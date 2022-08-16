Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My solo adventure to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensSavannah, GA
Let's Go on a Hearse Ghost Tour in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
Our trip to Hilton Head, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle Blogger
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
Related
wtoc.com
Meet Dylan Smith, WTOC’s new meteorologist
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC has a new addition to the weather team!. Meteorologist Dylan Smith will be taking over weekend evenings and will be joining Meteorologist Andrew Gorton during weekend mornings for traffic. You can follow Meteorologist Dylan Smith on Facebook.
wtoc.com
Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Richmond Hill
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams payed a visit to Richmond Hill Saturday, holding a rally and a question and answer events with prospective voters. Those in attendance asked Abrams her stance on several local issues, including continuing gun violence and how to balance the expansion of...
wtoc.com
Leopold’s Ice Cream celebrating 103rd birthday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ice cream lovers are gathering on Broughton St. to celebrate a Savannah staple. We’re talking about Leopold’s Ice Cream. The shop held a block party today to celebrate its one hundred and third birthday. Celebrators enjoyed musical performances, face painting, and of course ice...
WJCL
Large shark spotted in Tybee Island surf Saturday morning
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — A shark sighting on Tybee Island. Local surf instructor Yamada Atsushi capturing video of a large shark swimming in the shallow water just feet from the beach. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJCL
Savannah restaurant, 520 Tavern, outdoor furniture theft caught on camera
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Someone stole outdoor furniture at a Savannah restaurant and it was caught on camera. Locally owned 520 Tavern on the Southside said it was business as usual until they walked out to their patio area and realized something was missing. "We were going outside to do...
wtoc.com
Two people injured in shooting on Alabama Ave.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in the area of Alabama Avenue and Avondale Park in Savannah Saturday evening, according to Chatham Emergency Services. Chatham Emergency Services officials say the two people have non-life threatening injuries. Portions of Florida and Alabama Avenues...
wtoc.com
Savannah businesses gather in Tom Triplett Park to help the United Way
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Local businesses rely on community support to make it, and to thank the community for all that support, vendors from all over the area gathered in Tom Triplett Park Saturday to set up shop and help the United Way. To set up in the marketplace, vendors...
WJCL
Small coastal Georgia community prepares for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding party
RICEBORO, Ga. — Thirty-six miles south of Savannah in the city of Riceboro, with a population of 577, the only gas station in town owned by Nick and Heidi Patel is buzzing with anticipation. "It's exciting, yes, I wish they would come to this side of town," said Heidi...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtoc.com
Renters, home purchasing assistance opportunities
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - With prices rising for day to day expenses — there is help to pay for housing in both Georgia and South Carolina. If you are looking to buy a house, you can come to the Empowerment Center in Garden City Thursday at 11 a.m. for their event and get your questions answered.
wtoc.com
Savannah hospitals try to fill gaps created by nursing shortage
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Still feeling affects from the pandemic, three major hospitals in Savannah that serve the entire Coastal Empire and Lowcountry have nursing positions to fill. “Georgia is losing more nurses than it’s producing.”. St. Joseph’s nurse manager Mary Robinson has a full nursing staff on her...
wtoc.com
Homeowner finds historic streetcars in backyard
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new homeowner found a blast from the past found on his property and now a group of preservationists are working to share it with everyone. A big part of our transportation of the past has been under wraps in more ways than one on Isle of Hope until now.
Heavy police presence at Memorial Stadium after altercation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say it stopped a fight before it happened at Memorial Stadium along with rumors circulating caused the teams and fans to flee the stadium. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the suspects fled the scene. SPD said no shots were fired and no one was injured. The chaos started towards […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVM
MILITARY MATTERS: Restaurant and Community Support GA Troops Returning From Europe
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - The first couple hundred members of the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart in Georgia have returned from their deployment in Germany. Along with families reuniting, the community is also showing support, serving those who serve the country. That’s always been a goal of Zum Rosenhof, a veteran-owned, German restaurant in the heart of downtown Hinesville, 40 miles southwest of Savannah, where they love to see soldier homecomings.
wtoc.com
SCAD, Union Mission collaborate for new designs in mental health center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Union Mission has been caring for Savannah’s homeless community for 85 years ensuring a comfortable space for its clients. The mission recently collaborated with Savannah College of Art and Design to beautify their Mental Health Counseling Center and the new Parker’s House. The Union...
WJCL
Meet the Big 22: Three Effignham County standouts honored
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Springfield, Georgia - The Big 22 is back!. WJCL 22 News is proud to recognize the top high school football players in Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This marks the sixth year of the Big 22. The Big 22 features the best 22...
wtoc.com
Deadly Statesboro shooting trial to begin again on Monday
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A trial will start again in Bulloch County on Monday more than two years after a deadly shooting. Jurors in this case must compare the danger Marc Wilson faced on the road that evening with danger he perceived when he fired his gun. Wilson faces murder...
wtoc.com
Dylan Smith Saturday Night Weather Forecast 08/20/2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The starting temperatures for Sunday will be in the mid to lower-70s for most, with highs in the 80s to 90s that afternoon. Throughout the first half of the day, I’ll look for more mostly to partly could skies. By Sunday afternoon, we should begin seeing a few showers/storms starting to pop up around the area after 3 p.m.
SPD investigates overnight downtown shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place overnight in downtown Savannah. According to police, officers responded to a shooting at Whitaker and Broughton Street. Police say that they found a female victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers located a suspect vehicle and stopped it. Detectives continue to investigate […]
WJCL
GBI finishes investigation of Saudi Lee fatal shooting by Savannah Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The investigation into the Savannah Police Officer shooting death of Saudi Lee moves forward. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has finished its report of the incident and turned it over to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office for review. Lee was chased and shot last...
Arrest made in Statesboro apartment shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An arrest has been made from the 111 South Apartments shooting that occurred last Saturday. Based on interviews and video surveillance obtained via the Fusus system, 22-year-old Robert George of Statesboro was arrested and a search of his apartment was conducted. A firearm believed to have been used in the Saturday […]
Comments / 1