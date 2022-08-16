Read full article on original website
Related
nbcboston.com
Police Capture ‘Very Dangerous' Man in Connection With Violent Assault in Manchester, NH
Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, say they captured a man they have described as "very dangerous" in connection with a violent assault that occurred in the city early Thursday morning. Drew Fortier, 26, was located by police Friday and taken into custody, according to a news release from the Manchester...
nbcboston.com
New Mural Dedicated to Lawrence Marine Sgt. Killed in Afghanistan
A new mural was dedicated to a fallen marine Friday night in Lawrence, Massachusetts, a community that has honored the marine sergeant since her death last year. The dedication ceremony was held at Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium to honor Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo. Sgt. Pichardo, 25, was among 13...
nbcboston.com
Hot and Dry Conditions Continue to Fuel Wildland Fires Across Massachusetts
The recent string of hot temperatures and dry conditions have provided multiple fuels for wildland fires to burn in Massachusetts. The newest "priority" fire for state officials is the Breakheart Reservation Fire, which is a cluster of multiple fires burning near Saugus. The fire sits off of Route 1 and is roughly 35 acres but is anticipated to grow, according to Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation Chief Fire Warden Dave Celino. He says some fire barriers aren’t holding because the fire is burning 15-20 inches into the ground.
nbcboston.com
Man Injured in Early Morning Dorchester Shooting
A man was taken to the hospital following an early morning shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Boston Police responded to the area of Blakeville and Olney Streets shortly before 4a.m. on Saturday and found a man had been shot. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcboston.com
Lowell Man Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Woman With Vehicle, Dragging Her
A man accused of hitting a pedestrian with a vehicle and dragging her in Lowell, Massachusetts, has been arrested. Police responded Thursday to a report that a woman may have been run over on Pawtucket Boulevard. The victim was found with serious injuries, being taken to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to one in the Boston area.
nbcboston.com
Good Samaritan Rescues Group From Fiery Sinking Yacht in the Hudson River
A beautiful Saturday afternoon on the water turned fiery for a group of boaters whose vessel caught fire in the Hudson River. Thick, dark smoke was seen billowing from the boat as emergency crews moved in and started spraying down the previously out of control burn. All passengers aboard the...
nbcboston.com
Father and Son Escape NH Home After Explosion, Fire Cause Severe Damage
A New Hampshire man woke up Friday morning to an explosion and fire at his house in Hampstead. Nathan Close, who lives on School Street, says he was sleeping when the explosion happened, but he woke quickly. His son and their dog were in the other room. "He just kept...
nbcboston.com
Man Fatally Shot at Quincy Apartment Complex: DA
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot overnight at an apartment complex in Quincy, Massachusetts, officials announced. Quincy police responded to Crown Drive around 12:40 a.m. Thursday, according to a press from the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office, and found a man in his 30s with apparent gunshot wounds in the area of a stairwell leading from the apartment building’s parking area to the residences. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, officials said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcboston.com
Man Arrested After Lawrence Shooting That Injured 2 Friday Morning
A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting two people Friday morning in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Police said the shooting occurred in the area of Manchester and May streets. They did not say exactly when the shooting took place. Two people suffered what police say were non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting....
nbcboston.com
6 People Escape Revere House Fire
A fire broke out Thursday night at a home in Revere, Massachusetts, and the flames spread to a car, a motorcycle and a bunch of items under the deck, officials said. Revere Fire Chief Chris Bright said the emergency communications center received multiple calls for a fire just before 7 p.m. Firefighters responded to the Greentree Lane home and found heavy fire. Fortunately six people who were inside were able to make it out safely.
nbcboston.com
Person Killed in 3-Car Crash in Amherst
A driver is dead after a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning in Amherst, Massachusetts, officials announced. Amherst police responded to Sunderland Road around 8:45 a.m. for a reported rollover crash and found three vehicles were involved, according to a press release from the Northwestern District Attorney's Office. One driver died from...
nbcboston.com
Truck, Car Crash Into Front of Variety Store in Weymouth
Two vehicles crashed into the front of a variety store Thursday in Weymouth Massachusetts, prompting an investigation into what happened. Weymouth police began getting several calls at around 3:40 Thursday afternoon for vehicles slamming into Lynn's Variety, which is on Washington Street, according to Lt. Robert Winer with the Weymouth Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcboston.com
Woman's Body Found in Charles River After Search Near Harvard
A woman's body was found in the Charles River between Boston and Cambridge on Wednesday night after police searched the water for hours, officials said. Massachusetts State Police said their preliminary investigation indicates the woman was seen lying on a ledge of the John W. Weeks Bridge near Harvard University. Witnesses who were walking across the bridge at the time said they saw her dive into the water.
nbcboston.com
Windshields Smashed by Shovels, Rebar Thrown From Bridge Onto I-93 in NH
Three vehicles had their windshields smashed by construction equipment thrown from a bridge onto Interstate 93 in Manchester, New Hampshire, Thursday night, police said. No one was hurt, state police said, but they could have been — a bar of reinforced steel that flew through one windshield managed to puncture a passenger seat.
nbcboston.com
Orange Line Shutdown Begins, and Wu Says Boston Is Ready to Handle Commuters
The first full day of the historic 30-day closure of the MBTA's Orange Line began Saturday, and crews were seen working on the transit line at all hours. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says buses are ready to commute students, families and workers that will be heading for the first Monday morning commute without the MBTA Orange Line.
nbcboston.com
Mayor Wu Announces $50 Million in Funding for Affordable Housing in Boston
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has announced millions of dollars in funding to go toward developing and maintaining affordable housing projects in the city. Mayor Wu announced Wednesday that the city has released two requests for proposals that total $50 million. That funding is available to create and maintain rental, coop and homeownership developments in the city.
nbcboston.com
Some Orange Line Shutdown Signs Show Wrong Start Date: ‘Quite Confusing,' Wu Says
A day before the Orange Line's 30-day shutdown begins, signs were spotted at MBTA stations showing the incorrect start date, an error the MBTA acknowledged Thursday. While the Orange Line will be shut down at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, signs spotted at stations, including by NBC10 Boston at the Community College Station station, showed that the service change will begin Monday, Aug. 22. That's when the partial Green Line shutdown, ending service north of Government Center, begins.
nbcboston.com
Gov. Baker Explains His Orange Line ‘WTF' Moment
When it comes to the MBTA, even Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker isn't immune to the occasional "WTF" moment. During an appearance on GBH News' "Boston Public Radio" Thursday, the governor was asked about a Tweet that GBH "Morning Edition" co-host Jeremy Siegel sent out Monday morning saying he had been on the Orange Line and hadn't seen any signs or heard any announcements on the public address system about Friday's 30-day shutdown.
nbcboston.com
Can Boston Support Two Luxury Shopping Neighborhoods? Experts Say Yes
For decades, Boston's Back Bay — home to Newbury Street and two malls — was the leading destination for high-end shopping in the city. Recently, a new retail hub has popped up, in the South Boston Seaport District, and it's evolved into the next high-end hot spot. But...
nbcboston.com
Your Guide to Getting Around Boston During the Orange Line Closure
As the 30-day shutdown of the MBTA's Orange Line quickly approaches, the thousands of commuters who rely on the transit line everyday are preparing for service disruptions that will have a major impact on their daily routines. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Orange Line trains will be closed for a...
Comments / 0