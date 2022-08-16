ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Sewage and potable water released into creek due to leak

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 4 days ago
Volume of water and sewage has not been determined but is in excess of 10,000 gallons

– On Monday, a large volume of potable water and sewage was released in the vicinity of Broad Street and Ramona Drive in San Luis Obispo, due to a break in an 11-inch potable water main. Potable water entered a section of exposed and open sewer line currently under construction. A mixture of potable water and sewage overflowed from the sewer system and entered Garden Creek, a tributary of San Luis Obispo Creek.

At this point, the volume of water and sewage has not been determined but is in excess of 10,000 gallons. Repairs are underway, according to the City of San Luis Obispo.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department advises avoiding water contact in Garden Creek. Ocean water samples will be taken at the mouth of San Luis Creek. The beach area near the mouth of San Luis Creek will be posted with closure signs until test results indicate water quality is not impacted.

