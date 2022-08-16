ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

gwinnettprepsports.com

Defending state champion Collins Hill kicks off season with shortened shutout of Life Christian

MILTON — Defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Collins Hill returned to the football field Saturday with a season-opening victory, albeit a shortened one. The Eagles defeated Life Christian (Va.) 20-0 in the Freedom Bowl at Milton in a game that was stopped after 2 1/2 quarters by weather. With slightly more than 7 minutes left in the third quarter, the game entered a 30-minute lightning delay and after that period, the game was called off because of more foul weather in the area.
MILTON, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

North Gwinnett pulls away from McEachern for Corky Kell Classic win

ATLANTA — The biggest thing North Gwinnett football coach Bill Stewart could take away from his team’s 2022 season opener against McEachern in the Corky Kell Classic is that it grew up a bit as the game progressed. That is particularly true of sophomore quarterback Ryan Hall, who...
SUWANEE, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Brookwood edges Norcross in exciting Corky Kell Classic showdown

ATLANTA — Saturday’s Corky Kell Classic game between Brookwood and Norcross had a little something for everyone. Big plays? Sure. Momentum shifts? Check. Add in a dollop of gutsy play calling and a dash of controversy, and you have the recipe for one of the most exciting games of the opening weekend of the 2022 high school football season, with the Broncos edging the Blue Devils 28-24 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
NORCROSS, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Central Gwinnett tops rival Discovery to give coach Larry Harold win in debut

LAWRENCEVILLE — Larry Harold knows how to make a first impression. The first-year head coach led Central Gwinnett into a meeting with Discovery at Tally Johnson Field on Friday, and the Black Knights ushered in his tenure with a 29-22 victory over the Titans, winning the Battle of Lawrenceville in come-from-behind fashion.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
WGAU

Gladiators dominate Jaguars as high school football season begins

The first big weekend of the high school football season kicked off last evening in Athens, with the Clarke Central Gladiators at home against the Cedar Shoals Jaguars in the latest installment of that cross-town rivalry: Clarke Central won 40-0, their 13th win in the last 14 installments of the Classic City Championship.
ATHENS, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Duluth overpowers M.L. King in season-opening shutout win

DECATUR — After making the playoffs for the first time since 1994 last season, Duluth’s football team carried the momentum into Friday night’s opener. The Wildcats defeated M.L. King 35-0, limiting the hosts to five first downs in the shutout with a defense led by Demarco Ward (12 tackles, two for losses, one pass breakup), Jamal Parker (two tackles for losses) and Greg Gauthreaux (two pass breakups).
DULUTH, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

North Gwinnett's Morgan Jenny commits to Penn State

North Gwinnett senior Morgan Jenny has committed to the Penn State Nittany Lions women’s swimming program. Jenny was third in Class AAAAAAA in both the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke in last season’s state high school meet. She also was Gwinnett County champion in both of those events.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford stuns No. 1 Alabama team Thompson in season opener

The Buford Wolves football team made a statement in their season opener against Alabama’s No. 1 team, Thompson, in a 38-7 win in the Freedom Bowl on Friday, Aug. 19, at Milton High School. Junior K.J. Bolden got the first points on the board after scoring on a 28-yard...
BUFORD, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

No. 1 Buford routs Thompson, No. 1 in Alabama, in Freedom Bowl

MILTON — Losing eight starters on defense would cripple most high school football teams. Not Buford. With new faces scattered all over the defense Friday night in their season-opener against Thompson High School, the No. 1 ranked team in the state of Alabama, the Wolves made their presence known early and often, scattering six sacks, three forced fumbles and two pick-sixes to dismantle the Warriors 38-7 in the Freedom Bowl at Milton.
MILTON, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Dacula loses close one at St. Pius

ATLANTA — Dacula fell short in a defensive battle with St. Pius on Friday, losing 10-7 in the high school football season opener. Jayden Bethea’s 6-yard TD run gave Dacula a 7-0 lead, and the defense kept the Falcons close the rest of the way. But untimely penalties and bad shotgun snaps disrupted the offense much of the night.
DACULA, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Archer comes up short against West Forsyth in Corky Kell Classic

CUMMING — An active West Forsyth defense, paired with a stout running game, powered West Forsyth to a 21-7 victory over Archer in Thursday night’s Corky Kell Classic. The host Wolverines sacked Archer quarterback Justin Johnson six times, and kept the Tigers off balance offensively throughout the season-opening high school football game, the debut of new Archer head coach Dante Williams. West Forsyth rushed for 231 yards despite losing star running back Peyton Streko (10 rushes, 77 yards) early because of concussion protocol.
FORSYTH, GA
CBS 46

Corky Kell Classic: High School football preview

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - High school football is back in Georgia with a bang. The Corky Kell Classic, which features 11 games over a four-day period, returns for a doubleheader on Thursday evening. The Corky Kell Classic has kicked off Georgia high school football season for the past 30 years,...
ATLANTA, GA

