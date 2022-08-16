The overall risk of developing cancer is about the same for men and women (40.2% and 38.5%, respectively). However, when excluding sex-specific cancers (like ovarian and testicular cancers), cancer risk becomes significantly higher in men than women, a detail that scientists have recognized for years. In fact, when considering cancers that develop in anatomic sites shared by men and women, men have more than a two-fold greater risk of most cancers than women. While research attributes some of these differences to behavioral factors, like smoking and alcohol use, or personal characteristics, like height , the increased cancer risk in men remains poorly understood. Additionally, there is evidence of a more active immune response in women compared to men, which could account for some differences in cancer incidence.

CANCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO