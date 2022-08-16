Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM Celebrates 30 Years In Grand Fashion with Jamie Foxx, Eva Longoria and Fat Joe

Read full article on original website
wfdd.org
American Airlines places order for supersonic jets that will be made in Greensboro
American Airlines has placed an order for at least 20 supersonic jets that are planned to be built in the Triad through a deal with Boom Supersonic. American Airlines says it will buy 20 Overture jets with an option to purchase 40 more. It’s designed to carry as many as 80 passengers and travel nearly twice the speed of sound.
wschronicle.com
Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022
Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
triad-city-beat.com
New Black-owned magazine carves out space for women of color in the Triad
Featured photo: The first issue of Triad Voice launched in June 2022 and highlights Dana Suggs, the owner of Body & Soul in Winston-Salem. Triad Voice is a new quarterly magazine that launched in June. The magazine focuses on stories that highlight women of color and was founded by Chelsie Smith, who has lived in different cities in the Triad for years. Learn more at triadvoicemag.com and on their Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
wschronicle.com
Carolina Classic Fair accepting competition entries until September 1
The Carolina Classic Fair – North Carolina’s second-largest agricultural fair – is accepting entries for a wide variety of competitive exhibits including baking, livestock, photography, art and more. All entries must be submitted by Sept. 1 for this year’s fair, which will take place in Winston-Salem from Sept. 30 through Oct. 9.
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North Carolina
There are also many smaller towns and villages throughout the state that are worth exploring. Each of these destinations offers something different and special that you won't find anywhere else.
spectrumlocalnews.com
More shoppers choose thrift stores as a sustainable alternative
GREENSBORO, N.C. — More shoppers are turning to thrift stores to find their fashions more sustainably. Kandice Russell grew up going to yard sales and thrift stores every weekend with her mother, Elva Studstill. Something they did out of necessity turned into a full-time passion. The mother-daughter duo opened Tribe Thrift, formerly known as Thrift Chic Boutique, in April 2021.
WXII 12
Boom Supersonic, American Airlines reach supersonic agreement for aircraft
GREENSBORO, N.C. — American Airlines is doubling down on supersonic travel. The airline has agreed to purchase 20 supersonic "overture" plans from Boom Supersonic. This deal is the second firm order for Boom in the last two years. While still years away from building a commercial airplane, it's a...
triad-city-beat.com
Showroom City: A deeper look into High Point’s downtown
Featured photo: The John Coltrane statue at High Point City Hall, with the Mendenhall Terminal (left) and Showplace exhibition building (right) in the background. (photo by John Joe Schlichtman) The following excerpt is from Showroom City: Real Estate and Resistance in the Furniture Capital of the World by John Joe...
Acclaimed Durham restaurant St. James Seafood to close, saying its lease was terminated
Though the seafood eatery has been one of Durham’s most popular restaurants, the seas have been rough, including the pandemic and a nearby explosion.
tmpresale.com
George Lopez: OMG Hi! Comedy Tour in Greensboro, NC Jan 13, 2023 – presale code
The George Lopez: OMG Hi! Comedy Tour presale passcode everyone has been searching for is available for our members to use! Everyone with this pre-sale code will have an opportunity to purchase concert tickets before the general public. You don’t want to miss George Lopez: OMG Hi! Comedy Tour’s show...
WBTV
Ice cream shop owner takes to social media to share frustration over work force issues, stress
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An iconic small business in Salisbury is struggling because the owner simply can’t find workers. The West Innes Dairy Queen has been a fixture since 1950, but owner Melissa Utley says she’s never seen the labor market like this, and it has brought her to tears.
High Point man shares gift of woodworking with kids
HIGH POINT, N.C.(WGHP) – Harry Love loves woodworking and introducing the craft to kids. From his home workshop to his church, he helps bridge it all for the smallest hands. “I’ve had some say they’ve never used a hammer before,” said Love who first picked up a hammer in high school and taught himself out of […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years. K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods, was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based...
Rob Lowe to deliver High Point University spring 2023 commencement address
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Actor Rob Lowe will deliver High Point University's Commencement address for the graduating class of spring 2023. Lowe played the beloved, always-in-a-great-mood character of Chris Traeger on the NBC comedy 'Parks and Recreation.'. He currently stars in the Fox drama '911: Lone Star.'. “The success...
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
newsoforange.com
A natural fit: Wooden Nickel hopes to recreate Hillsborough magic
Locally, it might have been one of the worst-kept secrets, but the speed and distance at which news travelled that Hillsborough-based Wooden Nickel would officially open its second location in downtown Mebane only emphasized the town’s hunger for quality dining options. In Sept. 2021, the News of Orange County...
SPOILER! Check out these Carolina Classic Fair food vendors
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fair food. It's a staple. It's why some folks go to their county or state fairs! In our Triad area, the Carolina Classic Fair begins September 30, 2022, and lasts through October 9, 2022. Tickets are already on sale. With 40+ days until the fair, vendors...
Mount Airy tourism is booming: Take a trip to Mayberry!
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — The numbers speak for themselves. An increase in Mount Airy and Surry County visitors shows a 45% increase from just two years ago. The data comes from an economic annual study compiled by Visit North Carolina and for those involved, it is the culmination of a lot of hard work.
chathamstartribune.com
Former Hatcher Center property sold to Blair
The 15.43 acre property on U.S. Route 29 that once housed the Danville Arc is under new ownership. According to Pittsylvania County’s public real estate records, the lot was purchased in April by Blair Construction Inc. for $725,000. Known locally as the “Hatcher Center,” the campus provided multiple services for people with developmental disabilities until the mid-2010s.
macaronikid.com
3 MUST-DO events this Weekend in Winston-Salem, NC
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Winston-Salem shares three things to do with your kids in Winston-Salem, NC over the weekend. Sometimes we throw in an event that allows Mom and Dad a date night too!. Here are Macaroni KID Winston-Salem's picks for the three MUST DO things to do in Winston-Salem...
