Tracy Morgan, Wanda Sykes headline this year's New York Comedy Festival

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

Get ready for some laughs -- the country's largest comedy festival is returning for its 18th year this fall in New York.

Mayor Eric Adams and event organizers announced today the New York Comedy Festival is making a comeback.

The festival is expected to bring great laughs over the course of a week, something Mayor Adams says is desperately needed considering the last two years.

Over 200 comedians will take part in over 100 shows across the city. Tracy Morgan, Conan O'Brien and Wanda Sykes are among some of the comedians participating.

The festival begins Nov. 7 .

For a complete list of performers and how to grab tickets, click here .

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

