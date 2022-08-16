Read full article on original website
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
Famous New Jersey deli expanding into Westfield
If you're a fan of great deli as am I then you know all about the Millburn Deli. But did you know that they're expanding into Westfield?. Owners Andrew Morgan and Rich Nemet told NJ.com that they signed a lease to open at 142-44 E. Broad St. They will be...
N.J.’s hottest new Greek restaurant adds casual twist to competitive foodie town
Jersey City’s bustling Newark Avenue has undergone a gradual renaissance over the last decade. Aesthetically, the white paver-clad pedestrian plaza reflects Jersey City’s recent high-rent press, and the new businesses that flank it are starting to follow suit. Ela Greek Kitchen is the town nucleus’ newest addition, adding some much needed Mediterranean flavor to an otherwise pub and pizza-heavy block. New Jersey’s Greek food scene doesn’t get nearly enough attention — minus our own expansive list — with Bergen county being home to the highest concentration of Greek restaurants in the state.
Popular NYC Eatery Carnegie Diner Heads To North Jersey
One of New York City’s most iconic eateries, the Carnegie Diner, is making its North Jersey debut. Originally opened near Carnegie Hall in Midtown Manhattan, the diner’s newest location is at the Harmon Meadow shopping center at 700 Plaza Drive in Secaucus, its website says. The new 6,600-square-foot...
Iconic North Jersey Deli Expands Again: Report
One of Essex County's most popular delis is opening another location. This time, the Millburn Deli is heading to Westfield, NJ Advance Media reports. Last November, the Millburn Deli opened a store in Montclair, and previously in Morristown. The new Westfield location will be replacing the Jersey Mike's at the...
Water main break affects drinking water in Belleville, Bloomfield, Newark
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Just as utility companies and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection have been encouraging state residents to conserve water as New Jersey faces drought conditions due to extreme heat, a water main break in Belleville spelled trouble for several Essex County towns. Due to...
N.J. rapper turned city councilman inspires young performers at NJPAC
For Newark rapper and City Councilman Dupré Kelly, giving back to young people has always been his passion. So, Kelly jumped at the chance when his friend, Tony-Award-winning dancer Savion Glover, asked him to speak with performers in his summer intensive workshop at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.
These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA
Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Good For $391K Sold In Passaic County
A Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $391,592 was sold in Passaic County. The ticket from the Wednesday, Aug. 17 drawing was sold at Krauszer’s 7th Street in Clifton. The winning numbers were: 08, 28, 36, 44 and 45 and the XTRA number was: 03. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.
Study says if zombies attack, don’t be in Newark, NJ
Sure, the report is tongue in cheek (or is it?) since there is no such thing as a zombie apocalypse (or is there?), but apparently, if the zombies do attack, you’d be well served to get out of New Jersey. The info on surviving the zombie apocalypse was compiled...
Opening Alert: Taqueria Los Gueros, Garfield, NJ
Taqueria Los Gueros, a Mexican restaurant chain, has opened in Garfield. The deal was done by Cushman & Wakefield brokers David Townes (Profile) and Alana Friedman (Profile). They have many locations in North Jersey (including Englewood, East Rutherford, Passaic, Totowa) with another planned for Hillsdale (Read Story). With a menu...
Burger Restaurant Appears Headed to Palisade Avenue
While it’s not confirmed as of yet, changes are coming to downtown Englewood. Some sort of burger restaurant might be opening in the near future on Palisade Avenue. It looks like it’s going to replace U Pie Company, the pizzeria that spent eight years in it’s now shuttered location and a few across the street as well.
NYC Removing Abandoned Outdoor Dining Sheds
New York City officials are ordering the removal of some outdoor dining sheds following a rash of complaints but maintain that outdoor dining is here to stay in the city. Deputy Mayor for Operations Mira Joshi says crews are taking down 24 abandoned or dangerous outdoor dining sheds. “They are...
Jersey City, Hoboken among priciest places to rent in the U.S.
No, this is not a re-post. Yet another survey points out what most of us already knew: New Jersey is an awfully expensive place to live. The most recent study is from Apartmentguide.com. As you might deduce from the name, their area of expertise, and therefore the focus of their study is apartment renting.
These Three Hot Dog Joints Have Been Serving Jersey for a Combined 245 Years
New Jersey is rich in food history, no question. Pizza, bagels and Chinese American take-out are some of the longest-served fare in the state. An intense food history has lead to countless debates among Jersey residents:. Is it Taylor Ham or Pork Roll?. Is it a sub or a hoagie?
Horse Carriage Industry Under Fire Following Collapsed Horse In Manhattan
New York City’s Horse Carriage industry is under scrutiny after a horse collapsed in Manhattan last week. Councilman Robert Holden is behind legislation to replace horse drawn carriages with electric carriages. “If you have a heart and you believe in the humane treatment of animals, you should not want...
Car Careens Into Linden Flower Shop Sending Victim Into Medical Episode
A driver who slammed his car through a Linden building caused a victim inside to suffer a medical episode Thursday, Aug. 18, authorities said. The Mazda sedan was heading east on E. St. George Ave when it lost control as it turned onto Adams Street around 3:35 p.m., police said.
Cries for help and matching reward to find missing man fall on deaf ears in Paterson | Calavia-Robertson
Tuesday night I watched the mother of missing Haledon man Felix DeJesus sob at a Paterson City Council meeting. She held a hot pink poster emblazoned with photos of her son and stood in silence next to her family as she cried, taking off her glasses to wipe away the tears.
SEEN HIM? Man opens fire in fight over $30K debt at Brooklyn gambling spot
The altercation happened Monday evening inside a business at Eighth Avenue and Bay Ridge Avenue in Dyker Heights. Police said it’s a known location for gambling.
8 Must-Visit Gems in NYC's Chinatown
Amidst the guiding aroma of freshly-roasted duck, the simplicity of sidewalk negotiations at fruit vendor carts and the cacophony of booked-and-busy passersby, New York City’s Chinatown is undoubtedly one of the most dynamic neighborhoods in all of Manhattan. Among the myriad of storefronts — some freshly minted and others decades-old — the lively downtown spot is home to not only some of the best Asian cuisine, but also some of the oldest businesses and the most unique store concepts in the city. (Not to mention, it also houses the first U.S. brick-and-mortar flagship store for Hypebeast’s e-commerce and retail platform HBX.)
