Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
woay.com
Recovery patients celebrated at Anchor Medical for Patient Appreciation Day
BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – Anchor Medical in Beaver invited the community out for a day worth celebrating. It was the facility’s Patient Appreciation Day, where former and current patients were being recognized for their recovery and well-being. They celebrated it through guest speakers, a live DJ, prizes and...
woay.com
Families win $5 million settlement over classroom abuse settlement
Charleston, WV (AP) – The families of four nonverbal special education students received $5 million in a settlement after suing the Kanawha County School system. Last year, the families sued the school district, teacher Anthony Wilson and teacher’s aides, Walter Pannell and Lillian Branham, accusing them of physically and verbally abusing their children in the classroom.
woay.com
Governor Jim Justice appoints Andrew Anderson to 35th District House of Delegates seat
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice appointed Andrew Anderson of Charleston to the West Virginia House of Delegates representing the 35th District which covers part of Kanawha County. Anderson will succeed Larry Pack, who resigned earlier this month, serving the remainder of the unexpired term. Born and raised...
woay.com
City of Beckley gears up for 25th annual Appalachian Festival
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for yet another year of celebrating Appalachian heritage with the community. Now, a 25-year-old tradition in Beckley, the Appalachian Festival highlights this heritage through a number of unique activities and events going on around the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
woay.com
Beckley man sentenced to prison for federal drug crime
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County court sentenced Leon Eugene Smith Jr, 41, of Beckley, to one year and one day in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for the distribution of heroin. According to court documents and statements, Smith admitted to selling approximately 0.5 grams...
woay.com
One Tank Trip: Lost World Caverns
LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Extending to a depth of 235 feet and stretching a distance of 1.25 miles (2 km) under the ground exists a seemingly magical world. Just outside of the City of Lewisburg, the Lost World Caverns offers a thrilling caving experience for both the expert and amateur adventurers around. So, grab your best shoes and a light jacket, and see for yourself the beauty within.
woay.com
Greenbrier County man sentenced for federal gun crime
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County court sentenced Andrew Allen Arnold, 35, of White Sulphur Springs, to four years and three months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release today. Authorities charged Arnold with felony possession of a firearm. According to court documents and statements, law...
woay.com
New River Community and Technical College celebrates 2022 nursing graduates
Beaver, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College celebrated the class of 2022 practical nursing graduates on August 4 during a ceremony hosted at the college’s Beaver campus. Additionally, nursing instructors recognized four practical nursing graduates for their achievements during the ceremony. New River CTC’s nursing department named Emily Smith Academic Student of the Year, and Christy Carr, Madison Miller, and Morgan Smythers as Clinical Students of the Year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
woay.com
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office warns public of local scam calls
Raleigh County, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the community about a phone scam. Unknown callers are contacting residents and identifying themselves as Investigators and Deputies of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office. The suspects tell victims that they have missed Grand Jury Duty and they have a warrant for their arrest. Callers have also attempted to receive money from victims by telling them they have unpaid citations. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office does not make calls about jury duty or take money for citations.
woay.com
Charleston Police seeking public’s assistance locating missing woman
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is seeking community assistance in searching for a missing woman. Macie Miller, 20, has been missing since August 15 and was last spotted walking away from St. Francis Hospital. While Miller is not from the area, she could...
woay.com
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Tawewell County
Tazewell County, VA (WOAY) – Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred Sunday night. Authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 637 one mile north of Route 631. A 2002 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling on Route 637 when it entered a curve, running off...
Comments / 0