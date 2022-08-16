Read full article on original website
Related
kunc.org
Colorado Edition: Creating a more diverse outdoors; Colorado River cuts; state of evictions
On this week’s Colorado Edition, we learn about grants aimed at helping people of color feel more comfortable in Colorado’s outdoors. Also, the Colorado River has hit an important deadline and cuts are impending. We hear more about the future of water in the states affected. Finally, we learn more about evictions in Colorado and what some are doing to protect people from them.
kunc.org
KUNC Presents 1A - Remaking America
The Remaking America series looks at how our democracy - and our government - is working for us. As our world heats up, wildfires in the west are increasing in size and intensity. How prepared is Colorado to prevent and recover from the next big fire? 1A host Jenn White was live at the Boulder Theatre on Aug. 11.
Comments / 0