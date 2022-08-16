Tracy Morgan, Wanda Sykes headline this year's New York Comedy Festival

Get ready for some laughs -- the country's largest comedy festival is returning for its 18th year this fall in New York.

Mayor Eric Adams and event organizers announced today the New York Comedy Festival is making a comeback.

The festival is expected to bring great laughs over the course of a week, something Mayor Adams says is desperately needed considering the last two years.

Over 200 comedians will take part in over 100 shows across the city. Tracy Morgan, Conan O'Brien and Wanda Sykes are among some of the comedians participating.

The festival begins Nov. 7 .

For a complete list of performers and how to grab tickets, click here .