Digital Trends
Dell XPS 15 and 17 laptops are both on clearance today
If you’re looking for the best laptop deals, you’re going to love the offers we’ve spotted on the Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 that are going on right now. In terms of Dell laptop deals, you can’t get much better than $700 off each model. Need a little more convincing? No problem. We’re here to tell you all about them.
Digital Trends
Alienware gaming monitors got huge price cuts at Dell today
If you’re looking for one of the best gaming monitor deals around, we’ve spotted not just one but two deals worth your time. Both are courtesy of ever popular gaming brand, Alienware, with two great monitors designed to enhance your gaming experience. To sweeten the deal, besides both monitors enjoying deep price cuts, they also both include six months of The Disney Bundle for free, providing you with $84 worth of Disney Plus, ESPN+, and Hulu to keep you entertained. Read on while we take you through each deal, and hit the buy button once you know it’s the one for you. Remember — these deals are available for a strictly limited time only.
Digital Trends
The gorgeous LG C2 OLED TV is $500 cheaper at Best Buy right now
If you’ve always wanted to upgrade your home theater setup and are looking for OLED TV deals, here’s your chance at a hefty discount through Best Buy’s offer for the 65-inch LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV. It’s yours for $2,000, compared to its original price of $2,500 — still not cheap, but you won’t always see opportunities to save $500 among 65-inch TV deals. The price cut may disappear at any moment, so make your purchase immediately if you don’t want to miss out on this deal.
Digital Trends
The new QHD Dell Pro webcam has a Goldilocks resolution
Dell has announced its Pro webcam, which comes in at a unique 2K resolution. Because many of the best webcams currently are either 1080p or 4K resolution, the Dell Pro webcam lands at a happy medium that many people will like. The webcam features an f/2.0 aperture Sony Starvis brand...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Lenovo just cut the price of this extremely cheap laptop to $147
As students across the country head back to school, the biggest student laptop deals are popping up, and Lenovo is hosting some great ones. One of our favorites is the one happening right now on the Lenovo 500w Gen 3 11-inch laptop, which also doubles as a tablet. Originally $449, this laptop is currently on sale for $147, which saves you $302 off the original retail price. Click the Buy Now button below to pick one up, and keep reading to find out why this is one of the best laptop deals happening right now.
Digital Trends
Lenovo’s Surface Pro 8 rival is $1,930 off right now (seriously!)
Laptop deals don’t get much bigger than this. Right now, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 tablet laptop — effectively Lenovo’s Surface Pro 8 rival — for $949 which means a phenomenal saving of $1,930 off the usual price of $2,879. It’s rare to see such hefty discounts so if you’re looking to enjoy the biggest saving out there, you need this powerful laptop in your life. Not convinced? Read on while we tell you all about it. Remember — stock is likely to be strictly limited at this price.
Digital Trends
Get this Dell all-in-one desktop PC while it’s $200 off
If you’re looking for a convenient desktop computer to place in your home for the rest of the family to use, we think you’re going to love the Dell Inspiron 27 7000 Touch All-in-One. Designed to look great while taking up the minimum amount of room, it’s available at Dell for $1,000 right now, saving you $200 off the usual price of $1,200. Additionally, you also get six months of The Disney Bundle included with the offer so you can save $84 here and gain Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ alongside your new computer purchase. One of the more tempting desktop computer deals right now, let’s take a look at why it’s worth paying attention to.
Digital Trends
Lenovo Legion gaming laptop and desktop both got massive discounts
Lenovo’s Legion lineup is making a name for itself in the gaming industry, and it helps that you can take advantage of gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals involving the brand’s products. They’re still not cheap, but you’ll be saving hundreds of dollars with every purchase, which you can spend on video games or other accessories that you may need.
Digital Trends
Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 come with a charger? Here’s why not
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the newest of Samsung’s flagship foldables, and it builds upon the hardware strides made with the Z Fold 3 and Galaxy S22 to deliver an experience that aims to be better than the former and equal to the latter. However, one area...
CNET
Save Hundreds on Refurb iPad Pros, With Models Starting at Just $180
Apple has a few different models of the iPad, but the iPad Pro is by far its most advanced. Its high-tech hardware lets it compete with some lower-level laptops. It's sleek and versatile, but also quite pricey -- a problem that's not helped by the fact that Apple almost never drops the price on its products directly.
Digital Trends
How Intel laughs in the face of thermal throttling (but probably shouldn’t)
When I reviewed the MSI GT77 Titan, one thing was clear: Intel’s new 16-core Core i9-12900HX is a monster. It beat everything, delivering the best raw processor performance you can buy right now regardless of heat, power, or noise. It worked, but a closer look at the thermal situation reveals how little room Intel has left to grow.
Digital Trends
The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 screen protectors
If you're planning to invest a few hundred dollars in the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, it's only fair to also invest in protective screen covers to keep your new device safe. While newer and better options will continue to flood the market in the next few weeks, we've rounded up the best Galaxy Watch 5 screen protectors available right now, so you can be prepared from day one.
Digital Trends
AirPods 2 and Beats Studio Buds are both down to $100 today
Headphones have come a long way in the last 10 years, and today it’s hard to imagine a world without wireless earbuds. Some of the best headphones on the market, and certainly the most popular, are wireless Bluetooth earbuds, and Apple is behind two of the biggest fan-favorite models. Today, Amazon has AirPods 2 and Beats Studio Buds on sale for $100, so if you’re in search of a new pair of the best wireless earbuds, these deals are ones you definitely don’t want to miss.
Student laptop deals 2022: Save big with these back to school specials
Snag one of these fantastic student laptop deals and head back to school in style. Laptop manufacturers tend to cling to a fairly established schedule, which means every summer we get a batch of new models and refreshes alongside some of the best student laptop deals of the year. Rivaled only by the holidays, the late summer is rife with great student laptop deals as back to school season means a run on shiny new hardware and other classroom essentials.
Digital Trends
How to customize mouse gestures on Mac
You don’t need a touchscreen to take advantage of gestures on your Mac. If you use a Magic Mouse, you can use mouse gestures to zoom, swipe, scroll, and more. Along with these gestures, you can modify your taps, clicks, and tracking speed for your mouse. To make working or playing on your computer easier, here’s how to customize mouse gestures on Mac.
Digital Trends
Is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 waterproof? What the IP rating really means
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are excellent wearable devices that have been on tech fans’ radars since rumors of their existence started making the internet rounds earlier this year. They both boast impressive specs and are solid smartwatches to choose if you’re looking to buy into wearable tech.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Review: great till they ain’t
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Review: great till they ain’t. “The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are good for Samsung users, but not great in the world of earbuds.”. We’ve now come to the second iteration of Samsung’s “Pro” earbuds — the $230 Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. It’s an awkward name, for sure (and that’s after you ignore the fact that Samsung actually calls them “Buds2 Pro”). And given that these live in the same world — and the same relative pricing category — as Apple’s AirPods Pro and Google’s Pixel Buds Pro, there’s a lot to live up to for the Buds 2 Pro.
Digital Trends
These over-ear Sennheiser headphones are $150 off today
With so many headphone deals around, it can be hard to know where to begin. We can confidently say that the latest deal on the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless Noise-Canceling headphones at Best Buy is a great one to check out. Ordinarily priced at $400, they’re down to $250 for a limited time only, meaning you save a sizeable $150 off the usual price. A true game changer for anyone looking to commute in comfort, let’s take a deeper look at why you need them in your life.
Digital Trends
Oppo Enco X2 review: Punching above its weight
The Oppo Enco X wireless earbuds were one of the best in the segment. They were comfortable, had solid active noise cancellation (ANC) and transparency, and had very good sound quality. All of this combined for the Enco X to punch above its weight (around $150) to be compared with the heavyweights in the earbuds market, like the AirPods Pro or the Sony WF-1000XM3, which cost almost 50% more. The Oppo Enco X2 earbuds are no different. They pack all the bells and whistles, but everything can’t be top-notch, right? Or is it?
Digital Trends
The 7 best printers for college students
College is filled with online platforms, cloud storage, and class portals to upload or download almost anything you need. Occasionally, students still need to print something out the old-fashioned way, whether it’s a document that needs a manual signature, or a physical photo that’s going to become part of a collage project.
