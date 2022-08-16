Read full article on original website
Related
decrypt.co
Over $540M Liquidated as Bitcoin, Ethereum Plummet
Bitcoin and Ethereum have both dropped roughly 7% in the past 24 hours amid calls for further rate hikes in September. Bitcoin (BTC) continued its bearish price action for the third straight day, with the leading cryptocurrency dropping to a weekly low of $21,814 today, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
decrypt.co
Dogecoin Gets Hit Hardest Among Top 10 Coins in Market Sell Off
The meme coin and tenth biggest digital asset by market cap is down 14.6% in the past 24 hours. As virtually every cryptocurrency bleeds on Friday, of the top 10 biggest digital assets, Dogecoin has been hit the hardest: the meme coin is down 14.6% in 24 hours at the time of writing, trading for $0.069327, as per CoinGecko.
Here's What You Should Know About the 3-for-1 Stock Split Approved by Tesla Shareholders
Tesla's stock split will take place after the close of trading on Aug. 24, but don't expect to wake up to riches overnight.
decrypt.co
Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs Ethereum Floor Price Drops to 8-Month Low
The Ethereum floor price of the biggest NFT collection has slipped to its lowest level since the start of the year. The Ethereum floor price of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection has dropped to its lowest level since the start of the year, amid a continued NFT market slump and wider crypto market crash.
RELATED PEOPLE
decrypt.co
Crypto Winter Freezes Have Turned Investors Onto Hardware Wallets
Ledger says sales blew up 4.5x in the wake of the Celsius bankruptcy. Trezor and SafePal have also reported hefty sales figures. There has been no shortage of crypto casualties this summer. On August 8, Singapore’s Hodlnaut joined fellow lenders Vauld and Celsius and Singaporean exchange Zipmex in suspending user...
decrypt.co
ApeCoin, STEPN Drop 15% as Gaming, Metaverse Tokens Plunge
Amid wider crypto market turmoil, major gaming and metaverse tokens are bleeding harder than most. Several gaming and metaverse tokens have posted double-digit declines today. ApeCoin (APE) and STEPN (GMT) have seen sizable losses today, each falling at least 15%. It’s a bright red day across much of the crypto...
NFL・
decrypt.co
Huobi Stablecoin HUSD Regains Dollar Peg After Tumbling Roughly 10%
A “short-term liquidity problem” led to the instability of Huobi’s dollar-backed stablecoin, says its issuer. A stablecoin’s price is climbing? Sounds like an oxymoron, but in the case of crypto exchange Huobi’s stablecoin HUSD, it’s back up to its $1 peg today after destabilizing Thursday, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
decrypt.co
Tether Reveals 58% Decrease in Commercial Paper Holdings in Latest Attestation
Tether has just released its latest attestation report breaking down the reserves backing the USDT stablecoin. Tether, the issuer of the industry’s largest stablecoin USDT, today published its latest quarterly attestation report for the token’ reserves. The USDT stablecoin is reportedly backed by the U.S. dollar, meaning that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
decrypt.co
Rarible Proposes No-Fee Bored Ape NFT Marketplace for ApeCoin Users
Who will build ApeCoin DAO’s NFT marketplace? Rarible throws its hat in the ring after Magic Eden, Snag Solutions make pitches. Rarible has proposed creating a Bored Ape-centric NFT marketplace for the ApeCoin community. It would have no marketplace fees for NFT sales, unlike competing pitches from other projects.
decrypt.co
Huobi Bitcoin Exchange’s HUSD Stablecoin Loses Its Dollar Peg
HUSD, a stablecoin that is supposed to hold parity with the U.S. dollar, fell almost 15% from its intended $1 peg. HUSD has become the latest stablecoin to lose its parity with the U.S. dollar, tumbling by as much as 14.7% on Thursday, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Issued by...
decrypt.co
Mercado Libre Launches Its Own Ethereum Cashback Token
Online marketplace Mercado Libre, Latin America’s answer to Amazon, announced the launch of its own cryptocurrency today. The company has launched Mercado Coin for customers in Brazil as an ECR20 token—the implemented standard for tokens created using the Ethereum blockchain. Users of the marketplace will be able to use it to earn cashback rewards.
Comments / 0