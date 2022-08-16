Read full article on original website
Destiny 2 Season 18: Festival Of The Lost And Every Upcoming Event Announced
With Destiny 2 Season 18 arriving next week, the This Week at Bungie post shared a short list of dates players can look forward to. Bungie didn't list a roadmap of Season 18-specific content, but these dates are still significant for PvP and PvE players. First is the returning Destiny...
What To Expect: Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 | GameSpot News
A few weeks after hitting us with Summer Game Fest and its many world premieres, Geoff Keighley is back to host Opening Night Live. This event kicks off the annual European gaming convention Gamescom and Geoff has already teased 30+ games will be shown off. Opening Night Live 2022 will be the first live in-person ONL presentation since 2019, following two years of online-only livestreams. Tickets are available for those attending Gamescom in Cologne, Germany at the event's official website.
Quiz: Can You Guess These Games By Their ESRB Rating Descriptions?
The Entertainment Software Rating Board has been around for several decades, acting as the North American game industry's self-regulation division via its age ratings system. But alongside the ratings like E, T, and M, there are much longer descriptions available on the official ESRB website. Figuring out a game by a screenshot or even a description from the back of the box isn't all that tricky, but what about figuring out a game by just reading its rating description? That's the challenge we have for you, with 20 rating descriptions below. They're split up and labeled by release year, and any information that was too much of a giveaway was removed.
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Launches October 18, Just In Time For Halloween
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, the 4v1 multiplayer game based on the classic film series, officially has a release date of October 18. Announced earlier this year, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is available to preorder on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC starting from today (August 18). The digital preorder gives players early access to Slimer, a custom particle thrower and proton pack, and special clothing colorways. Developer Illfonic also made the Friday the 13th game adaptation, so we can probably expect some similar asymmetrical multiplayer elements.
Call Of Duty Season 5 Roadmap Highlights A Volcano Event And New Zombies Map
Call of Duty Season 5 is titled Last Stand, and the content will launch on August 25. Activision confirms Last Stand is the final season for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific, and the roadmap includes Warzone events themed around Caldera's volcano and details the final Zombies map. New...
Previous PlayStation Exclusive Death Stranding Is Coming To PC Game Pass
After numerous bouts of teasing from the PC Game Pass Twitter, Death Stranding has officially been confirmed to be coming to the service. Recently, the PC Game Pass Twitter changed its profile picture to a shot that is very clearly from Kojima Productions' Death Stranding. It later did so a second time, before officially confirming that the previously Playstation-exclusive game is coming to PC Game Pass on August 23.
Apex Legends Leveling Bug Unlikely To Be Fixed This Week
Apex Legends' recently revamped leveling system has a lot of players excited, as the long-awaited change allows players to finally progress beyond the game's initial 500-level cap, collecting more rewards and greatly increasing their odds of receiving Heirloom Shards when opening Apex Packs. Unfortunately, over a week after the launch of Season 14, the new feature still isn't functioning properly, and although a fix is on the horizon, the game's developers say it's unlikely to be released this week.
Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Anniversary Edition Comes To PC, PS5, And PS4 On September 27
Kena: Bridge of Spirits is crossing over to PC via Steam next month, bringing with it several updates that will also be available on the PlayStation editions of the game. The Steam edition of the game and its big update will be available on September 27, and adds a New Game+ mode, more Charmstones to collect, the Spirit Guide Trials game mode, an enhanced photo mode, and more.
GTA 6 Can Wait Thanks To This GTA 5 Graphics Mod
The mod scene for GTA 5 has been exciting since the PC release just over seven years ago and is still going strong. This graphics mod for GTA 5 is so impressive, it calls to mind The Matrix Awakens and perhaps provides a glimpse into what GTA 6 might look like.
Smite's New God Ishtar Arrives on August 23
Smite, the free-to-play moba famously known for its awesome, sometimes random collabs--is getting a new Babylonian god called Ishtar. Goddess of love and war, Ishtar is a fearsome and agile hunter. She's best suited for the Carry role in the Duo Lane, according to the devs. Ishtar notably has four different basic attacks, and different buffs for her basic attacks. See below for a full description of her kit.
Alpha Gameplay for Sega and Creative Assembly's Hyenas Has Leaked
Someone has broken their NDA, as evident by an hour-long Hyenas gameplay footage uploaded to YouTube. It's likely from Hyenas' July alpha and is splashed with watermarks all over the screen. The leak first begins with a tutorial section, a guide that includes how to heal and revive downed teammates...
PC Game Pass Death Stranding Teases Continue To Emerge
It appears Death Stranding could be coming to PC Game Pass, as the service's official Twitter profile image has been updated with a mountain-filled image very similar to the game's own landscapes. The account only added further fuel to the fire when another version also included rain--a crucial element to the Death Stranding story.
Respawn Announces Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5 Launch Date
Apex Legends Mobile's developers have announced the game's next battle pass will arrive next week. Though the new seasonal battle pass has not yet been named, Respawn has confirmed that Season 2: Distortion will end on August 23 at 4:59 PM PT / 7:59 PM ET, with Season 2.5 launching one minute later.
Fortnite Might Be Teasing A Lord Of The Rings Crossover
Fortnite could soon get a splash of Lord of the Rings, if a recently discovered Easter egg in Epic Games' battle royale is to be believed. As highlighted by ShiinaBR on Twitter, an in-game sandcastle that has been a work-in-progress over the course of the most recent season was recently updated to have a massive hole in its wall. With the most-recent update, fans have finally seemed to put two and two together--the sandcastle in question is almost certainly modeled after the iconic Lord of the Rings location Helm's Deep.
Nintendo Switch Eshop Adds Unique RPGs and Indies This Week
This week's Nintendo eShop has a couple of charming indie additions, including Cursed to Golf, RPG Time: The Legend of Wright, We are OFK, but otherwise--there's no big, shiny titles in the new roster. Cursed to Golf is a combination of golfing and the roguelike genre, an intriguing premise. You...
Apex Legends Mobile System Anomaly Event Guide
Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5 launches next week, with Crypto likely making his mobile debut alongside the new battle pass. In honor of the tech-savvy legend's upcoming appearance, the mobile game has hosted several themed events hinting at Crypto's imminent arrival, the latest of which is the System Anomaly event.
Pokemon Go Zacian Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, Raid Hours, And More Tips
Zacian will soon be coming back to a Pokemon Go Gym near you for a limited-time appearance in five-star raid battles. This Legendary Pokemon returns after a long absence alongside Pokemon Go’s Pokemon World Championship event. We haven’t seen Zacian in raids inabout a year since it was initially released, so new players and those who might be coming back from a break are likely ready to battle the Warrior Pokemon and add it to their collections. Veterans will also have the opportunity to earn more Candy and Candy XL to power up the ones they may already have.
Hook & Go
Hook & Go
The Entropy Centre - Official Gameplay Walkthrough
Think in reverse. Outsmart the impossible. A mind-bending and deviously challenging first-person puzzle adventure (with a talking gun). Coming 2022 to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One.
