SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The starting temperatures for Sunday will be in the mid to lower-70s for most, with highs in the 80s to 90s that afternoon. Throughout the first half of the day, I’ll look for more mostly to partly could skies. By Sunday afternoon, we should begin seeing a few showers/storms starting to pop up around the area after 3 p.m.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO