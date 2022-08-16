ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Stillwater police need help identifying forgery suspect

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
 4 days ago

STILLWATER, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Stillwater police are asking for the public’s help identifying a forgery suspect.

The woman pictured below allegedly used a forged check to purchase items from a local business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45yFKC_0hJIC5wh00
Stillwater police are searching for this woman who is accused of forgery. Image from Stillwater police.

Stillwater Police Department officials ask that anyone who recognizes the woman to call the department’s tip line, (405) 533-8477.

Guest816
4d ago

Did I read this right, from a church? Back in my youth even the crooks has standards - churches and children were considered sacred. Being a victim of forgery myself, when they catch her, I hope they throw the book at her. Literally because the penalty for forgery is not severe enough.

3
