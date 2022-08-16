ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location

One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
NJ.com

N.J.’s hottest new Greek restaurant adds casual twist to competitive foodie town

Jersey City’s bustling Newark Avenue has undergone a gradual renaissance over the last decade. Aesthetically, the white paver-clad pedestrian plaza reflects Jersey City’s recent high-rent press, and the new businesses that flank it are starting to follow suit. Ela Greek Kitchen is the town nucleus’ newest addition, adding some much needed Mediterranean flavor to an otherwise pub and pizza-heavy block. New Jersey’s Greek food scene doesn’t get nearly enough attention — minus our own expansive list — with Bergen county being home to the highest concentration of Greek restaurants in the state.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Popular NYC Eatery Carnegie Diner Heads To North Jersey

One of New York City’s most iconic eateries, the Carnegie Diner, is making its North Jersey debut. Originally opened near Carnegie Hall in Midtown Manhattan, the diner’s newest location is at the Harmon Meadow shopping center at 700 Plaza Drive in Secaucus, its website says. The new 6,600-square-foot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Iconic North Jersey Deli Expands Again: Report

One of Essex County's most popular delis is opening another location. This time, the Millburn Deli is heading to Westfield, NJ Advance Media reports. Last November, the Millburn Deli opened a store in Montclair, and previously in Morristown. The new Westfield location will be replacing the Jersey Mike's at the...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Water main break affects drinking water in Belleville, Bloomfield, Newark

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Just as utility companies and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection have been encouraging state residents to conserve water as New Jersey faces drought conditions due to extreme heat, a water main break in Belleville spelled trouble for several Essex County towns. Due to...
NEWARK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA

Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Good For $391K Sold In Passaic County

A Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $391,592 was sold in Passaic County. The ticket from the Wednesday, Aug. 17 drawing was sold at Krauszer’s 7th Street in Clifton. The winning numbers were: 08, 28, 36, 44 and 45 and the XTRA number was: 03. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.
CLIFTON, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Opening Alert: Taqueria Los Gueros, Garfield, NJ

Taqueria Los Gueros, a Mexican restaurant chain, has opened in Garfield. The deal was done by Cushman & Wakefield brokers David Townes (Profile) and Alana Friedman (Profile). They have many locations in North Jersey (including Englewood, East Rutherford, Passaic, Totowa) with another planned for Hillsdale (Read Story). With a menu...
GARFIELD, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Burger Restaurant Appears Headed to Palisade Avenue

While it’s not confirmed as of yet, changes are coming to downtown Englewood. Some sort of burger restaurant might be opening in the near future on Palisade Avenue. It looks like it’s going to replace U Pie Company, the pizzeria that spent eight years in it’s now shuttered location and a few across the street as well.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
wbgo.org

NYC Removing Abandoned Outdoor Dining Sheds

New York City officials are ordering the removal of some outdoor dining sheds following a rash of complaints but maintain that outdoor dining is here to stay in the city. Deputy Mayor for Operations Mira Joshi says crews are taking down 24 abandoned or dangerous outdoor dining sheds. “They are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

8 Must-Visit Gems in NYC's Chinatown

Amidst the guiding aroma of freshly-roasted duck, the simplicity of sidewalk negotiations at fruit vendor carts and the cacophony of booked-and-busy passersby, New York City’s Chinatown is undoubtedly one of the most dynamic neighborhoods in all of Manhattan. Among the myriad of storefronts — some freshly minted and others decades-old — the lively downtown spot is home to not only some of the best Asian cuisine, but also some of the oldest businesses and the most unique store concepts in the city. (Not to mention, it also houses the first U.S. brick-and-mortar flagship store for Hypebeast’s e-commerce and retail platform HBX.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY

