Video Games

Digital Trends

Tower of Fantasy beginner’s guide: 9 tips and tricks to get started

Launching as a free MMORPG on both mobile and PC, Tower of Fantasy comes out of the gate swinging with tons of content. One look at this bright, stylized game might make you think it’s just a ripoff of Genshin Impact, and while there are certainly some similarities, Tower of Fantasy has an entire set of systems and mechanics all its own. The game will do its best to ease you into the experience, but there are plenty of things the game either glosses over or outright doesn’t tell you that are vital to a smooth first few hours in this new world that blends fantasy and sci-fi elements together.
Digital Trends

Kena: Bridge of Spirits comes to Steam alongside free anniversary update

It’s been nearly a year since Ember Labs made its debut in the gaming world with Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Now, according to a report from IGN, the indie developer is giving the game a free Anniversary Update, complete with a New Game+ mode. The indie hit will also finally come to Steam on September 27, the same day as the update drops, following a year of Epic Games Store exclusivity.
Digital Trends

Fortnite Chapter 3 guide: season 3, week 11 quests and how to complete them

The next set of Fortnite challenges is live, this time for season 3, week 11. For the most part, the new quests are relatively straightforward, though some of them might require a little preparation to complete. Thankfully, we’ve got all the details you’ll need to complete the new challenges with ease.
Digital Trends

Xbox exclusive High On Life delayed to December due to bugs

Xbox’s upcoming first-person shooter High On Life just got pushed further back into the holiday season. The comedic title from Justin Roiland’s Squanch Games is being delayed about six weeks as reported via the game’s official Twitter page. The game originally was set for a November launch,...
Digital Trends

How to customize mouse gestures on Mac

You don’t need a touchscreen to take advantage of gestures on your Mac. If you use a Magic Mouse, you can use mouse gestures to zoom, swipe, scroll, and more. Along with these gestures, you can modify your taps, clicks, and tracking speed for your mouse. To make working or playing on your computer easier, here’s how to customize mouse gestures on Mac.
Digital Trends

Can you train a parrot to use Alexa, and should you?

We’ve talked about the silly things Alexa can be used for, as well as how sometimes very young children can unwittingly use Alexa to cause mischief, including ordering things from Amazon. But what about pets that can talk — specifically, if you’ve got an inquisitive parrot in your house? Do you have to worry about it activating Alexa and potentially causing havoc?
Digital Trends

Cursed to Golf is every golfer’s (and roguelike fan’s) worst nightmare

Whenever I watch professional golf, a few moments can make me cringe: a ball getting shot into a lake, an unsuccessful attempt to get out of a bunker, completely whiffing on a putt. As someone who had a brief golfing stint as a kid, I can’t help but picture the embarrassment pros must feel in those moments, especially in a game where every single shot counts.
Digital Trends

Diablo IV will have a season pass and cosmetic-only microtransaction

In the third Diablo IV quarterly update of 2022, Blizzard detailed how post-launch support and monetization will work in the fantasy RPG. The biggest takeaways are that all microtransactions will be cosmetic only and that the game will build upon the seasonal post-launch formula established in Diablo III. Diablo III’s...
Digital Trends

Downloaded YouTube Shorts clips will soon include watermarks

YouTube Shorts that are shared to other platforms will soon sport a new feature: a watermark. On Wednesday, a reply was posted to a YouTube Help Community page titled “New Features and Updates for Shorts Viewers & Creators.” The reply was posted by a Community Manager and contained a product update announcement regarding Shorts that essentially said that watermarks would be automatically added to Shorts that are downloaded and shared to other platforms.
Digital Trends

These over-ear Sennheiser headphones are $150 off today

With so many headphone deals around, it can be hard to know where to begin. We can confidently say that the latest deal on the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless Noise-Canceling headphones at Best Buy is a great one to check out. Ordinarily priced at $400, they’re down to $250 for a limited time only, meaning you save a sizeable $150 off the usual price. A true game changer for anyone looking to commute in comfort, let’s take a deeper look at why you need them in your life.
Digital Trends

Monoprice Soundstage 3 Portable review: This box rocks

Monoprice Soundstage 3 Portable review: This box rocks. “Even if this speaker has to stay still, it will make sure a crowd doesn't.”. Finding a portable Bluetooth speaker that can get loud isn’t all that hard if you consider size as a barometer. The larger the tweeters, woofers, and amplifiers, the easier it should be to pump out tunes at louder volumes. Doing it for less money is what the $250 Monoprice Soundstage 3 Portable is all about.
