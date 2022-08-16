ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

woay.com

Recovery patients celebrated at Anchor Medical for Patient Appreciation Day

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – Anchor Medical in Beaver invited the community out for a day worth celebrating. It was the facility’s Patient Appreciation Day, where former and current patients were being recognized for their recovery and well-being. They celebrated it through guest speakers, a live DJ, prizes and...
BEAVER, WV
woay.com

Families win $5 million settlement over classroom abuse settlement

Charleston, WV (AP) – The families of four nonverbal special education students received $5 million in a settlement after suing the Kanawha County School system. Last year, the families sued the school district, teacher Anthony Wilson and teacher’s aides, Walter Pannell and Lillian Branham, accusing them of physically and verbally abusing their children in the classroom.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
woay.com

City of Beckley gears up for 25th annual Appalachian Festival

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for yet another year of celebrating Appalachian heritage with the community. Now, a 25-year-old tradition in Beckley, the Appalachian Festival highlights this heritage through a number of unique activities and events going on around the area.
BECKLEY, WV
Beckley, WV
Society
Beckley, WV
Health
City
Beckley, WV
woay.com

Beckley man sentenced to prison for federal drug crime

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County court sentenced Leon Eugene Smith Jr, 41, of Beckley, to one year and one day in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for the distribution of heroin. According to court documents and statements, Smith admitted to selling approximately 0.5 grams...
BECKLEY, WV
woay.com

One Tank Trip: Lost World Caverns

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Extending to a depth of 235 feet and stretching a distance of 1.25 miles (2 km) under the ground exists a seemingly magical world. Just outside of the City of Lewisburg, the Lost World Caverns offers a thrilling caving experience for both the expert and amateur adventurers around. So, grab your best shoes and a light jacket, and see for yourself the beauty within.
LEWISBURG, WV
woay.com

Greenbrier County man sentenced for federal gun crime

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County court sentenced Andrew Allen Arnold, 35, of White Sulphur Springs, to four years and three months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release today. Authorities charged Arnold with felony possession of a firearm. According to court documents and statements, law...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
woay.com

New River Community and Technical College celebrates 2022 nursing graduates

Beaver, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College celebrated the class of 2022 practical nursing graduates on August 4 during a ceremony hosted at the college’s Beaver campus. Additionally, nursing instructors recognized four practical nursing graduates for their achievements during the ceremony. New River CTC’s nursing department named Emily Smith Academic Student of the Year, and Christy Carr, Madison Miller, and Morgan Smythers as Clinical Students of the Year.
BEAVER, WV
woay.com

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office warns public of local scam calls

Raleigh County, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the community about a phone scam. Unknown callers are contacting residents and identifying themselves as Investigators and Deputies of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office. The suspects tell victims that they have missed Grand Jury Duty and they have a warrant for their arrest. Callers have also attempted to receive money from victims by telling them they have unpaid citations. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office does not make calls about jury duty or take money for citations.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Charleston Police seeking public’s assistance locating missing woman

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is seeking community assistance in searching for a missing woman. Macie Miller, 20, has been missing since August 15 and was last spotted walking away from St. Francis Hospital. While Miller is not from the area, she could...
CHARLESTON, WV

