Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
The gorgeous LG C2 OLED TV is $500 cheaper at Best Buy right now
If you’ve always wanted to upgrade your home theater setup and are looking for OLED TV deals, here’s your chance at a hefty discount through Best Buy’s offer for the 65-inch LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV. It’s yours for $2,000, compared to its original price of $2,500 — still not cheap, but you won’t always see opportunities to save $500 among 65-inch TV deals. The price cut may disappear at any moment, so make your purchase immediately if you don’t want to miss out on this deal.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 15 and 17 laptops are both on clearance today
If you’re looking for the best laptop deals, you’re going to love the offers we’ve spotted on the Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 that are going on right now. In terms of Dell laptop deals, you can’t get much better than $700 off each model. Need a little more convincing? No problem. We’re here to tell you all about them.
Digital Trends
Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 have an SD card slot?
Expandable storage is decidedly passé on smartphones, especially premium ones. You used to be able to make do with a 64GB smartphone and slap a 1TB memory card in it to hold all your media and apps. That no longer happens. Once a staple on Samsung phones, the company no longer allows users to expand their built-in storage with microSD cards. The Galaxy Z Fold 4, despite being a little tablet like the microSD card slot-toting Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, is no exception.
PC Magazine
The Best Tablet Deals for August: Apple iPads, Amazon Fire HD 10, More
Save big with these back-to-school savings on tablets from Amazon, Apple, Lenovo, and Samsung, including Apple iPads from $299 and Fire HD 10 tablets for $99. Not quite a laptop and not quite a smartphone, tablets are an in-between category that offer the best of both worlds: the portability of a smartphone and the power and larger screen of a laptop. Nowadays, many tablets can take the place of a standard laptop, and for many industries—from restaurants to sales calls—tablets are an indispensable part of the work day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Hurry — This RTX 3090-powered Alienware gaming PC is $1,490 off
If you’ve been scouring the gaming PC deals for the ultimate gaming desktop, you’re in luck. Right now at Dell, you can buy the truly phenomenal Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop for $2,500, saving you $1,490 off the usual price. $2,500 is far from cheap but when you’d normally be paying $3,990 for a gaming desktop of this level of prowess, it’s a fantastic deal. If you want the best of the best, you really need to hit that buy button immediately. Alternatively, read on while we look at why the Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop is worth every cent.
Digital Trends
This 65-inch Sony OLED 4K TV just got a $500 price cut at Best Buy
If you’ve been shopping for 4K TV deals, you already know the sheer number of options can be overwhelming. Modern TVs are packed with features, and there are so many acronyms to keep straight that it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. Luckily for you, Best Buy has a great deal on a 65-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED 4K TV that cuts $500 off the original price of $2,500 for a sale price of just $2,000. When it comes to OLED TV deals, this is one you don’t want to miss.
ZDNet
Best Buy's anniversary sale is here, and these are our top deal picks
Best Buy has been around for a really long time (since it was called Sound of Music in 1966), so it comes as no surprise that they want to celebrate their success by helping customers find products they love. So, they're hosting an Anniversary Sale! The catch is that you have until August 14 to pick up these fan-favorite items.
Digital Trends
Hurry and get this 50-inch 4K TV for $200 at Best Buy today
If you’ve been scouring the TV deals to find the absolute cheapest TV, we think we’ve found it. Right now, you can buy the Pioneer 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV for $200 at Best Buy. Normally priced at $420, you’re saving a huge $220 off the usual price of this budget range TV. While it might not be the best known brand out there, if you’re simply looking for a decent sized screen without spending a fortune, this will serve the purpose. Here’s why it’s worth checking out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Samsung Galaxy S22, S21, and S20 are already receiving the August 2022 update
Samsung has released the August security patch for the Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra, S21, and S20. The update is slowly being pushed out across Europe with the patch for the S22 being a little more widespread.
Refinery29
The New Apple Watch Is High-Key Worth It — Here’s Why
I’ve always liked the idea of a high-tech wearable; having grown up with movies like Spy Kids and Inspector Gadget, the idea of a mini-computer on my wrist appealed to me in a big way. So naturally, when the Apple Watch first debuted in 2014, I was very intrigued. However, it wasn’t until the brand rolled out the third generation that I got one for myself. Honestly, at the time, it was pretty freakin’ cool; I loved the customization options for the watch face and how sleek and minimal the case was. Sure, the 38mm screen was a bit tiny. But I have small wrists and hands, so navigating things really wasn’t too bad. Mostly, I loved how I could quickly set timers as I cooked, track my workouts, and pay for groceries and subway fares with the tap of a wrist.
Lowe’s Labor Day 2022 sale came early—save on appliances, furniture and more now
Shop Lowe’s early Labor Day 2022 sale today for big savings on appliances, furniture and home improvement essentials
Digital Trends
The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 screen protectors
If you're planning to invest a few hundred dollars in the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, it's only fair to also invest in protective screen covers to keep your new device safe. While newer and better options will continue to flood the market in the next few weeks, we've rounded up the best Galaxy Watch 5 screen protectors available right now, so you can be prepared from day one.
M2 MacBook deals are at record low prices right now
Amazon is offering up to $150 off and record low prices in its latest M2 MacBook deals.
The Verge
Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is nearly matching its Prime Day pricing
A streaming stick should definitely be on your back-to-school list if you’re heading back to college. After all, a good one can provide you with hours of budget-friendly entertainment when you need to unwind after studying. Buying one seems especially attractive today now that Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick 4K Max is at the lowest price we’ve seen since Prime Day.
Digital Trends
The new QHD Dell Pro webcam has a Goldilocks resolution
Dell has announced its Pro webcam, which comes in at a unique 2K resolution. Because many of the best webcams currently are either 1080p or 4K resolution, the Dell Pro webcam lands at a happy medium that many people will like. The webcam features an f/2.0 aperture Sony Starvis brand...
Cult of Mac
Some iPhone 14 models jumping in price, but not all
An analyst believes he has the answer to one of the few remaining mysteries of the iPhone 14 series: price. Supposedly, the two iPhone 14 Pro models are in for a price hike. But there’s good news for those interested in the basic iPhone 14. The cost of the...
CNET
Save Hundreds on Refurb iPad Pros, With Models Starting at Just $180
Apple has a few different models of the iPad, but the iPad Pro is by far its most advanced. Its high-tech hardware lets it compete with some lower-level laptops. It's sleek and versatile, but also quite pricey -- a problem that's not helped by the fact that Apple almost never drops the price on its products directly.
9to5Mac
[Update: iOS 16 support] This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works
Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
The iPhone 14 Pro could be the start of a disappointing trend
Leaks and rumors suggest the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be extremely exciting handsets, but that the standard iPhone 14 could be underwhelming, not just because it’s likely lumbered with a dated design, but because it might not even get a new chipset. This might...
Digital Trends
Intel’s forgotten Arc A580 takes on the RTX 3050 — but who wins?
An upcoming Intel Arc GPU just made an appearance, and it’s one we haven’t seen much of before — the Arc A580. Meant to bridge the gap between the Arc A380 and the A750, the graphics card has received little coverage thus far. Now, we know more about it thanks to an Ashes of the Singularity database entry. Can it rival the entry-level Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050?
Comments / 0