MILTON — Losing eight starters on defense would cripple most high school football teams. Not Buford. With new faces scattered all over the defense Friday night in their season-opener against Thompson High School, the No. 1 ranked team in the state of Alabama, the Wolves made their presence known early and often, scattering six sacks, three forced fumbles and two pick-sixes to dismantle the Warriors 38-7 in the Freedom Bowl at Milton.

MILTON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO