ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Meet Dylan Smith, WTOC’s new meteorologist

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC has a new addition to the weather team!. Meteorologist Dylan Smith will be taking over weekend evenings and will be joining Meteorologist Andrew Gorton during weekend mornings for traffic. You can follow Meteorologist Dylan Smith on Facebook.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Richmond Hill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams payed a visit to Richmond Hill Saturday, holding a rally and a question and answer events with prospective voters. Those in attendance asked Abrams her stance on several local issues, including continuing gun violence and how to balance the expansion of...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Leopold’s Ice Cream celebrating 103rd birthday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ice cream lovers are gathering on Broughton St. to celebrate a Savannah staple. We’re talking about Leopold’s Ice Cream. The shop held a block party today to celebrate its one hundred and third birthday. Celebrators enjoyed musical performances, face painting, and of course ice...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Large shark spotted in Tybee Island surf Saturday morning

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — A shark sighting on Tybee Island. Local surf instructor Yamada Atsushi capturing video of a large shark swimming in the shallow water just feet from the beach. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format,...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Entertainment
State
Georgia State
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
wtoc.com

Two people injured in shooting on Alabama Ave.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in the area of Alabama Avenue and Avondale Park in Savannah Saturday evening, according to Chatham Emergency Services. Chatham Emergency Services officials say the two people have non-life threatening injuries. Portions of Florida and Alabama Avenues...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina Lowcountry#South Georgia#Wtoc News
wtoc.com

Renters, home purchasing assistance opportunities

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - With prices rising for day to day expenses — there is help to pay for housing in both Georgia and South Carolina. If you are looking to buy a house, you can come to the Empowerment Center in Garden City Thursday at 11 a.m. for their event and get your questions answered.
GARDEN CITY, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah hospitals try to fill gaps created by nursing shortage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Still feeling affects from the pandemic, three major hospitals in Savannah that serve the entire Coastal Empire and Lowcountry have nursing positions to fill. “Georgia is losing more nurses than it’s producing.”. St. Joseph’s nurse manager Mary Robinson has a full nursing staff on her...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Homeowner finds historic streetcars in backyard

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new homeowner found a blast from the past found on his property and now a group of preservationists are working to share it with everyone. A big part of our transportation of the past has been under wraps in more ways than one on Isle of Hope until now.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Heavy police presence at Memorial Stadium after altercation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say it stopped a fight before it happened at Memorial Stadium along with rumors circulating caused the teams and fans to flee the stadium. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the suspects fled the scene. SPD said no shots were fired and no one was injured. The chaos started towards […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Parenting
WTVM

MILITARY MATTERS: Restaurant and Community Support GA Troops Returning From Europe

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - The first couple hundred members of the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart in Georgia have returned from their deployment in Germany. Along with families reuniting, the community is also showing support, serving those who serve the country. That’s always been a goal of Zum Rosenhof, a veteran-owned, German restaurant in the heart of downtown Hinesville, 40 miles southwest of Savannah, where they love to see soldier homecomings.
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

SCAD, Union Mission collaborate for new designs in mental health center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Union Mission has been caring for Savannah’s homeless community for 85 years ensuring a comfortable space for its clients. The mission recently collaborated with Savannah College of Art and Design to beautify their Mental Health Counseling Center and the new Parker’s House. The Union...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Deadly Statesboro shooting trial to begin again on Monday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A trial will start again in Bulloch County on Monday more than two years after a deadly shooting. Jurors in this case must compare the danger Marc Wilson faced on the road that evening with danger he perceived when he fired his gun. Wilson faces murder...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Dylan Smith Saturday Night Weather Forecast 08/20/2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The starting temperatures for Sunday will be in the mid to lower-70s for most, with highs in the 80s to 90s that afternoon. Throughout the first half of the day, I’ll look for more mostly to partly could skies. By Sunday afternoon, we should begin seeing a few showers/storms starting to pop up around the area after 3 p.m.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD investigates overnight downtown shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place overnight in downtown Savannah. According to police, officers responded to a shooting at Whitaker and Broughton Street. Police say that they found a female victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers located a suspect vehicle and stopped it. Detectives continue to investigate […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Arrest made in Statesboro apartment shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An arrest has been made from the 111 South Apartments shooting that occurred last Saturday. Based on interviews and video surveillance obtained via the Fusus system, 22-year-old Robert George of Statesboro was arrested and a search of his apartment was conducted. A firearm believed to have been used in the Saturday […]
STATESBORO, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy