, tumbling by as much as 14.7% on Thursday, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Issued by...

