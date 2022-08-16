Read full article on original website
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Faraday Future, an electric vehicle manufacturer, will raise up to $600 million in fundingTechnology JournalHanford, CA
CVS Pharmacy Closes This LocationBryan DijkhuizenFresno, CA
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
GV Wire
Crush of Candidates Seeking Clovis Council Seats. Who’s in the Running?
Ten candidates will run for three seats on the Clovis City Council. It may be the largest ballot for the city in recent memory. The large field may be due to the fact that there will be two open positions on the council. Jose Flores is not running for another term — he’s been on city council since 1999 — and Bob Whalen will step down after being elected in June to a judgeship on the Fresno County Superior Court bench. That leaves Drew Bessinger as the only incumbent on the November ballot.
yourcentralvalley.com
SMM: T.J. Cox’s arrest and the impact it may have
The Fresno County Democratic party doesn’t believe the FBI arrest of former Valley congressman TJ Cox will hurt their chances in midterm in two key races. Cox, the one-term Valley congressman, says his federal indictment on 28-charges including wire fraud and money laundering, is more about politics than his alleged criminal behavior.
GV Wire
Will Battle Over Cell Phone Ban Force Bullard High to Retreat?
The principal of Bullard High School faced a largely skeptical crowd during a community meeting about a student cell phone ban Thursday night. Armen Torigian held the meeting at the school cafeteria to explain the new policy restricting cell phone use on campus. Backing the principal was a panel of five parents and teachers who said that cell phones are a distraction, a tool for bullying, and lead to a negative civil discourse.
moderncampground.com
California State Lands Commission to Terminate Lease with Fort Washington Beach Campground
Fort Washington Beach Campground by the San Joaquin River (California) has been a staple in Fresno since the late 70s. However, the popular campground is set to be shut down. As per a report, the Finch Family has leased and managed the recreational park in northeast Fresno for about 40 years.
GV Wire
In Fresno, Newsom Announces $4.7B in Funding for Youth Mental Health
Surrounded by Fresno Unified school district leaders and state officials, Gov. Gavin Newsom visited McLane High School in Fresno on Thursday morning to introduce a $4.7 billion investment plan intended to increase mental health services to Californians up to age 25. The plan, described as ‘California’s Master Plan for Kids...
Visalia hosting city-wide dump event this weekend
Visalia is hosting a city-wide cleanup event this weekend. The free dump event is on Saturday.
thesungazette.com
Visalia council puts street parking under review
VISALIA – Current city code over parking commercial vehicles on residential streets is coming under review after the Visalia City Council gave staff a greenlight. Potential changes may lead to a heavy restriction of commercial vehicles along residential streets. On Aug. 15, the city of Visalia Community Development Department...
CA High-Speed Rail approves design contracts for Central Valley construction
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board approved design contracts to prepare for construction into Merced and Bakersfield, according to authority. The Authority awarded $41 million for the Merced to Madera extension design contract to Stantec Consulting Services, according to Authority. According to Authority, the Fresno to Bakersfield contract of $44.9 million […]
What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
KMPH.com
Chick-fil-A is looking for new owners in Northern California
For those who love Chick-fil-A, the possibility of owning and operating one has popped up. The franchise says they are searching for a new group of people that want to take the next step within the company. Chick-fil-A will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 24, with more information...
GV Wire
Watch: Students, Parents Confront Bullard Principal Over Cell Phone Ban
Bullard High School principal Armen Torigian met with students and parents on Thursday night to hear their questions and concerns about a proposed student cell phone ban. He also heard from parents who backed the policy. After more than two hours, Torigian the audience “There is no rush … I...
COVID-19 variant ‘CENTAURUS’ found in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The latest COVID-19 variant has been identified by the Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH). According to a FDCPH announcement on Thursday, the COVID-19 BA 2.75 subvariant known as ‘Centaurus” was found in a test done on July 22, 2022. This subvariant was first found in India, where it is […]
L.A. County teen dies after swimming in Madera County lake
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 19-year-old from Los Angeles County has died after swimming at Thousand Island Lake in Madera County. On Aug. 10 at around 8:00 p.m., deputies say they received a call reporting a teenager who had been missing from his hiking group near the lake in eastern Madera County. The missing […]
tornadopix.com
KB Home announces the grand opening of Centrella Villas, its new home community in Fresno, CA | News
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Centrella Villas, a new single-family home community in Fresno, California. The community is located on Belmont Street east of Interstate 180, providing easy access to downtown Fresno and major employment centers in the area. Centrella Villas are close to shopping and dining at River Park Shopping Center as well as popular entertainment at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, Forestiere Underground Gardens, Warnors Center for the Performing Arts and the historic Crest Theatre. Centrella Villas are also just minutes from several golf courses and a short drive from Kings Canyon, Sequoia, and Yosemite National Parks, which offer year-round outdoor recreation opportunities.
clovisroundup.com
Clovis Unified Holds General Session Rally
Clovis Unified School District held their annual back to school General Session Rally on Tuesday August 16th. Held at the Save Mart Center, different school staff from all areas in the Clovis Unified School District were in attendance to celebrate the coming of the new school year. The Clovis East Marching Band and their director Marco Malone, opened the ceremony with a playing of the National Anthem. Then speakers including Deputy Superintendent Norm Anderson spoke about how the district feels beginning the 2022-2023 school year.
webcenterfairbanks.com
California could see flooding ‘unlike anything seen before,’ experts warn
(CNN) - A new study says megafloods could turn California’s lowlands into a “vast inland sea.”. The study by Science Advances showed climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood in California in the next four decades. The warning comes to a state already plagued...
clovisroundup.com
Angels of Grace backpack drive
Heading into the school year, Angels of Grace Foster Family Agency is teaming up with Miss Clovis to help collect donations of backpacks for children in foster care until Aug. 26. The Angels of Grace is asking for donations of new or gently used backpacks to help support local foster...
KMJ
Farmer Trapped Under Disc Almost 12 Hours, Finally Found
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — One person was hurt when a tractor overturned in Fresno. Fresno County Fire and emergency medical personnel were called to the area of Cedar and South Avenues around 7:15 a.m. for the report of a traffic accident. The accident happened Wednesday night around 9 but...
Meet the Central Valley's 'queen of thrifting'
Elizabeth Startuche has held five titles in the Miss America Organization, including Miss Tulare County, but hasn't spent more than $11 on gowns for the competitions.
KMJ
3 Arrested With Stolen Catalytic Converter In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Three people were arrested early Friday morning after police say they were involved in a catalytic converter theft. The Fresno Police Department got the call around 4:30 a.m. about the theft in the area of Clinton and Helm Avenues near the Fresno airport. Officers searched...
