PHOTOS: Collins Hill vs. Life Christian (Va.) Football, Freedom Bowl
Sports editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.
Defending state champion Collins Hill kicks off season with shortened shutout of Life Christian
MILTON — Defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Collins Hill returned to the football field Saturday with a season-opening victory, albeit a shortened one. The Eagles defeated Life Christian (Va.) 20-0 in the Freedom Bowl at Milton in a game that was stopped after 2 1/2 quarters by weather. With slightly more than 7 minutes left in the third quarter, the game entered a 30-minute lightning delay and after that period, the game was called off because of more foul weather in the area.
North Gwinnett pulls away from McEachern for Corky Kell Classic win
ATLANTA — The biggest thing North Gwinnett football coach Bill Stewart could take away from his team’s 2022 season opener against McEachern in the Corky Kell Classic is that it grew up a bit as the game progressed. That is particularly true of sophomore quarterback Ryan Hall, who...
Brookwood edges Norcross in exciting Corky Kell Classic showdown
ATLANTA — Saturday’s Corky Kell Classic game between Brookwood and Norcross had a little something for everyone. Big plays? Sure. Momentum shifts? Check. Add in a dollop of gutsy play calling and a dash of controversy, and you have the recipe for one of the most exciting games of the opening weekend of the 2022 high school football season, with the Broncos edging the Blue Devils 28-24 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Wesleyan goes unbeaten in play day
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan’s volleyball team went 4-0 in a home play day on Saturday. The Wolves (5-5) defeated Oconee County (25-22, 16-25, 15-10), Mountain View (25-14, 25-19), Sonoraville (25-13, 25-23) and Forsyth Central (25-21, 25-20).
Central Gwinnett tops rival Discovery to give coach Larry Harold win in debut
LAWRENCEVILLE — Larry Harold knows how to make a first impression. The first-year head coach led Central Gwinnett into a meeting with Discovery at Tally Johnson Field on Friday, and the Black Knights ushered in his tenure with a 29-22 victory over the Titans, winning the Battle of Lawrenceville in come-from-behind fashion.
First-year Peachtree Ridge coach gets resounding win in Seckinger's first varsity game
BUFORD — Peachtree Ridge used a second-quarter special teams blitz to score a resounding 60-0 win over Seckinger in the Jaguars' first varsity game in school history Friday night. “It’s always good to start the season with a win,” first-year Peachtree Ridge coach Matt Helmerich said. “It’s like I...
Collins Hill tight end, Tennessee recruit Ethan Davis to miss senior season with injury
Collins Hill tight end Ethan Davis, one of the nation’s top football prospects, announced Friday he will miss the 2022 high school season with an injury. Davis, a Tennessee commitment, posted an update on social media.
Newcomer Jordan Louie puts on show as Meadowcreek defeats Greater Atlanta Christian
NORCROSS — Jordan Louie made a huge impression in his Meadowcreek debut, amassing 280 total yards (229 rushing, 51 receiving) and two touchdowns as the Mustangs beat Greater Atlanta Christian 34-12 in the high school football season opener. Louie, a West Virginia commit, wasn't the only new player wearing...
Gladiators dominate Jaguars as high school football season begins
The first big weekend of the high school football season kicked off last evening in Athens, with the Clarke Central Gladiators at home against the Cedar Shoals Jaguars in the latest installment of that cross-town rivalry: Clarke Central won 40-0, their 13th win in the last 14 installments of the Classic City Championship.
Duluth overpowers M.L. King in season-opening shutout win
DECATUR — After making the playoffs for the first time since 1994 last season, Duluth’s football team carried the momentum into Friday night’s opener. The Wildcats defeated M.L. King 35-0, limiting the hosts to five first downs in the shutout with a defense led by Demarco Ward (12 tackles, two for losses, one pass breakup), Jamal Parker (two tackles for losses) and Greg Gauthreaux (two pass breakups).
North Gwinnett's Morgan Jenny commits to Penn State
North Gwinnett senior Morgan Jenny has committed to the Penn State Nittany Lions women’s swimming program. Jenny was third in Class AAAAAAA in both the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke in last season’s state high school meet. She also was Gwinnett County champion in both of those events.
Buford stuns No. 1 Alabama team Thompson in season opener
The Buford Wolves football team made a statement in their season opener against Alabama’s No. 1 team, Thompson, in a 38-7 win in the Freedom Bowl on Friday, Aug. 19, at Milton High School. Junior K.J. Bolden got the first points on the board after scoring on a 28-yard...
Fairburn, August 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Spartanburg High School football team will have a game with Langston Hughes High School on August 20, 2022, 16:00:00. Spartanburg High SchoolLangston Hughes High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
No. 1 Buford routs Thompson, No. 1 in Alabama, in Freedom Bowl
MILTON — Losing eight starters on defense would cripple most high school football teams. Not Buford. With new faces scattered all over the defense Friday night in their season-opener against Thompson High School, the No. 1 ranked team in the state of Alabama, the Wolves made their presence known early and often, scattering six sacks, three forced fumbles and two pick-sixes to dismantle the Warriors 38-7 in the Freedom Bowl at Milton.
'You loved big' | Brookwood High football mourning loss of assistant coach
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Brookwood High School in Snellville is mourning the loss of an assistant football coach and former player who was remembered in glowing terms by the program and former coaches. It was not publicly disclosed how Isa Washington, the assistant defensive line coach for the Brookwood Broncos,...
Dacula loses close one at St. Pius
ATLANTA — Dacula fell short in a defensive battle with St. Pius on Friday, losing 10-7 in the high school football season opener. Jayden Bethea’s 6-yard TD run gave Dacula a 7-0 lead, and the defense kept the Falcons close the rest of the way. But untimely penalties and bad shotgun snaps disrupted the offense much of the night.
Archer comes up short against West Forsyth in Corky Kell Classic
CUMMING — An active West Forsyth defense, paired with a stout running game, powered West Forsyth to a 21-7 victory over Archer in Thursday night’s Corky Kell Classic. The host Wolverines sacked Archer quarterback Justin Johnson six times, and kept the Tigers off balance offensively throughout the season-opening high school football game, the debut of new Archer head coach Dante Williams. West Forsyth rushed for 231 yards despite losing star running back Peyton Streko (10 rushes, 77 yards) early because of concussion protocol.
Corky Kell Classic: High School football preview
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - High school football is back in Georgia with a bang. The Corky Kell Classic, which features 11 games over a four-day period, returns for a doubleheader on Thursday evening. The Corky Kell Classic has kicked off Georgia high school football season for the past 30 years,...
High school football team gets police escort after students from opposing school reportedly 'jumped' a player
The Morgan County High School football team had to have a police escort to the interstate after students from the opposing school, Social Circle, reportedly proceeded to “jump” one of their players while the team was loading onto the bus following a game on Friday night. According to...
