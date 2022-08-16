Stillwater police need help identifying forgery suspect
STILLWATER, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Stillwater police are asking for the public's help identifying a forgery suspect.
The woman pictured below allegedly used a forged check to purchase items from a local business.
The woman pictured below allegedly used a forged check to purchase items from a local business.

Stillwater Police Department officials ask that anyone who recognizes the woman to call the department's tip line, (405) 533-8477.

