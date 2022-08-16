ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

newbedfordguide.com

Woman wanted by New Bedford Police arrested after found squatting in Framingham home

At approximately 9:10am Wednesday morning, Framingham Police Department responded to a call about a “group living in a vacant home” at 153 Irving Street, in Framingham. Upon arrival, police discovered a couple living inside and a background check showed the woman, 24-year-old Kaitlin R. Ciccarone, with no known address, was wanted on a warrant from the New Bedford Police and two from the Seekonk Police. Ciccarone was subsequently arrested.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

23-Year-Old Worcester Man Arrested on Gun Charges

WORCESTER - Worcester Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Illinois Street on Saturday at around 10:45 PM. As officers arrived at the scene, vehicles drove away. One vehicle, a black Jeep, drove around a cruiser and failed to stop at a stop sign at Canterbury Street and Walpole Street. An officer initiated a vehicle stop, but the Jeep sped away.
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Arrest Framingham Man on Warrant For Burglary

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man at the U.S. Post Office at 330 Cochituate Road yesterday morning, August 17. Police arrested at 10:12 a.m. Dylan Crites, 36, of 19 Norman Road. He was arrested on a warrant for unarmed burglary, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Fatal double shooting in Wareham appears to be murder-suicide, DA says

Police in Wareham are investigating a fatal double shooting reported Friday evening that appears to be a murder-suicide, according to authorities. Members of the Wareham Police Department contacted its Massachusetts State Police unit around 5 p.m. Friday about the fatal double shooting in the town, the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
WAREHAM, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Leominster PD Searching for Man Who Offered Child Candy in Porta Potty

LEOMINSTER - The Leominster Police Department released a description of a man who allegedly offered a child some candy while the child was in a porta potty. Police are searching for a white male around 40 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall, very skinny, with blue eyes and short brown hair. The man is missing an upper tooth. He was wearing blue jeans and a gray t-shirt. A witness told police the man may have been speaking with an accent.
LEOMINSTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police seek to suspend license of motorist who drove SUV inside South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE, Mass. — In a sight you certainly don’t see every day, a car drove inside the South Shore Plaza on Thursday morning, leaving customers scratching their heads. Officers responding to the busy mall for a report of vehicle that had driven inside the building around 11:45 a.m. found a white Lincoln MKX stopped on the second floor, according to the Braintree Police Department.
BRAINTREE, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Driver Identified in Fatal Framingham Motorcycle Crash

FRAMINGHAM – The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Framingham Police are investing a fatal crash that occurred in Framingham on Friday night, August 12 on Salem Street. The man driving the motorcycle in the crash, died, said Framingham Police on August 14. Yesterday, August 19, the Middlesex District...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Boston man’s gunshot wound leads police to find 5 ghost guns in his home, DA says

Authorities say a Boston man was hospitalized earlier this week with a gunshot wound, leading police to discover a stockpile of illegal ghost guns in his home. The man, 29-year-old James Thelwell-Mullen of West Roxbury, was arraigned Friday on various firearms-related charged as well as a drug possession charge following his injury and the discovery of the cache of five ghost guns in his home Monday, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Lowell Man Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Woman With Vehicle, Dragging Her

A man accused of hitting a pedestrian with a vehicle and dragging her in Lowell, Massachusetts, has been arrested. Police responded Thursday to a report that a woman may have been run over on Pawtucket Boulevard. The victim was found with serious injuries, being taken to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to one in the Boston area.
LOWELL, MA
everettleader.com

Lynn Man Murdered In Everett Killed By Saugus Man Now In Custody

The son of the MBTA Transit Police Chief was ordered held without bail on murder and burglary charges last Thursday. In what might be described as a crime of passion, the killer shot to death the man living with his former girlfriend in a Central Street apartment in Everett. Brian...
EVERETT, MA
liveboston617.org

Armed Robbery Ends with Gun Arrest in Dorchester Overnight

At about 01:40 hours, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), responded to the area of Callender Street and Lyford Street in Dorchester for a report of an armed robbery in progress. The suspect, later identified as Voicy Sanders, 27, of Boston, produced a firearm and...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Woman killed in New Bedford highway crash now identified

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn has identified the woman that was struck and killed by a pickup truck in New Bedford early Saturday morning. Quinn said 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber, from Assonet, died after a crash that happened along Route 140 North around 2:30...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
