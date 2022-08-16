Ten candidates will run for three seats on the Clovis City Council. It may be the largest ballot for the city in recent memory. The large field may be due to the fact that there will be two open positions on the council. Jose Flores is not running for another term — he’s been on city council since 1999 — and Bob Whalen will step down after being elected in June to a judgeship on the Fresno County Superior Court bench. That leaves Drew Bessinger as the only incumbent on the November ballot.

CLOVIS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO