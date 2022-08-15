ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

94.9 WMMQ

Astonishing, One Star Reviews For Lansing Area Restaurants

Reviews for businesses are always good to read before I decide on where I spend my money. I don't take all reviews seriously. I believe that when people have a good experience, their review is honest. I think that when there is a negative review, people are agitated when they write the review and they take their "human" sense out of the scenario.
LANSING, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Lansing Meijer Worker Honored For Returning 1 Mil Shopping Carts

It's a subject that seems to stir up a lot of debate amongst those on social media: returning your shopping cart. For some reason, the subject, at least from what I've witnessed, has the potential to enrage those who feel accused of being a bad person for not returning their shopping cart. Those feelings most likely stem from a recent theory dubbed "the Shopping Cart Theory" which is described as a test to determine whether or not a person is capable of self-governing in a situation where there's no "law" in place to make them do what is "right". It's an easy rabbit hole to fall into and you can read more about this theory here.
LANSING, MI
94.9 WMMQ

The Deserted Eastland Center Mall: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Here we go…another deserted mall. This is not a “dead” mall (meaning still open but no customers, but an actual closed-down, deserted mall. It’s the Eastland Center Mall, located in the Harper Woods district of Detroit. Well, sort of – demolition began in April 2022.
DETROIT, MI
94.9 WMMQ

An Open Letter to Those Cowardly Enough to Hit and Run

Unfortunately, we had an incident at the radio station today. As one of our employees was arriving to work, waiting to turn into the parking lot, someone was backing out of our parking lot into the street and backed right into our employee. Thankfully, our employee is totally fine and uninjured. Sadly, the same can't be said for their car.
LANSING, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Two Teenage Girls Help German POWs Escape, 1944: Owosso, Michigan

During WWII Michigan had approximately 25-32 Prisoner of War camps set up throughout the state. One of these many camps was in Owosso, set in a dirt race track at the corner of M-21 and Carland. Open from 1944-1945, it was on May 30, 1944 when 200 German prisoners of war arrived at the camp. These captured soldiers were from Field Marshall Rommel's Afrika Corps, the majority of them in their twenties.
OWOSSO, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Bar-B-Q Rib Tips Made With Faygo’s Rock And Rye? Yes, Please!!

A restaurant in Southfield is making mouths water with rib tips coated in a Michigan original pop. Arkin's Bar-B-Q Has Come Up With A Michigan Flavor To Their Rib Tips. Chow Down Detroit's Seoung Lee stumbled upon the local treasure while out taste testing Michigan foods. The crispy rib treat is served at Arkin's Bar-B-Q Pit in Southfield.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Remember This? Woolly Mammoth Skeleton Found Buried on Chelsea, Michigan Farm: 2015

Many of us have fantasies of finding buried treasure or historical artifacts...for a farmer in Chelsea, it really happened. This historical artifact was an animal...a now-extinct woolly mammoth, a relative of the elephant, that was found in the soybean field of farmer James Bristle. According to Mlive, on Monday, September 28, 2015, James and a friend were out in the field digging in an attempt to create a lift station for a gas line. They hit something that they thought was some kind of warped, bent fence post...but it turned out to be a giant rib.
CHELSEA, MI
94.9 WMMQ

The 5 Most Iconic Oldsmobiles to Roll Out of Lansing

For more than 100 years, Lansing was home to Oldsmobile. Millions of cars rolled off the assembly lines in Michigan's capital city, destined to make their ways into dealerships and driveways around the nation and around the world. Beginning in 1901 and continuing until 2004, more than 35 million Oldsmobiles...
LANSING, MI
94.9 WMMQ

10 Richest Cities In Michigan 2022

$6.4 Mil Home by Detroit Looks Like Something a Cartel Would Own. This mansion on Lake St. Clair is huge. Every room seems to be designed differently with what can only be described as "f*** you money."
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

94.9 WMMQ

Lansing, MI
94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

