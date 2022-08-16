Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Vape starter kits could help smokers quit
Giving out vape starter kit vouchers through the UK's National Health Service could help even hardened smokers quit, according to a new Nicotine and Tobacco Research study from the University of East Anglia. Researchers worked with GPs and the NHS stop smoking service, which is commissioned locally by Public Health...
nypressnews.com
Cancer symptoms: The warning sign at night that can feel ‘very heavy’
As we get older, it‘s more common to experience aches and pains. But unexplained pain could be a sign of something more serious. Unexplained weight loss – Small weight changes over time are quite normal, but if you lose a noticeable amount of weight without trying to, tell your doctor.
Scientists claim people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have an 84% higher chance of dying within 10 years
According to a new study, people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have a more than 80% chance of dying within a decade. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that a person's ability to maintain balance could last into the sixth decade. This means that balance is a more universally helpful indicator of life expectancy than aerobic fitness, flexibility, or muscle strength.
MindBodyGreen
How To Get More Magnesium Before Bed In The Name Of Promoting Deeper Sleep
Sleep is undoubtedly a pillar of overall health and well-being, and we can support it by giving our bodies enough essential minerals—including magnesium.* Here's why magnesium can help promote quality sleep, plus a handful of easy ways to incorporate it into your nighttime routine.*. First things first: Let's look...
Artificial sweeteners could cause diabetes, study reveals
Artificial sweetners could cause diabetes, new research has revealed.According to most recent data, an estimated 2.2 million people in the UK use artificial sweeteners 4 times a day or more. The sugar alternatives are also found in thousands of diet foods, such as fizzy drinks, desserts, ready meals and cakes, as well as day-to-day products, such as toothpaste and chewing gum.Although manufacturers have long claimed they have no adverse affect on the human body, scientists are now warning that some can alter consumers’ microbiomes in a way that changes blood sugar levels.Senior author Professor Eran Elinav, of the German National...
MedicalXpress
The tiny killer in your gut
The world's smallest arms race could be happening right now in your gut. One of the world's most dangerous superbugs runs rampant in Perth hospitals, but you've likely never heard of it. Clostridioides difficile (also known as C. diff) is a bacterium that loves your gut. So much so, it...
How to ease the symptoms of sciatica
Fitness expert Dana Santas focuses on helping those who are suffering from sciatica in Part III of a four-part series on how to recover from and prevent low back pain.
Emotional Abandonment And How It Affects Relationships
Emotional neglect is amongst the top underrated reasons why relationships and homes fall apart. We tend to think that just because we are physically present, it fills the emotional gap too, when In reality, it doesn't.
You're Probably Taking Your Pills Wrong, New Study Finds
When you pop a pill, it begins a long and convoluted journey into your stomach, through the twisting intestines, and then into the bloodstream. But its absorption might be hindered – so much so that it could take an hour longer for the stomach to dissolve oral medications – depending on your posture. That's the finding of a new study from researchers at Johns Hopkins University who simulated how pills and tablets dissolve in the human stomach and are released into the upper intestine. They found that the ideal posture for fastest absorption wasn't sitting upright, but leaning to your right. "We were very...
nypressnews.com
The simple activity shown to reduce risk of heart problems – ‘less than 5 minutes’ needed
Another study back in 2015 also found that resistance training could reduce the blood pressure of people with metabolic syndrome – a combination of obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes. Other research has suggested that some supervised weight training might even help with recovery after a heart attack. How...
CNET
Lower Back Pain? 6 Common Causes and What to Do About It
Almost 40% of American adults experienced back pain within the last three months, yet the cause of it remains a mystery for many people. That's likely due in part to the fact that back pain has so many potential underlying causes, but it's also because many people would rather pop over-the-counter pain pills instead of work to identify the actual cause of their back pain. And that's a shame, because often back pain can be fixed with some simple efforts.
labroots.com
Anterior Cingulate Cortex Plays a Key Role in Managing Additional Learning Tasks
A study published in Nature Communications reports that a key function of the anterior cingulate cortex (ACC) is to help the brain adapt to performing new tasks. When the researchers changed the rules of a task requiring rats to perform an additional task in addition to a primary task, they found that a pair of regions on the brain’s ACC work together to influence the rats’ adaptive behavior. The study suggests the ACC detects and regulates decision making processes and updates cells in the motor cortex (M2) to adjust the task behavior.
labroots.com
CBD and Covid
CBD has gotten increasingly popular over the last few years for all kinds of health remedies. These include easing anxiety, helping with sleep, and pain treatment. While much of this is still anecdotal, studies are on the increase to compile the hard data necessary to back up the claims so that they can be taken seriously.
Phone Apps Just As Effective as Blood Pressure Cuffs: Study
Researchers said the study's racial and ethnic diversity was important to the even management of hypertension across communities.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Nutrition for a Healthy Thyroid
People with diabetes (either type 1 or type 2 diabetes) have a higher risk of thyroid disease than people without diabetes. If you have type 1 diabetes, which is an autoimmune condition, you are at risk for hyperactive thyroid (called Grave’s disease) or underactive thyroid (called Hashimoto’s). In fact, the American Diabetes Association recommends that everyone who has type 1 diabetes be tested for hypothyroidism shortly after a diagnosis of diabetes. And research shows that hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism are more common in people with type 2 diabetes than in people without diabetes.
labroots.com
Why are Men More Prone to Cancer than Women?
The overall risk of developing cancer is about the same for men and women (40.2% and 38.5%, respectively). However, when excluding sex-specific cancers (like ovarian and testicular cancers), cancer risk becomes significantly higher in men than women, a detail that scientists have recognized for years. In fact, when considering cancers that develop in anatomic sites shared by men and women, men have more than a two-fold greater risk of most cancers than women. While research attributes some of these differences to behavioral factors, like smoking and alcohol use, or personal characteristics, like height , the increased cancer risk in men remains poorly understood. Additionally, there is evidence of a more active immune response in women compared to men, which could account for some differences in cancer incidence.
MedicalXpress
Helping older adults stay safe and independent
Smartwatches and Fitbits are great for tracking movement, but they weren't designed for the type of people for whom collecting movement data is arguably most important: older adults who use mobility aids like walkers. For such adults, a change in activity could signal a life-threatening problem: Falls are a leading...
labroots.com
Most Omicron-Infected People Are Unaware of Their Infection
Since the start of the pandemic, researchers and clinicians have warned that not everyone who is infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, will experience symptoms. A new antibody analysis of blood samples has suggested that nearly 60 percent of people who are infected with the Omicron variant don't know it, and have no symptoms. The findings have been reported in JAMA Network Open.
Medical News Today
What is a diet plan for high cholesterol?
A doctor may prescribe medication to someone with high cholesterol and recommend a specific diet plan. A change in diet may involve eating more nutritious foods and avoiding foods high in cholesterol. The body naturally produces the cholesterol it needs to function optimally. Having too much cholesterol can cause problems...
The Importance of Hydration for Seniors
The Importance of Hydration for Seniors
